Nintendo Switch 2 restocks live: all the latest on potential Prime Day stock drops and the best gaming deals at Amazon

Nintendo Switch 2 restocks have been inconsistent to say the least since we saw some initial action after the console launched on June 5. Since then, it's been tough going for folks still trying to get one, especially for our US readers.
There have only been very sporadic online restocks in the US, with a few retailers preferring in-store restocks and stock drops. In the UK, stock has been coming and going more readily online, however, which is a relief.
Remember, a Nintendo Switch 2 console by itself goes for $449.99 / £395.99 / AU$699.99. There's also an official bundle that throws in a digital copy of Mario Kart World and costs $499.99 / £429.99 / AU$769.99. We definitely expect to see retailers offering their own bundles, too, however.
Now, with Amazon Prime Day looming, there's renewed hope that we'll see stock drops and Switch 2 restocks as part of the summer sales period and that's where we come in to snoop it all out and present the best chances of stock, and the best deals o na wider scale, out for you.
I've been covering the Switch 2 pre-order and stock situation for weeks now, and know how to search, gather up, and present all the best links at the top of this live blog to use, as well as live updates at the bottom of the page, offering a steady stream of the latest tips to help you out.
Nintendo Switch 2 stock - US complete listings
Walmart has run out of its June 25 restock, sadly, so we're back to square one with the retail giant.
Amazon US has been unbelievably quiet on all things Switch 2, so we're hoping for big things to come soon.
Best Buy had in-store launch day stock and an online restock on June 23 but has now sold out.
Antonline had a juicy restock of big bundles on June 25, but has sadly now run out of stock.
Target hasn't seen stock in a little while as far as I can tell, unfortunately. Still, it's worth checking in and keeping an eagle eye on this retailer for more stock drops.
GameStop still only has stock available in stores, so you'll have to go to your local one to see what's available. Nothing online yet.
Sam's Clubdid have stock for members sporadically since launch but has been solidly out of stock for a while now.
Keep an eye on this store for any post-launch day stock, though it has been extremely quiet so far. There should be some available at some point, but we don't know when.
Newegg is a bit of an outsider for stock, having done very little in the pre-order phase despite having listing pages up for a while. One to watch.
Nintendo Switch 2 accessories - US
The Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller is probably our most anticipated Switch 2 accessory and is currently widely available.
Also available at: Amazon (out of stock) | Best Buy | Target | GameStop
The Nintendo Switch 2 Camera is an intriguing accessory you can add to the new console to augment online play with your friends.
Also available at: Amazon (out of stock) | Best Buy | Target | GameStop (out of stock)
In stock at Walmart, the official carry case and screen protector are definitely worth investing so you can rest easy about protecting your new console.
Also available at: Best Buy | Target | GameStop (out of stock)
Those looking to have a well-stocked Switch 2 accessory cupboard can look to pre-order the Joy-Con 2 controller from Walmart when the retailer gets more stock.
Also available at: Amazon (out of stock) | Best Buy | Target | GameStop
The official Samsung microSD Express card is readily available right now and is a perfect acquisition for fans looking to go huge on games at launch and get stuck into plenty of titles without having to worry about space.
Also available at: Amazon (out of stock) | Best Buy | Target | GameStop
Probably the most fun Switch 2 accessory, the Piranha Plant Camera from HORI is available to pre-order right now. However, do remember that it has a lower resolution than the official Switch 2 camera at just 480p.
Also available at: Amazon | Best Buy | Target | GameStop (out of stock)
Nintendo Switch 2 games - US
Even though it'll arrive a little after the Switch 2's launch, the next 3D Donkey Kong game is going to be a brilliant one to play as one of the first bona fide Switch 2 games.
The Switch 2 version of Tears of the Kingdom could well be the definitive version of the game to play with plenty of graphical enhancements to make it look even more stunning.
If you didn't play Breath of the Wild when it first released way back in 2017, then the upgraded version on Switch 2 is likely to be the only version you ever need to consider buying.
Offering a brand new experience in the form of Star Crossed World, this version of Kirby and the Forgotten Land will offer something extra special on Switch 2.
This could be an incredibly enjoyable way to enjoy CD Projekt Red's bustling and bombastic adventure on the move. We're looking forward to getting stuck into this one.
Nintendo Switch 2 stock - UK complete listings
At time of writing, Amazon UK has stock up for grabs!
Very has five Switch 2 bundles in stock and live right now (July 7, 1pm BST)!
ShopTo has the Switch 2 Mario Karti World bundle in stock and ready to order right now, while you can also backorder the standalone console.
The PC-focused retailer currently has pre-order stock available of the standalone Switch 2 console.
At the time of writing, Currys has completely sold out of all the inventory it had last week. One to watch, though.
As of a recent check, The Game Collection has no longer got any bundles in stock.
John Lewis has Switch 2 bundles listed but not a lot of stock available, but do keep checking back with the retailer.
Argos did have some Switch 2 units in stock recently, but it already appears to have sold out. Still worth a bookmark in case it receives extra units via order cancellations.
EE is currently out of Nintendo Switch 2 stock. But check back with it for stealthy restocks.
The official My Nintendo Store is. good place to secure Switch 2 consoles; be ready for restocks.
JD Williams is a reliable place for Switch 2 stock but hasn't seen much recently.
HMV is still another option to have in the pocket, but it never seems to have loads of it when it does restock.
Game had a bit of stock on June 11 but has now sold out and has been one of the quietest retailers on the whole. In-store might be worth a look though.
Nintendo Switch 2 accessories - UK
The Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller is widely available in the UK to order and is our top recommendation for an accessory if you're looking to bulk out your setup from the off
Also available at: Argos | Very | EE | John Lewis | The Game Collection | ShopTo | My Nintendo Store (out of stock) | Smyths Toys
The Nintendo Switch 2 Camera could be the most interesting of Switch 2 accessories, enabling you to beam yourself to your friends as you play, and it's available to order in the UK right now.
Also available at: Argos | Very | EE | John Lewis | The Game Collection (£54.95) | ShopTo | My Nintendo Store | Game | Smyths Toys