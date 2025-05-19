5 great free movies to stream on Pluto TV, Plex, Samsung TV Plus and more this week (May 19)
Stylish thrillers, dark drama, and nostalgic magic, all streaming for free this week
If you’re in the mood for a good movie but don’t want to spend another penny on subscriptions, we’ve got you. This week’s roundup of the best free movies to stream includes stylish thrillers, powerful character studies, and one nostalgic fantasy favorite.
Every title below is available on one of the best free streaming services, including Pluto TV, Plex, Kanopy, Hoopla, Samsung TV Plus, and Tubi. These services are ad-supported, which means if you’ve got the patience for a few commercial breaks, you’ll get top movies for absolutely nothing.
So whether you're craving simmering tension in a neon-drenched city or childhood wonder in a puppet-filled labyrinth, there’s something for you in this week’s picks, all completely free to watch.
1. Match Point (Hoopla, Kanopy, Plex, Pluto TV, Samsung TV Plus)
Release date: 2005
Rotten Tomatoes score: 77%
Length: 124 minutes
Director: Woody Allen
Main cast: Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Rhys-Meyers, Emily Mortimer, Matthew Goode, Brian Cox
Age rating: R
Woody Allen’s Match Point is a tense, seductive drama about ambition, lust, and luck. It follows the story of a tennis instructor called Chris (played by Jonathan Rhys-Meyers) who marries a wealthy woman but then risks it all for an affair with Nola (played by Scarlett Johansson), his brother-in-law’s girlfriend. But what begins as a passionate fling quickly spirals into obsession.
It’s best described as a romantic thriller meets psychological noir. It’s sharp, it’s stylish and it’s very morally murky. If you like love stories about how desire ultimately leads to downfall – it’s not a spoiler, it’s pretty evident from the start – Match Point will have you hooked.
2. Drive (Roku)
Release date: 2011
Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%
Length: 100 minutes
Director: Nicolas Winding-Refn
Main cast: Ryan Gosling, Carey Mulligan, Bryan Cranston, Albert Brooks, Oscar Isaac
Age rating: R
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Drive is a hypnotic neo-noir movie that blends art-house style with director Nicolas Winding Refn’s particular brand of explosive violence. Ryan Gosling stars as a quiet Hollywood stuntman who moonlights as a getaway driver. When he tries to help his neighbor Irene (played by Carey Mulligan) and her son, things start to spiral.
The pulsating, synth-soaked soundtrack, glowing visuals, and Gosling’s restrained intensity have turned Drive into a cult classic. It’s moody, beautiful, and utterly compelling. It’s also infinity rewatchable and if you haven’t seen it yet, this is your sign.
3. The Hunt (Hoopla, Kanopy, Plex)
Release date: 2013
Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%
Length: 110 minutes
Director: Thomas Vinterberg
Main cast: Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Bo Larsen, Annika Wedderkopp, Lasse Fogelstrøm, Susse Wold
Age rating: R
Mads Mikkelsen gives a heartbreaking performance in this devastating Danish drama about a teacher called Lucas who is falsely accused of a terrible crime. Things spiral out of control when a young girl misinterprets something and tells a lie, which is how Lucas becomes the target of moral panic in a small town.
The Hunt is gripping and painful to watch. It’s a film about how quickly trust can be shattered and how hard it is to rebuild. It’s a must-watch if you like emotional intensity and a morally complex story, but it’s not an easy watch by any means.
4. Frances Ha (Kanopy)
Release date: 2013
Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%
Length: 85 minutes
Director: Noah Baumbach
Main cast: Greta Gerwig, Mickey Sumner, Michael Zegen, Adam Driver, Charlotte D’Amboise
Age rating: R
Frances Ha is a black-and-white love letter to a messy twenty-something life in New York. It follows the story of Frances (played by Greta Gerwig), a drifting dancer who is desperately trying to find stability, love, and purpose in a world that feels like it’s moving faster than she can keep up.
Directed by Noah Baumbach, this is a funny, sad, and quietly profound movie – perfect if you love coming-of-age stories with indie charm. Gerwig is magnetic as Frances, and her awkward optimism gives this film a lot of heart.
5. Labyrinth (Plex, Pluto TV)
Release date: 1986
Rotten Tomatoes score: 77%
Length: 101 minutes
Director: Jim Henson
Main cast: Jennifer Connelly, David Bowie, Toby Froud, Shelley Thompson, Christopher Malcolm
Age rating: PG
Labyrinth is a whimsical adventure full of Jim Henson puppets, music, and '80s charm. It follows the story of a teenager called Sarah (played by Jennifer Connelly) who must solve a magical maze to rescue her baby brother from the Goblin King (played by David Bowie).
Even decades later, Jim Henson’s creations feel rich and real, and the practical effects are a refreshing change from modern CGI, and increasingly AI, overload. Whether you're rewatching for nostalgia or introducing it to someone new, Labyrinth is still a wild, enchanting ride.
You might also like
Becca is a contributor to TechRadar, a freelance journalist and author. She’s been writing about consumer tech and popular science for more than ten years, covering all kinds of topics, including why robots have eyes and whether we’ll experience the overview effect one day. She’s particularly interested in VR/AR, wearables, digital health, space tech and chatting to experts and academics about the future. She’s contributed to TechRadar, T3, Wired, New Scientist, The Guardian, Inverse and many more. Her first book, Screen Time, came out in January 2021 with Bonnier Books. She loves science-fiction, brutalist architecture, and spending too much time floating through space in virtual reality.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.