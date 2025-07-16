They’ve landed – Disney’s Star Wars BDX Droids are now roaming in Disney World

The adorable Star Wars BDX Droids have landed at Disney World

The set of droids will be in Florida until August 30, 2025

Disney swapped components on the droids to let them better withstand weather conditions, including higher heat environments

For the Star Wars and Disney Parks faithful, another happy landing has occurred. The equally adorable and impressive BDX Droids have arrived at Galaxy’s Edge at Disney World’s Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Florida. That means you may not have to travel as far as once required to see the droids you’ve been looking for.

Disney first teased that the BDX Droids would be expanding beyond just appearing at Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland in California back at SXSW 2025 during the Disney Experiences’ “The Future of World-Building at Disney” panel. Disney World was confirmed then, alongside Disneyland Paris and Tokyo Disney Resort, but the BDX Droids started appearing today, July 16, 2025, in Florida.

Disney has confirmed that the BDX Droids will be at Disney World through August 30, 2025, and will appear seven times a day, Tuesday through Saturday. You’ll spot them on those days at 10:30AM, 11:30AM, 12:30PM, 3PM, 4PM, 5PM, and 6PM.

(Image credit: Disney Parks)

Speaking earlier this year to TechRadar, Moritz Bächer, the Associate Lab Director of Disney’s Zurich-based robotics team, also known as the man behind the droids, told us a bit about the prep for bringing these duckling-like robots to more parks, and therefore various climates.

The BDX Droids now feature milled components instead of 3D-printed parts to withstand the hot Florida heat better. For instance, it’s a high of 91 degrees Fahrenheit in Orlando today with over 60% humidity. With advanced modeling as well, Bächer and the team at Disney Imagineering worked to teach the BDX Droids about walking on different terrains and other movements, and this likely lets Disney Live Entertainment program new experiences for the robots.

Welcome to Florida BD-X droids, it rains here pic.twitter.com/D9OWaPhtllJuly 16, 2025

As you might suspect, lucky parkgoers at Galaxy’s Edge at Disney World were pretty stoked to see the BDX Dropids out and about, some even taking to social media. We also learned what happens if they encounter rain – the BDX Droids get covered in what looks like plastic, rain-resistant bags. You can see that in the clip below.

It’s well worth trying to catch one of the shows, as the BDX Droids are still a relatively rare sight since they started appearing in late 2023 at Disneyland. Clearly, though, Disney Imagineering continues to push the boundaries in the area of robotics, ultimately using technology to build more immersive stories and experiences.

The arrival of the BDX Droids at Galaxy’s Edge at Disney World comes one day before the brand new Walt Disney animatronic opens to the public in ‘Walt Disney - A Magical Life’ at Disneyland in California, and you can see our preview of that attraction – and the animatronic – here.

The new BDX Droids playing hide and seek in Galaxy’s Edge 🥹 pic.twitter.com/N4VwzyUcbCJuly 16, 2025