Ghost of Yotei pre-orders live build-up: all the best retailers and links to check, plus Collector's Edition details ahead of pre-orders going live tomorrow

Ghost of Yotei is one of the most anticipated games of the year, and the entire PlayStation 5 generation. The follow up to 2020's Ghost of Tsushima, this next entry in the series from Sucker Punch Productions promises another rip-roaring adventure across feudal Japan.

The really pertinent information is that Ghost of Yotei pre-orders kick off at 10am local time, and there are three editions up for grabs. The Collector's Edition is a bombastic combination of physical and digital goodies available exclusively at PlayStation Direct; the Standard Edition will be available at all major participating retailers; and a Digital Deluxe Edition will be available at the PlayStation Store and offer a few extra digital pre-order bonuses on top of the items available with any pre-order.

Ghost of Yotei pre-orders - UK retailer listings

Here are all the most important retailer listings in the UK.

Ghost of Yotei Collector's Edition: at PlayStation Direct UK We know the Ghost of Yotei Collector's Edition will be exclusive to PS Direct in the UK too, but we haven't had a price confirmed by Sony yet....

Ghost of Yotei Standard Edition: £79.99 at Amazon Often offering the easiest and most convenient means to pre-order big games, Amazon will get involved tomorrow for sure, so start with this link to get in position.

Ghost of Yotei Standard Edition: £79.99 at Argos Argos will definitely stock the standard edition of Ghost of Yotei when pre-orders get going and this is the lin kto start with while we wait for a proper listing page.

Ghost of Yotei Standard Edition: £79.99 at very.co.uk Very is a perennially underrated stockist of all things gaming, and does great work in offering pre-orders too, and we expect it to get fully involved with Ghost of Yotei pre-orders.

Ghost of Yotei Standard Edition: £79.99 at GAME UK Gam e might not have its reward points system anymore, but still offers an often-solid place to secure game pre-orders and should be an option with Ghost of Yotei pre-orders too.

Ghost of Yotei Standard Edition: £79.99 at The Game Collection The Game Collection will undoubtedly have standard edition stock of Ghost of Yotei up for pre-order, so use this link to get in position while we await a listing page.

Ghost of Yotei Standard Edition: £79.99 at EE EE will surely get involved in Ghost of Yotei pre-orders, having now established itself as a major UK game retailer.

Ghost of Yotei Standard Edition: £79.99 at ShopTo.Net ShopTo is a great option to have when it comes to the UK gaming scene and will no doubt get involved in Ghost of Yotei pre-orders. You can often save a few pennies on prices with this retailer, too!

Ghost of Yotei Standard Edition: £79.99 at John Lewis John Lewis is a great place to shop for PS5 games and hardware, and you could make the most of its delivery options to local Waitrose supermarkets too.

Ghost of Yotei pre-orders - US retailer listings

Want to browse listings in even more detail? We've got you covered below.

Ghost of Yotei Collector's Edition: $249.99 at PlayStation Direct US Exclusive to PS Direct in the US, the Collector's Edition of Ghost of Yotei will appear on this PS Direct page when pre-orders go live tomorrow.

Ghost of Yotei Standard Edition: $69.99 at PlayStation Direct US A great first port of call is going to be PlayStation Direct, which is likely to have a large bank of Ghost of Yotei standard edition stock as it's one of PS5's biggest game launches of the generation.

Ghost of Yotei Standard Edition: $69.99 at Walmart Old reliable Walmart will surely get in on the Ghost of Yotei pre-order action when it kicks off, but this is the best link to bookmark and check in the build up.

Ghost of Yotei Standard Edition: $69.99 at Amazon Amazon is never that slow out the block when it comes to big game pre-orders, and we don't think it'll be any different this time around. Use this link to start getting in position early.

Ghost of Yotei Standard Edition: $69.99 at Target Target will be as good a bet as any retailer for your Ghost of Yotei pre-order, and with its brick-and-mortar stores across the US, could offer some flexibility in terms of delivery or pickup.

Ghost of Yotei Standard Edition: $69.99 at Best Buy Best Buy is a perennial stalwart when it comes to PlayStation hardware and software pre-orders, so it is definitely a great option to have when the Ghost of Yotei pre-orders start.

Ghost of Yotei Standard Edition: $69.99 at GameStop GameStop has its Ghost of Yotei listing page up already! While it doesn't show the box, I'm almost certain it's just the standard edition given what Sony have said about the Collector's Edition - but you never know until you know!

Ghost of Yotei pre-orders - key information

Pre-orders begin at 10am local time on May 2, 2025

The Collector's Edition will cost $249.99 and be a PS Direct exclusive in the US and UK (though there's no UK price yet)

The Standard Edition will cost $69.99 / £69.99 and be available at all major retailers

The Digital Deluxe Edition is also available for $79.99 / £79.99 at the PS Store

The Game launches on PS5 on October 2, 2025

Ghost of Yotei pre-orders - editions

There will be three editions of Ghost of Yotei up for pre-order. The headline act is the Collector's Edition, which features a whole host of physical collectible goodies and some digital bonuses. This will cost $249.99 with a UK price still to be revealed. It includes all of the following - quite a haul!

Digital copy of the game

Digital Deluxe Edition items (see below)

Pre-order content

Replica display edition of Atsu's Ghost mask (and stand)

Replica of Atsu's sash

Replica Tsuba (and stand)

Pouch of coins and instructions to play Zeni Hajiki, a Ghost of Yotei minigame

Foldable papercraft ginkgo tree

Four art cards

There's also a purely digital edition, the Ghost of Yotei Digital Deluxe Edition, which will bag you the following:

Digital copy of the game

Pre-order content

Snake’s armor set

An alternate starting-armor dye, as well as a unique saddle dye, and horse color

An in-game Charm, gold Sword Kit, and also an early unlock of Traveler’s Maps

Alternatively, you can pre-order the standard edition of the game for $69.99 / £69.99 from all the major retailers, PlayStation Direct, and digitally on the PS Store. This will get you the pre-order mask and avatar set described below.

Ghost of Yotei pre-orders - bonuses

Every Ghost of Yotei pre-order will get some lovely in-game bonuses. Here's what you get:

A unique in-game mask

Seven PSN avatars

