Samsung Galaxy S24 colors: every rumored shade, including those for the S24 Plus and Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S24 line is fast approaching, with all three models – specifically the Galaxy S24, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, and the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra – rumored to be launching on January 17.

As such, we’ve heard lots about them now. Nothing official, but the trio have extensively leaked, as tends to happen in the run up to launch.

Among the many details we’ve heard are the possible colors these three phones will be available in, and you’ll find details of these below.

Again, the colors haven’t yet been confirmed, so it’s possible some of these will be wrong, or the list will be incomplete, but it’s based on what we’ve heard so far – and we’ll update this article if we hear any additional color leaks.

Samsung Galaxy S24 and Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus colors

We’re grouping the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus together here, because based both on past form and what we’ve heard so far, these two handsets will probably be available in exactly the same selection of colors.

Note also that currently all of our color information comes from Ross Young and @UniverseIce (two leakers with good track records), who both mentioned exactly the same selection of shades as each other. Those shades are as follows:

Black

A Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus in black (Image credit: Samsung)

It’s no surprise that black has been mentioned as a possible color, as this is one of the most popular smartphone shades, and it’s something you can also get the Samsung Galaxy S23 and Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus in, as you can see above.

With them, the official name is Phantom Black, and it may well be called that again with the Galaxy S24. Whether it will be exactly the shade of black above remains to be seen.

Gray

A Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus in graphite (Image credit: Samsung)

Gray is another popular color, and another one that we saw Samsung offer with the Samsung Galaxy S23 line, where it was called Graphite.

As with black, this is a smart, understated shade that’s likely to prove popular because it could fit in well anywhere.

Violet

A Samsung Galaxy S22 in violet, from various angles (Image credit: Samsung)

The next rumored shade is violet, which should be a bit more colorful. This isn’t something Samsung offered the Galaxy S23 in, though the company is a fan of purples, with that phone being available in lavender, so we’d think something along these lines is likely.

While the Samsung Galaxy S23 isn’t available in violet, the Samsung Galaxy S22 is, as you can see pictured above, so the Galaxy S23’s violet might be a similar shade.

Yellow

A Samsung Galaxy S10e in yellow (Image credit: TechRadar)

Yellow has been rumored too, and could be among the brightest shades the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus are available in.

That said, we’re less sure this will be offered than the colors above, as it’s not a shade Samsung uses as frequently. Indeed, no recent Galaxy S models have come in yellow. But the Samsung Galaxy S10 line comes in a quite bright yellow, so we might see something like that, though don’t be surprised if it’s paler.

Orange

A Samsung Galaxy S20 FE in orange (Image credit: Samsung)

The shades above will reportedly be widely available, but Samsung usually also offers some colors exclusively in its online store, and orange is said to be one of these.

This could be another quite bright shade, though we’d guess it will be a fairly pale orange, like the orange Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, pictured above. It’s also another shade Samsung doesn’t use often, so we’re less confident we’ll see this than the likes of black and gray.

Light blue

A Samsung Galaxy S22 in Sky Blue, from various angles (Image credit: Samsung)

Another rumored Samsung store exclusive, this light blue shade will probably look something like the Sky Blue color that Samsung offered the Galaxy S22 in (pictured above).

That was also a Samsung store exclusive. And it could prove an interesting option for anyone who doesn’t want something too bright, but does want something a bit different from the norm.

Light green

A Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus in Lime (Image credit: Samsung)

Finally, we have light green, which is also rumored to be a Samsung store exclusive. Samsung likes green, offering both light and dark options for the Galaxy S23 line, but it’s the light green Galaxy S23 – officially called Lime – that’s pictured above.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 was also offered in a green shade, so this seems like another likely option.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra colors

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is available in the same selection of colors as the Samsung Galaxy S23 and Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus, but with two additional options. So there’s every chance something similar will happen with the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. That said, so far we’ve only heard about the same colors as the rest of the line, which are as follows:

Black

A Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in black (Image credit: Samsung)

Much like you can get the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in Phantom Black (above) there’s talk of a black shade for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, so this may look similar if it emerges.

Gray

A Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in Graphite (Image credit: Samsung)

The rumored gray Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will probably look quite similar to the Graphite Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra above, though the shades may differ slightly.

Violet

A Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in Lavender (Image credit: Samsung)

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is also rumored to be landing in a violet shade. This might look something like the violet Samsung Galaxy S22, pictured further up. The Galaxy S22 Ultra wasn’t available in violet, but you can get the Galaxy S23 Ultra in lavender (pictured above), which is a paler shade of purple.

Yellow

A Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 in yellow (Image credit: Samsung)

One rumored shade we’re less sure we’ll see – simply because it’s not a color Samsung uses often – is yellow. But if there is a yellow Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, it will probably look quite pale, like the yellow of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 above, as with some exceptions Samsung doesn’t tend to use super-bright colors for its top phones.

Orange

A Samsung Galaxy S20 FE in orange (Image credit: Samsung)

One of the other more questionable color leaks is that of orange, as this isn’t a common Samsung shade. If it is offered though, reportedly it will be exclusive to Samsung’s online store, and it might look similar in color to the ‘Cloud Orange’ Samsung Galaxy S20 FE.

Light blue

A Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in Sky Blue (Image credit: Samsung)

Light blue is another shade that might be a Samsung store exclusive, and as Samsung offers the Galaxy S23 Ultra in a Sky Blue shade (that’s also light) it’s a believable color, and may well look like the phone above.

Light green

A Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in Lime (Image credit: Samsung)

The final option for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra might be a light green, which is again said to be a Samsung store exclusive. And this might look like the lime-colored Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra which you can see above.