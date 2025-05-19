5 great free movies to stream on Pluto TV, Plex, Samsung TV Plus and more this week (May 19)

You can stream Drive for free on Roku this week

If you’re in the mood for a good movie but don’t want to spend another penny on subscriptions, we’ve got you. This week’s roundup of the best free movies to stream includes stylish thrillers, powerful character studies, and one nostalgic fantasy favorite.

Every title below is available on one of the best free streaming services, including Pluto TV, Plex, Kanopy, Hoopla, Samsung TV Plus, and Tubi. These services are ad-supported, which means if you’ve got the patience for a few commercial breaks, you’ll get top movies for absolutely nothing.

So whether you're craving simmering tension in a neon-drenched city or childhood wonder in a puppet-filled labyrinth, there’s something for you in this week’s picks, all completely free to watch.

1. Match Point (Hoopla, Kanopy, Plex, Pluto TV, Samsung TV Plus)

Match Point (2005) Theatrical Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Release date: 2005

Rotten Tomatoes score: 77%

Length: 124 minutes

Director: Woody Allen

Main cast: Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Rhys-Meyers, Emily Mortimer, Matthew Goode, Brian Cox

Age rating: R

Woody Allen’s Match Point is a tense, seductive drama about ambition, lust, and luck. It follows the story of a tennis instructor called Chris (played by Jonathan Rhys-Meyers) who marries a wealthy woman but then risks it all for an affair with Nola (played by Scarlett Johansson), his brother-in-law’s girlfriend. But what begins as a passionate fling quickly spirals into obsession.

It’s best described as a romantic thriller meets psychological noir. It’s sharp, it’s stylish and it’s very morally murky. If you like love stories about how desire ultimately leads to downfall – it’s not a spoiler, it’s pretty evident from the start – Match Point will have you hooked.

2. Drive (Roku)

Drive - Movie Trailer (2011) HD - YouTube Watch On

Release date: 2011

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

Length: 100 minutes

Director: Nicolas Winding-Refn

Main cast: Ryan Gosling, Carey Mulligan, Bryan Cranston, Albert Brooks, Oscar Isaac

Age rating: R

Drive is a hypnotic neo-noir movie that blends art-house style with director Nicolas Winding Refn’s particular brand of explosive violence. Ryan Gosling stars as a quiet Hollywood stuntman who moonlights as a getaway driver. When he tries to help his neighbor Irene (played by Carey Mulligan) and her son, things start to spiral.

The pulsating, synth-soaked soundtrack, glowing visuals, and Gosling’s restrained intensity have turned Drive into a cult classic. It’s moody, beautiful, and utterly compelling. It’s also infinity rewatchable and if you haven’t seen it yet, this is your sign.

3. The Hunt (Hoopla, Kanopy, Plex)

The Hunt Official Trailer #1 (2013) - Mads Mikkelsen Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

Release date: 2013

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Length: 110 minutes

Director: Thomas Vinterberg

Main cast: Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Bo Larsen, Annika Wedderkopp, Lasse Fogelstrøm, Susse Wold

Age rating: R

Mads Mikkelsen gives a heartbreaking performance in this devastating Danish drama about a teacher called Lucas who is falsely accused of a terrible crime. Things spiral out of control when a young girl misinterprets something and tells a lie, which is how Lucas becomes the target of moral panic in a small town.

The Hunt is gripping and painful to watch. It’s a film about how quickly trust can be shattered and how hard it is to rebuild. It’s a must-watch if you like emotional intensity and a morally complex story, but it’s not an easy watch by any means.

4. Frances Ha (Kanopy)

Frances Ha Official Trailer #1 (2013) - Noah Baumbach Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

Release date: 2013

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Length: 85 minutes

Director: Noah Baumbach

Main cast: Greta Gerwig, Mickey Sumner, Michael Zegen, Adam Driver, Charlotte D’Amboise

Age rating: R

Frances Ha is a black-and-white love letter to a messy twenty-something life in New York. It follows the story of Frances (played by Greta Gerwig), a drifting dancer who is desperately trying to find stability, love, and purpose in a world that feels like it’s moving faster than she can keep up.

Directed by Noah Baumbach, this is a funny, sad, and quietly profound movie – perfect if you love coming-of-age stories with indie charm. Gerwig is magnetic as Frances, and her awkward optimism gives this film a lot of heart.

5. Labyrinth (Plex, Pluto TV)

Labyrinth (1986) Official Trailer - David Bowie, Jennifer Connelly Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

Release date: 1986

Rotten Tomatoes score: 77%

Length: 101 minutes

Director: Jim Henson

Main cast: Jennifer Connelly, David Bowie, Toby Froud, Shelley Thompson, Christopher Malcolm

Age rating: PG

Labyrinth is a whimsical adventure full of Jim Henson puppets, music, and '80s charm. It follows the story of a teenager called Sarah (played by Jennifer Connelly) who must solve a magical maze to rescue her baby brother from the Goblin King (played by David Bowie).

Even decades later, Jim Henson’s creations feel rich and real, and the practical effects are a refreshing change from modern CGI, and increasingly AI, overload. Whether you're rewatching for nostalgia or introducing it to someone new, Labyrinth is still a wild, enchanting ride.