The iPhone’s Dynamic Island will get a “significant evolution,” one leaker says, but I’m skeptical about their claims

Several leakers have made claims about the iPhone 17’s Dynamic Island

A new report says it will undergo a “significant evolution”

But the claims are so vague that they actually tell us very little

If you’ve been keeping up with all the latest iPhone 17 rumors, you’ll probably have heard that Apple’s next iPhone could come with a redesigned Dynamic Island. That idea has just been bolstered by a prominent leaker, although their post is frustratingly short on solid details.

In a new interview with Spanish-language site AppleX4, leaker Majin Bu has chimed in with their thoughts on the upcoming Dynamic Island changes. There, they said the feature is set for a “significant evolution.”

They added: “Apple appears committed to making [the Dynamic Island] more functional and integrated, turning it into a key element of the user experience. This development could mark a step forward in device interaction, but for now, I’ll keep further details under wraps. Stay tuned to see how this innovation unfolds.”

This information comes after Chinese leaker Digital Chat Station commented on the Dynamic Island last week, saying that it would get a new-look design. Digital Chat Station has previously claimed that the Dynamic Island will be shrunk down to its smallest-ever size in the iPhone 17, but that contradicts the belief of Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who argued in January that the Dynamic Island would remain “largely unchanged” in this year’s iPhones.

Is this anything new?

(Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

While it is a somewhat divisive feature of modern iPhones, I’m a big fan of the Dynamic Island. That means I pay close attention whenever someone talks about how it might change in future Apple devices.

I’d love to see a slimmer Dynamic Island, or even one that disappears entirely until it is needed. The latter would require the use of under-screen cameras and Face ID sensors, but could combine the beauty of an uninterrupted display with the functionality of the Dynamic Island.

Unfortunately, we don’t get anything like that from Majin Bu, whose latest claims are extremely vague to the point of being basically unverifiable. They’ve not shared anything of note, other than saying that the Dynamic Island is due to change in some nebulous, important way, which feels like a safe way to say very little.

Apple, surely, would also argue that the Dynamic Island is already both “functional and integrated” and “a key element of the user experience.” While Majin Bu might have some exclusive information here, their elusiveness and refusal to share solid details could be an indication that the opposite is actually true.

Majin Bu has a mixed track record when it comes to Apple leaks. Some of their predictions have been on the money, while others have been wide of the mark. That, combined with the vagueness of their latest Dynamic Island claims, means we should treat this latest rumor with a healthy degree of skepticism until more reliable information emerges.