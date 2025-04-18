Star Wars Celebration is in full swing, and Lucasfilm just dropped more details on its Beyond Victory experience for Meta Quest, and I couldn't be more stoked

If you’re a Star Wars fan and haven’t been jealous of not being at Star Wars Celebration 2025 in Japan as of yet, prepare to be. The same applies if you have an Apple Vision Pro instead of a Meta Quest.

Why? Well, Industrial Light & Magic and Lucasfilm are finally sharing more on their next Star Wars mixed and virtual reality experience that’s set to arrive on the Meta Quest 3 and Meta Quest 3S headsets at some point in the future, and boy oh boy does it look stunning.

Star Wars: Beyond Victory - A Mixed Reality Playset is set during the events of Solo: A Star Wars Story and has three modes of play: Adventure, Arcade, and Playset. You can see the full trailer below, along with some select screenshots. It's a full-immersive experience that can place you in the Star Wars universe or overlay elements in your own space.

Adventure is more of a classic, immersive experience, similar to other titles like Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – a personal favorite I’ve played on the PSVR, as I’m a fan of the Disney Parks – and Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series. Here you’ll follow the story of an aspiring podracer, Volo, who goes on a journey courtesy of a mentorship with Sebulba.

This one might be the neatest, though – Arcade places a holotable in your space through mixed or augmented reality, and you can seemingly get up close and personal with Star Wars action, including a podracing course.

And if you’re at Star Wars Celebration 2025 in Japan, you can play a demo that combines the Adventure and Arcade modes at Booth #20-5 in Hall 4 of the Makuhari Messe convention Center. Instant jealousy from me!

Alyssa Finley, the executive producer of the title, shared, “We're calling this a Playset because it isn't just a game; it's an entirely new way to experience the Star Wars galaxy and the worlds we create at ILM.”

This new mixed reality experience blends the physical and digital worlds in a way that's unlike anything we've done before

She continued, “This new mixed reality experience blends the physical and digital worlds in a way that's unlike anything we've done before,” which certainly ups the excitement and hype for the title. It’s almost similar to another project that Industrial Light & Magic worked on for the Apple Vision Pro – that’s What If…? – An Immersive Story, and it had times where it fully placed you elsewhere or overlaid battles in your own space.

Adding to this is the playset mode, which promises to let you have your own “Star Wars' moments in mixed reality, allowing you to view and interact with vehicles from the universe and action figures.

While Star Wars: Beyond Victory - A Mixed Reality Playset is still in development, it’s undoubtedly one of the most ambitious titles from Industrial Light & Magic and Lucasfilm yet. Whenever it’s ready for prime time, it will launch for the Meta Quest 3 and 3S, so we’ll be waiting for further news on a release date.

If you have a Vision Pro, maybe we can petition Apple, ILM, and Lucasfilm to also bring it to the $3,500 spatial computer. And if you're at home, check out all the new Star Wars sets that Lego announced here.

