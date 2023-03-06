Samsung Galaxy S24: latest news, rumors and everything we know so far

Audio player loading…

The Samsung Galaxy S23 line only hit the market in February, but we’re already looking ahead to what the Samsung Galaxy S24 range could bring to the mobile table next year.

Samsung’s latest flagships are three of the best phones money can buy in 2023 (read our Samsung Galaxy S23 review, hands-on Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus review and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review to find out why), and there’s every chance that the next few entries in the brand’s popular S series will continue to push boundaries for mobile performance, photography, and battery life.

We’re still a while away from the release of the Samsung Galaxy S24 line, but we’ve nonetheless put together this one-stop-shop guide to all the latest news and rumors about Samsung’s next Galaxy S phones.

Samsung released its Galaxy S23 series in February this year (Image credit: Samsung)

Given that Samsung only just lifted the lid on its Galaxy S23 line, we’re not expecting to see the brand’s Galaxy S24 smartphones released until 2024. That said, we can make an educated guess as to when these devices might appear.

Samsung debuted its Galaxy S23 phones at Galaxy Unpacked in February, with the Galaxy S23, S23 Plus and S23 Ultra all going on sale from February 17. The Samsung Galaxy S22 range was revealed around the same time a year prior, so we’d expect next year’s Galaxy Unpacked event – which will likely fall in either January or February – to play host to the launch of the Galaxy S24 line.

It’s worth noting that we don’t yet know whether Samsung will again release three Galaxy models in the S24 line – a vanilla S24, an S24 Plus and an S24 Ultra. The company has stuck with a three-pronged release strategy every year since 2020, but The Elec (opens in new tab) reports that Samsung may opt to ditch the Plus variant entirely due to “polarization in the flagship product market” and the “stagnation of the entire smartphone market”.

Samsung Galaxy S24: Price

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is the cheapest model in the S23 line, and the standard S24 will likely follow suit (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

It goes without saying, but since we don’t even know which phones will definitely be arriving in the Samsung Galaxy S24 line, there’s been no word yet on Galaxy S24 pricing.

Using this year’s Galaxy S23 phones as a marker, though, we can safely assume that the vanilla S24, S24 Plus and S24 Ultra will cost at least $799.99 / £849 / AU$1,349, $999.99/ £1,049 / AU$1,649, and $1,199.99 / £1,249 / AU$1,949, respectively.

As mentioned, though, we may not be seeing a Galaxy 24 Plus phone at all.

Samsung Galaxy S24: News and specs

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to improve upon its predecessor's already impressive camera array (above) (Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

If The Elec’s aforementioned claims about the lack of a Galaxy S24 Plus are to be believed, then you’ll likely have to decide between the Galaxy S24’s 6.1-inch display and the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s 6.8-inch screen (that’s assuming these phones adopt the same display sizes as their respective predecessors).

Unless Samsung rocks the boat, we’d expect the vanilla model to stick with the S23’s 120Hz AMOLED display (2340 x 1080 pixels), with the S24 Ultra sporting the S23 Ultra’s glorious dynamic AMOLED 2X panel (1440 x 3088 pixels), as well as its dynamic refresh rate that can scale between 1Hz and 120Hz.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra boasts an AMOLED 2X display (Image credit: Peer Hoffmann)

Intriguingly, the actual look of both phones may be very different to what we’re used to. Samsung recently hired Hubert H. Lee (opens in new tab), a former design executive at Mercedes-Benz, to lead its smartphone and smartwatch design department from 2023 and beyond, so the S24 and S24 Ultra may veer away from recent Galaxy S models in terms of aesthetics.

Under the hood, both phones will almost certainly be running Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon chipset, which looks set to be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 come 2024. Every model in the Galaxy S23 line runs on Qualcomm’s already impressive Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, so the Galaxy S24 and S24 Ultra are likely to be even more powerful handsets than their predecessors.

As for the phone’s cameras, tipster Ice Universe claims that Samsung will replace the S23 Ultra’s telephoto sensor with a “new solution” on the S24 Ultra, while the phone’s main camera “will remain the same.”

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to replace the telephoto sensor and adopt a new solution. I think the main camera will remain the same or be slightly changed.December 28, 2022 See more

More recently, a tweet (opens in new tab) from RGcloudS suggests the S24 Ultra will adopt a “Gen4 optics” zoom camera design to “significantly improve” the phone’s zoom capabilities.

In practice, that could mean a wider 2.5-2.9 aperture and the possibility of 150x digital zoom on the S24 Ultra, which would offer better low-light performance than its predecessor and trump the latter’s already impressive 100x Space Zoom capabilities.

There’s been no word yet on the camera setup for the standard Samsung Galaxy S24, but the headline-grabbing photography tech is almost always reserved for the top-end handsets in Samsung’s Galaxy series.