Leaker claims Sony is now working on a new PlayStation handheld console

The handheld could be announced by 2028

(Image credit: Barone Firenze / Shutterstock.com)
  • Sony is reportedly working on its next PlayStation portable console, codenamed 'Jupiter'
  • A leaker claims that the device's chip will be developed by AMD and use Samsung Foundry’s SF2P node
  • It's said a deal hasn't yet been finalized

Sony is rumored to be working on its next PlayStation handheld console.

That's according to known leaker Jukanlosreve, who has claimed that Sony is currently working on its PlayStation Vita successor, which could be announced by 2028.

Sony is said to be "evaluating a new low-power gaming SoC [System-on-Chip] project", which is being internally referred to as codename "Jupiter", and the company wants AMD to develop it.

"The chip is expected to be developed by AMD and fabricated using Samsung Foundry’s SF2P node, with mass production targeted for post-2028," Jukanlosreve said.

The leaker also stressed that the deal hasn't been finalized yet as it's "still under review between Sony, Samsung, and AMD."

This isn't the first time we've heard of Sony developing a portable console. In November 2024, it was reported that the PlayStation company was developing a handheld that could run PS5 games natively.

Sources familiar with the project said at the time that the device would compete against the Nintendo Switch and the Xbox handheld that's currently being prototyped, and would be different from its PlayStation Portal.

It was said that the new console wouldn't rely on cloud gaming or remote play and would instead run PS5 games all on its own, like a more powerful PS Vita.

However, like the most recent leak, it was reported that Sony could still decide against bringing the handheld to market, and that it’s still "likely years away from launch."

Demi Williams
Demi Williams

Demi is a freelance games journalist for TechRadar Gaming. She's been a games writer for five years and has written for outlets such as GameSpot, NME, and GamesRadar, covering news, features, and reviews. Outside of writing, she plays a lot of RPGs and talks far too much about Star Wars on X.

