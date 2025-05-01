Live
Ghost of Yotei pre-orders live build-up: all the best retailers and links to check, plus Collector's Edition details ahead of pre-orders going live tomorrow
Hello and welcome to my live coverage as we build up to Ghost of Yotei pre-orders going live!
I'll be giving you all the best information, as well as retailer links for which sites to check in the run-up to pre-orders going live, as well as highlighting those best to bookmark ahead of time.
Ghost of Yotei is one of the most anticipated games of the year, and the entire PlayStation 5 generation. The follow up to 2020's Ghost of Tsushima, this next entry in the series from Sucker Punch Productions promises another rip-roaring adventure across feudal Japan.
The really pertinent information is that Ghost of Yotei pre-orders kick off at 10am local time, and there are three editions up for grabs. The Collector's Edition is a bombastic combination of physical and digital goodies available exclusively at PlayStation Direct; the Standard Edition will be available at all major participating retailers; and a Digital Deluxe Edition will be available at the PlayStation Store and offer a few extra digital pre-order bonuses on top of the items available with any pre-order.
TechRadar has been covering limited edition hardware and software launches for years now, so we know all the tricks to help you get the edition you want as quickly as possible.
We will be updating this page with more live listings and details as we see them, as well as covering the whole pre-order process live as it happens.
Ghost of Yotei pre-orders - UK quick links
- Collector's Edition: will be in stock exclusively at PS Direct
- PlayStation Direct: go straight to the source for the standard edition, too
- Amazon: ever reliable for PS5 game pre-orders
- Argos: a stalwart UK game pre-order retailer
- Very: underrated for games, but will stock the standard edition
- Currys: the electronics giant will have stock
- The Game Collection: reward points system available
- EE: an increasingly popular gaming retailer
- ShopTo: often takes a few pence off brand-new games
- John Lewis: shops and Waitrose locations for delivery
- Game: the UK's specialist video game retailer will have stock
Ghost of Yotei pre-orders - US quick links
- Collector's Edition: $249.99 and exclusive to PS Direct
- PlayStation Direct: also has the standard edition
- Walmart: always stocks the biggest games
- Amazon: will stock the standard edition
- Target: always has big PlayStation games
- Best Buy: an ever-reliable retailer for PS5 pre-orders
- GameStop: listing page is up and ready
Ghost of Yotei pre-orders - UK retailer listings
Here are all the most important retailer listings in the UK.
We know the Ghost of Yotei Collector's Edition will be exclusive to PS Direct in the UK too, but we haven't had a price confirmed by Sony yet....
If you're only after the standard edition of Ghoist of Yotei, then PlayStation Direct will have you covered in the UK too.
Often offering the easiest and most convenient means to pre-order big games, Amazon will get involved tomorrow for sure, so start with this link to get in position.
Argos will definitely stock the standard edition of Ghost of Yotei when pre-orders get going and this is the lin kto start with while we wait for a proper listing page.
Very is a perennially underrated stockist of all things gaming, and does great work in offering pre-orders too, and we expect it to get fully involved with Ghost of Yotei pre-orders.
Gam e might not have its reward points system anymore, but still offers an often-solid place to secure game pre-orders and should be an option with Ghost of Yotei pre-orders too.
With stores scattered across the UK, Currys could make for a convenient Ghost of Yotei pre-order location.
The Game Collection will undoubtedly have standard edition stock of Ghost of Yotei up for pre-order, so use this link to get in position while we await a listing page.
EE will surely get involved in Ghost of Yotei pre-orders, having now established itself as a major UK game retailer.
ShopTo is a great option to have when it comes to the UK gaming scene and will no doubt get involved in Ghost of Yotei pre-orders. You can often save a few pennies on prices with this retailer, too!
John Lewis is a great place to shop for PS5 games and hardware, and you could make the most of its delivery options to local Waitrose supermarkets too.
Ghost of Yotei pre-orders - US retailer listings
Want to browse listings in even more detail? We've got you covered below.
Exclusive to PS Direct in the US, the Collector's Edition of Ghost of Yotei will appear on this PS Direct page when pre-orders go live tomorrow.
A great first port of call is going to be PlayStation Direct, which is likely to have a large bank of Ghost of Yotei standard edition stock as it's one of PS5's biggest game launches of the generation.
Old reliable Walmart will surely get in on the Ghost of Yotei pre-order action when it kicks off, but this is the best link to bookmark and check in the build up.
Amazon is never that slow out the block when it comes to big game pre-orders, and we don't think it'll be any different this time around. Use this link to start getting in position early.
Target will be as good a bet as any retailer for your Ghost of Yotei pre-order, and with its brick-and-mortar stores across the US, could offer some flexibility in terms of delivery or pickup.
Best Buy is a perennial stalwart when it comes to PlayStation hardware and software pre-orders, so it is definitely a great option to have when the Ghost of Yotei pre-orders start.
