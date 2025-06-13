The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 could get a big behind-the-scenes camera upgrade

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 could both have a new version of Samsung's ProVisual Engine

This could allow for higher-quality photos, better digital zoom, and better video stability

The foldables have also both been certified in South Korea, suggesting they're launching soon

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 could arrive with a major under-the-hood upgrade that delivers improved photos and videos, based on a new leak.

We've previously heard that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 could have a new 200MP camera, but that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 might not be in for any such upgrades, with the same camera hardware as last year tipped.

However, the Z Flip 7 could still be capable of taking better photos than the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, as both upcoming foldables might have an improved version of Samsung's ProVisual Engine AI image-processing tech.

This is according to leaker @PandaFlashPro, who claims that a new version of ProVisual Engine is coming to both the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

This upgrade will apparently allow for better photo quality, better digital zoom quality, and better video stability. So in other words, both photos and videos could look better on these phones than on their predecessors.

"Confirmed"The Galaxy Z Fold 7 | Flip 7 will use Samsung’s New Generation #GalaxyAI Pro-Visual Engine, which will later be Expanded to the Galaxy S25 Series.Main improvements.Better Image OutputBetter Digital Zoom QualityVideo StabilityJune 12, 2025

ProVisual Engine debuted in the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, and it’s a suite of AI tools that works in the background to improve photo and video quality – as well as powering things like Generative Edit, which lets you alter photos you’ve taken.

So it’s not a new thing, but if this leak is right then the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 will get a new and improved version of the tech. However, the source adds that this upgraded version will subsequently land on the Samsung Galaxy S25 series as a software update, so you might not have to buy one of the company’s upcoming foldables to get it.

Certified to launch

In other Samsung foldable news, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7 have both been certified by SafetyKorea (as spotted by XpertPick).

These certifications don’t tell us much, but it’s mandatory for phones to receive this certification before being sold in South Korea, so this both confirms that the phones are in the works, and suggests they’ll land soon, since this certification would usually happen quite close to launch.

That makes sense, since based on past form we’d expect both handsets to launch in July, with one leak pointing to a July 10 announcement.