New Star Wars VR interactive story debuts exclusively on Oculus Quest in 2019

Facebook, Oculus and Lucasfilm have announced a brand new series of interactive story experience that will be exclusive to Oculus Quest when it launches in 2019. The first of these interactive stories will focus heavily on the franchise's key villain, Darth Vader.

While details are sparse, we know that the experience will launch alongside the Oculus Quest in Spring (or around Q2/Q3) 2019 and will be titled "A Star Wars VR Series: Vader Immortal: Episode I." It's developed by Lucasfilm's in-house development studio, ILMxLAB, known for their work on Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire and Trials on Tatooine VR experiences.

Pricing and international availability has yet to be revealed for Vader Immortal.

It's time to see Darth Vader's digs

This first episode in Lucasfilm's Star Wars VR Series will, as mentioned, focus on Darth Vader, but particularly where Darth Vader hangs his ... creepy oxygen mask. Folks will be invited to explore Mustafar within this first episode, the planet from which Vader runs the Empire.

Specifically, you will enter the halls of Darth Vader's castle that sits on Mustafar, atop the site of his defeat by Obi Wan Kenobi in the events of Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith.

This should be particularly exciting for Star Wars mega fans, as this corner of Darth Vader's character has gone largely unexplored in the canon Star Wars fiction short of the castle's cameo in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Now, all we can do is wait – and watch that trailer another couple hundred times until mid-2019.