GameStop has its Ghost of Yotei listing page up already! While it doesn't show the box, I'm almost certain it's just the standard edition given what Sony have said about the Collector's Edition - but you never know until you know!
Ghost of Yotei pre-orders - key information
- Pre-orders begin at 10am local time on May 2, 2025
- The Collector's Edition will cost $249.99 and be a PS Direct exclusive in the US and UK (though there's no UK price yet)
- The Standard Edition will cost $69.99 / £69.99 and be available at all major retailers
- The Digital Deluxe Edition is also available for $79.99 / £79.99 at the PS Store
- The Game launches on PS5 on October 2, 2025
Ghost of Yotei pre-orders - editions
There will be three editions of Ghost of Yotei up for pre-order. The headline act is the Collector's Edition, which features a whole host of physical collectible goodies and some digital bonuses. This will cost $249.99 with a UK price still to be revealed. It includes all of the following - quite a haul!
- Digital copy of the game
- Digital Deluxe Edition items (see below)
- Pre-order content
- Replica display edition of Atsu's Ghost mask (and stand)
- Replica of Atsu's sash
- Replica Tsuba (and stand)
- Pouch of coins and instructions to play Zeni Hajiki, a Ghost of Yotei minigame
- Foldable papercraft ginkgo tree
- Four art cards
There's also a purely digital edition, the Ghost of Yotei Digital Deluxe Edition, which will bag you the following:
- Digital copy of the game
- Pre-order content
- Snake’s armor set
- An alternate starting-armor dye, as well as a unique saddle dye, and horse color
- An in-game Charm, gold Sword Kit, and also an early unlock of Traveler’s Maps
Alternatively, you can pre-order the standard edition of the game for $69.99 / £69.99 from all the major retailers, PlayStation Direct, and digitally on the PS Store. This will get you the pre-order mask and avatar set described below.
Ghost of Yotei pre-orders - bonuses
Every Ghost of Yotei pre-order will get some lovely in-game bonuses. Here's what you get:
- A unique in-game mask
- Seven PSN avatars
I'm a life-long PlayStation fanatic and love to get my teeth into the latest and greatest exclusives from Sony's first-party studios like Sucker Punch. I sunk dozens and dozens of hours in Ghost of Tsushima and have two platinum trophies to show for it. I've also been at the forefront of limited edition hardware and software launches and stock shortages for over half a decade too so I know where to look, when to strike, and all the tricks of the trade.
Gaming hardware expert with years of experience writing about games and gadgets for a range of popular websites and magazines. Has previously covered major launches and pre-order events, and also written for the Official PlayStation Magazine
LIVE: Latest Updates
Catch up with the announcement trailer
I've just shared the most recent trailer, but if you want even more Ghost of Yotei video action then I would recommend going back to the announcement trailer from seven months ago.
It was our first look at the game, revealing the change of setting and showing us Atsu for the very first time. It's a great little trailer so, even if you've seen it before, it's well worth watching again if you have a spare few minutes.
Do you have to play Ghost of Tsushima first?
If you haven't played Ghost of Tsushima before, then you might be wondering whether experience with that prior game is needed to enjoy Ghost of Yotei.
If that's you, then you might be glad to hear that this is not the case. Ghost of Yotei is set more than 300 years after the events of Ghost of Tsushima, so it's not a sequel in the traditional sense. Rather, it seems to follow the same general themes and, of course, features a warrior known by the name 'Ghost'.
Sony has also described the game as "a standalone experience" - which would indicate that no play time in Ghost of Tsushima is needed in order to enjoy it to the fullest.
Watch the latest trailer
PlayStation released a new trailer for Ghost of Yotei just over a week ago, which introduces you to the story and showcases some stunning in-engine cinematics.
You also get a few glimpses at the world, plus some combat and traversal. It's the perfect thing if you want to get hyped for the game ahead of the pre-order date, so check it out below.
What's the fuss all about?
Set in 1603, Ghost of Yotei is the standalone follow-up to the smash hit Ghost of Tsushima.
You play as a new warrior who adopts the Ghost moniker - Atsu - as she embarks on a journey of revenge in the picturesque setting rural Japan.
The story begins when her family is killed by a roaming band of outlaws, the infamous Yotei Six. Hunting them down one by one, Atsu forges relationships with unlikely allies and, eventually, develops a new sense of purpose.
Hello and welcome!
Good afternoon everyone and welcome to the beginning of my Ghost of Yotei pre-order coverage.
I'm going to be walking you through the entire build-up to the pre-order day which, if you need a quick reminder, is tomorrow!
Very few retailers have listing pages live quite yet but with pre-orders set to begin first in the UK, all eyes are on the likes of Amazon and Argos as we draw closer to the day.
I'll also be keeping you abreast with the situation in the US, where GameStop already has a listing page up and ready. You can't pre-order the game there yet, but that's one page to bookmark ahead of time.
With that said, let's start!