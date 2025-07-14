The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra could have the same number of megapixels as last year, but at least one upgraded sensor

Usually when a new model of a phone launches, some aspects get far more upgraded than others, and in the case of the Samsung Galaxy S26 series, it’s looking like the cameras could be one of the company’s main focuses, with a new report detailing multiple possible sensor improvements.

According to WinFuture, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra will have a 200MP main sensor, which going by another recent camera leak will be a new Sony-made one with a larger sensor.

WinFuture adds that as with the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, there will also be a 50MP telephoto camera (likely with 5x optical zoom), and an ultra-wide camera, the specs of which they don’t know yet. We’d assume there will also be a 3x telephoto since there is on the Galaxy S25 Ultra, but that isn’t mentioned here.

The same source also mentions the middle model in the Galaxy S26 line – which could either be the Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus or the Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge – claiming that this has a 50MP ultra-wide camera. Both the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus and the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge have 12MP ultra-wide cameras, so whichever of those this is a successor to, that would be a sensor upgrade.

So if these tips are right then at least one sensor will be improved on at least two Galaxy S26 models.

The next paradigm

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge (Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

The site doesn’t have any information on the base Samsung Galaxy S26’s cameras, but it has come across codenames, claiming that the Galaxy S26 is codenamed NPA1, the middle model – which again, might be the S26 Plus or the S26 Edge – is codenamed NPA2, and the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is codenamed NPA3.

Given that the S25 series was codenamed PA1, PA2, and PA3, with the ‘PA’ bit standing for ‘Paradigm’, the site speculates that these new codenames stand for ‘Next Paradigm’.

In any case, while no links are provided, WinFuture claims that it has obtained these codenames and this camera information from publicly available databases, with the listings being clearly attributable to Samsung or its suppliers, so there’s a high chance these details are accurate.

We should find out early next year, as that’s probably when the Samsung Galaxy S26 series will launch.