Today's best Samsung Galaxy S24 deals: exclusive promotions and up to $1,000 off

It's that time of the year again - a shiny new range of Android flagships have just been unveiled and we're rounding up the best Samsung Galaxy S24 deals into one exhaustive list right here.

There are some superb promotions to check out right now but note that these are technically preorders. The new Galaxy S24 range officially launches on January 31st, so there's not long to wait until these excellent new flagships make their way into the hands of Android fans worldwide.

As an overview, all three devices feature the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, larger capacity batteries, and a new focus on AI integration features. With a number of handy new camera tricks, new dictation tools, and seven years of guaranteed software updates, the new Galaxy S24 range is definitely Samsung's most feature-packed generation of smartphones yet when it comes to software.

The best Samsung Galaxy S24 deals include massive trade-in rebates of up to $1,000 off, free accessories, and an exclusive deal for TechRadar readers online. The devices are debuting at $799, $999, and $1,299 respectively if you buy them upfront, so lining up one of these Galaxy S24 deals is key if you want to save as much cash as possible on your next Android device.

You can read more about these devices just below our deals roundup. Alternatively, head on over to our main Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra hub pages for a detailed look at each device and our initial hands-on thoughts.

Samsung Galaxy S24 deals

Samsung Galaxy S24 series: $50 gift credit, free memory upgrade, and up to $750 off with a trade-in at Samsung

Exclusive: TechRadar readers are among the lucky few to get exlusive access to a nice bonus Galaxy S24 deal at the official Samsung site. Not only can you get up to $750 off with a trade-in on an unlocked device at Samsung as well as a free memory upgrade, but the official site is also throwing in $50 gift credit on top - a handy bonus that can be used on a number of earbuds, chargers, and other useful accessories.

Samsung Galaxy S24 series: up to $1,000 with a trade-in, plus free tablet and Galaxy Watch at Verizon

Verizon is stacking up some serious freebies with its opening Galaxy S24 deals, with the option to not only get up to $1,000 off with a trade-in rebate but to throw in a free Galaxy Tab and Galaxy Watch 6. The best thing about this deal, arguably, is that it's eligible when you trade-in any Samsung model in any condition - perfect if you're looking to upgrade. The catch, however, is that you'll need a new line on an unlimited data plan to be eligible for the best savings and the free devices.

Samsung Galaxy S24 series: save up to $1,000 with a trade-in and unlimited plan at AT&T

AT&T's also opening with a superb trade-in rebate for its Galaxy S24 deals today. Right now, you can trade-in any Samsung device in any condition to be eligible for a maximum rebate of up to $1,000 off - enough to get several devices in the range for free. Note, however, that you will need that pricey unlimited data plan to be eligible for a saving here.

Samsung Galaxy S24 deals: FAQ

Samsung Galaxy S24 deals: what's new?

(Image credit: Future / Philip Berne)

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset

New AI features

Seven years of software updates

The new Samsung Galaxy S24 range feature a compelling mix of hardware and software improvements, although Samsung has specifically made more of a focus on the latter with this iteration, specifically new AI tools.

The gap between Google and Samsung devices has dramatically shortened when it comes to AI integration, with formerly exclusive Google features like generative AI wallpaper and Magic Editor now coming to Galaxy. There are also new features that aren't Samsung exclusive like a circle-to-search function, new translation tools for phone calls, and tools that just reformat the look of your text notes. More importantly, however, Samsung has committed to seven years of software updates with the Galaxy S24 range, which is even longer than Apple currently.

The new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset is really designed to super-charge these software improvements and all devices feature this beefy processor. On top of that, the standard Galaxy S24 also now features 8GB of RAM, with the Galaxy S24 Plus matching the Ultra's 12GB RAM configuration.

Outside of the mentions above, there are other notable hardware tweaks. While outwardly all devices bear a striking resemblance to their predecessors, they feature bigger batteries, brighter displays, and slightly higher resolutions in the case of the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus. The Ultra now features a titanium frame and bigger sensor for it's main camera - as well as a new 50MP telephoto that's capable of capturing more detail than ever before.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Samsung Galaxy S24: specs Galaxy S24 Galaxy S24 Plus Galaxy S24 Ultra Dimensions: 147 x 70.6 x 7.6mm 158.5 x 75.9 x 7.7mm 162.3 x 79.0 x 8.6mm Weight: 167g 196g 232g Frame: Enhanced Armor Aluminum Enhanced Armor Aluminum Titanium Display: 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 2,600-nit peak brightness 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 2,600-nit peak brightness 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 2,600-nit peak brightness Resolution: FHD+ QHD+ QHD+ Refresh rate: 1Hz-120Hz variable 1Hz-120Hz variable 1Hz-120Hz variable Chipset: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy / Exynos 2400 Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy / Exynos 2400 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy Rear cameras: 50MP f/1.8 main, 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide, 10MP f/2.4 telephoto (3x) 50MP f/1.8 main, 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide, 10MP f/2.4 telephoto (3x) 200MP f/1.7 wide, 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide, 50MP f/3.4 periscope (5x), 10MP f/2.4 telephoto (3x) Front camera: 12MP f/2.2 12MP f/2.2 12MP f/2.2 RAM: 8GB 12GB 12GB Storage: 128GB, 256GB 256GB, 512GB 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Battery: 4,000mAh 4,900mAh 5,000mAh Charging: 25W wired, 15W wireless 45W wired, 15W wireless 45W wired, 15W wireless

Samsung Galaxy S24 deals: what device does TechRadar recommend?

We usually recommend going for the Ultra here at TechRadar, although we're always partial to its phablet-like design and excellent cameras. It's pricey, sure, but it's worth every penny if you're a power user who really makes use of the phones capabilities on a daily basis.

More importantly, the best deals at launch tend to be focused on the more premium devices in the range. For example, the trade-in rebates of up to $1,000 applies to both the Plus and the Ultra, which makes them a no-brainer if you can hit that maximum saving. By contrast, the rebates of up to $800 on the standard Galaxy S24 don't offer quite as good value - although it's great if you're not fetching that maximum saving.