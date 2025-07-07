Nintendo Switch 2 restocks live: all the latest on potential Prime Day stock drops and the best gaming deals at Amazon

Nintendo Switch 2 restocks have been inconsistent to say the least since we saw some initial action after the console launched on June 5. Since then, it's been tough going for folks still trying to get one, especially for our US readers.

There have only been very sporadic online restocks in the US, with a few retailers preferring in-store restocks and stock drops. In the UK, stock has been coming and going more readily online, however, which is a relief.

Remember, a Nintendo Switch 2 console by itself goes for $449.99 / £395.99 / AU$699.99. There's also an official bundle that throws in a digital copy of Mario Kart World and costs $499.99 / £429.99 / AU$769.99. We definitely expect to see retailers offering their own bundles, too, however.

Now, with Amazon Prime Day looming, there's renewed hope that we'll see stock drops and Switch 2 restocks as part of the summer sales period and that's where we come in to snoop it all out and present the best chances of stock, and the best deals o na wider scale, out for you.

Nintendo Switch 2 stock - US complete listings

Out of stock Nintendo Switch 2: $449.99 at Walmart Walmart has run out of its June 25 restock, sadly, so we're back to square one with the retail giant.

check stock Nintendo Switch 2: at Amazon Amazon US has been unbelievably quiet on all things Switch 2, so we're hoping for big things to come soon.

Sold out Nintendo Switch 2: at Best Buy Best Buy had in-store launch day stock and an online restock on June 23 but has now sold out.

Check stock Nintendo Switch 2: $449.99 at antonline Antonline had a juicy restock of big bundles on June 25, but has sadly now run out of stock.

Check stock Nintendo Switch 2: $449.99 at Target Target hasn't seen stock in a little while as far as I can tell, unfortunately. Still, it's worth checking in and keeping an eagle eye on this retailer for more stock drops.

Check stock Nintendo Switch 2: $449.99 at GameStop GameStop still only has stock available in stores, so you'll have to go to your local one to see what's available. Nothing online yet.

Check stock Nintendo Switch 2: at Sam's Club US Sam's Clubdid have stock for members sporadically since launch but has been solidly out of stock for a while now.

Check stock Nintendo Switch 2: $449.99 at nintendo.com Keep an eye on this store for any post-launch day stock, though it has been extremely quiet so far. There should be some available at some point, but we don't know when.

Check stock Nintendo Switch 2: at Newegg Newegg is a bit of an outsider for stock, having done very little in the pre-order phase despite having listing pages up for a while. One to watch.

Nintendo Switch 2 accessories - US

Nintendo Switch 2 games - US

Donkey Kong Bananza: $69 at Walmart Even though it'll arrive a little after the Switch 2's launch, the next 3D Donkey Kong game is going to be a brilliant one to play as one of the first bona fide Switch 2 games.

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition Switch 2: $69 at Walmart This could be an incredibly enjoyable way to enjoy CD Projekt Red's bustling and bombastic adventure on the move. We're looking forward to getting stuck into this one.

Nintendo Switch 2 stock - UK complete listings

In stock now Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at Amazon At time of writing, Amazon UK has stock up for grabs!

In stock now! Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at very.co.uk Very has five Switch 2 bundles in stock and live right now (July 7, 1pm BST)!

back orders in stock Nintendo Switch 2: £395.95 at ShopTo.Net ShopTo has the Switch 2 Mario Karti World bundle in stock and ready to order right now, while you can also backorder the standalone console.

Pre-order stock now Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at Ebuyer The PC-focused retailer currently has pre-order stock available of the standalone Switch 2 console.

Check stock Nintendo Switch 2 Bundle: £395 at Currys At the time of writing, Currys has completely sold out of all the inventory it had last week. One to watch, though.

Check stock Nintendo Switch 2: £395.95 at The Game Collection As of a recent check, The Game Collection has no longer got any bundles in stock.

Check stock Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at John Lewis John Lewis has Switch 2 bundles listed but not a lot of stock available, but do keep checking back with the retailer.

Check stock Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at Argos Argos did have some Switch 2 units in stock recently, but it already appears to have sold out. Still worth a bookmark in case it receives extra units via order cancellations.

Check stock Nintendo Switch 2: £429.99 at EE EE is currently out of Nintendo Switch 2 stock. But check back with it for stealthy restocks.

Check stock Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at JD Williams JD Williams is a reliable place for Switch 2 stock but hasn't seen much recently.

Check stock Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at hmv.com HMV is still another option to have in the pocket, but it never seems to have loads of it when it does restock.

Check stock Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at GAME UK Game had a bit of stock on June 11 but has now sold out and has been one of the quietest retailers on the whole. In-store might be worth a look though.