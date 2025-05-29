World War Z VR announced as a new first-person single player game, coming to SteamVR and Meta Quest this summer

World War Z VR , a new first-person, single-player game, is coming to SteamVR and Meta Quest on August 12

Saber Interactive's new game will allow players to take on hordes of over 200 zombies at once in VR

Pre-orders are now available on the Meta Store and Steam

Saber Interactive has announced the next game in its World War Z franchise, World War Z VR, and it's launching this summer.

World War Z VR is a brand new first-person, single-player game based on the Paramount Pictures 2013 film and Saber’s game franchise, and is set to release on August 12 for SteamVR, Meta Quest 3, Meta Quest 2, and Meta Quest Pro.

"World War Z VR faithfully reimagines the intense action of the original World War Z game to create the most immersive VR zombie experience ever," Saber said. "Take on hordes of over 200 zombies on screen at a time, an astounding technical feat for VR which will put your skills to the ultimate test."

In this new installment, players will find themselves taking on hordes of zombies in three locations: New York, Tokyo, and Marseille. There will be seven playable characters to choose from, and after selecting their operative, players can start missions with a pre-selected AI squad, equipped with a wide variety of weapons and perks.

World War Z VR - Announcement Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The VR missions will present unique challenges for players and even offer three difficulty modes to choose from. Zombies will also adapt to their surroundings and recognize the players' playstyle to hunt them down, while special infected enemies raise the stakes even higher.

Pre-orders are now available on the Meta Store and Steam for $19.99 / £14.99. Those who secure a pre-order will also gain access to the Golden Skin Pack, which features four exclusive gold weapon skins.

Steam users can also pre-order a special game bundle that includes both the new World War Z VR and the original World War Z, featuring a 20% discount.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors