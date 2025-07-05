I'm a Prime Day expert - here are the 35 best tech gadgets that I recommend buying right now

It's almost upon us. Amazon's 2025 Prime Day sale starts on Tuesday, and like in years past, the retailer has released early deals that are available to shop right now. As a self-proclaimed Prime Day expert (it's my eighth year covering the sale as TechRadar's deals editor), I've gone through Amazon's early sale and hand-picked the 29 best tech offers.



While there are hundreds of early Prime Day deals on the retailer's site, the best offers are on tech gadgets, with record-low prices on Amazon's best-selling smart home devices, including Echo speakers, Fire TV sticks, Blink security cameras, tablets, and Ring Doorbells. The retailer also offers impressive discounts on TVs, headphones, and smartwatches from top brands such as Samsung, LG, Apple, and Beats.



You'll find my full list of early Prime Day tech deals below, which I've curated based on price and popularity. I'll also be live-blogging throughout the day, highlighting my favorite tech deals, many of which have been reviewed here at TechRadar.



Keep in mind that, like Amazon's official Prime Day sale, some of today's early deals require a Prime membership. If you aren't already a member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial, which will take you through to next week's sale.

The 29 best early Prime Day tech deals

Kasa Smart Plug Ultra Mini: was $19.99 now $18.65 at Amazon Grab the handy Alexa-enabled Kasa Smart Plug two-pack for just $18.65 - a must-have for this price. The smart plug enables you to add voice control to any outlet, allowing you to turn on and off lights and appliances completely hands-free or with the compatible Kasa app.

Kasa Smart Light Bulb: was $16.99 now $8.49 at Amazon My cheapest early Prime Day deal pick is the best-selling Kasa Smart Light Bulb for just $8.49, making it a must-buy. The dimmable light bulb can be controlled from anywhere via the Kasa app, and it works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing you to use your voice to control your lights.

Amazon Blink Mini 2: was $39.99 now $19.99 at Amazon I've had my eye on the Blink Mini 2 since its release, and now that it's on sale for just $19.99 - it's a must-buy. The compact security camera features two-way audio and will alert your phone when motion is detected. The Blink 2 also includes a 1080p HD live view, night view in color with a built-in spotlight, and a wider field of view.

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: was $39.99 now $17.99 at Amazon Get a cheap streaming device with Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick on sale for just $17.99 with code FTVHDADD at checkout. In our Fire TV Stick review, we found that the original version offered a cost-effective way to add essential smart features to your TV, including access to HD streaming apps, Alexa voice controls, and the ability to control other smart home devices.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $24.99 at Amazon The best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high-definition 4K resolution and is also on sale for just $24.99, thanks to Amazon's 50% discount. It's a solid streaming stick with access to all the major apps and support for voice controls through Alexa.

Amazon Echo Pop: was $39.99 now $21.99 at Amazon Looking to buy a smart speaker for a small space? Amazon's early Prime Day deals include the all-new Echo Pop for just $21.99 - the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now. For that money, you're getting a compact smart speaker with Alexa built in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free.

Amazon Echo Dot: was $49.99 now $31.99 at Amazon If you're looking for a more robust sound, Amazon also has the Echo Dot for its lowest price. Amazon's best-selling smart speaker offers an improved audio experience, plus a new temperature sensor and all the handy features from Alexa, like playing music, answering questions, and checking the weather completely hands-free.

Amazon Echo Spot: was $79.99 now $44.99 at Amazon The Echo Spot is already in my shopping cart, and I can't wait for it to arrive. Amazon's brand-new Echo Spot pairs a 2.83-inch touch screen with a 1.73-inch front-firing speaker, making it an ideal smart alarm clock. With Alexa onboard, you can ask the assistant for the weather, play music, or even schedule alarms. Today's early Prime Day deal is a return to the record-low price.

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus The latest version of the Ring Battery Video Doorbell Plus offers an even higher resolution than the standard model above and features a convenient quick-release battery pack, allowing you to remove the battery without needing to take down the entire doorbell for recharging. Today's Prime Day deal is the lowest price yet.

Amazon Echo Show 8: was $149.99 now $109.99 at Amazon If you're looking for a larger smart home display, Amazon has the latest Echo Show 8 on sale for $109.99. Thanks to Alexa compatibility, the eight-inch display allows you to make calls, watch movies, check the weather, and control compatible smart home devices completely hands-free.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet: was $139.99 now $69.99 at Amazon This might be the best early Prime Day deal: Amazon's latest tablet, the Fire HD 10, is down to a new record-low price, and I don't imagine it will drop further on Prime Day itself. It features a large, bright 10-inch Full HD display, 3GB of RAM, and an octa-core processor for enhanced performance. The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 12 hours of battery life.

Amazon Fire Max 11 Tablet: was $229.99 now $139.99 at Amazon Here's another record-low price on Amazon's most powerful (and largest) Fire tablet. The vivid 11-inch display is ideal for streaming your favorite shows, reading a book, or playing games. The battery life is up to 14 hours, while the optional stylus and keyboard add extra functionality to this capable tablet. It's also easy to do light admin work with.

Amazon Kindle Scribe: was $399.99 now $259.99 at Amazon Kindles are known for their reading capabilities, but with the Kindle Scribe, you get that and a whole lot more. With a wide range of writing features, you can take notes, create sketches, and brainstorm like a pro. We love the 10.2-inch glare-free screen and the extensive 12-week battery life. This is another Amazon device that is on sale for its lowest price yet.

Amazon Fire TV Cube (newest model): was $139.99 now $89.99 at Amazon The fastest-ever streaming media player, Amazon's all-new Fire TV Cube combines all the benefits of a streaming device with Alexa support. It functions as a smart speaker, allowing you to control your smart home devices, and also provides access to virtually every streaming app imaginable. Throw in Dolby Vision, HDR, and Dolby Atmos support, and AI-powered Fire TV Search, and it’s everything you could want.

Ring Indoor Cam (two pack): was $99.99 now $59.98 at Amazon The Ring Indoor Cam is an excellent addition to the company’s growing suite of security products. It can monitor your entire home with 1080p HD video, live View, and Color Night Vision, plus two-way audio and alerts sent to your phone. Today's deal on a two pack is a record-low price

Blink Outdoor Security Camera: was $259.99 now $99.99 at Amazon The 4th generation Blink outdoor security camera features enhanced motion detection, two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control. Today's early Prime Day deal is a massive 62% discount and a record-low price.

Beats Solo 4: was $199.95 now $129.95 at Amazon The top-rated Beats Solo 4 headphones are on sale for $129.95 - just $30 more than the lowest-ever price. This model supports lossless audio playback via USB-C or a 3.5mm audio cable, as well as Spatial Audio, which utilizes head tracking to enhance your listening experience. These headphones also last up to 50 hours on a single charge and can regain five hours of playback time in just 10 minutes of charging.

Apple iPad A16 (2025): was $349 now $299 at Amazon You can get the latest Apple iPad A16 on sale for its lowest price yet. The most significant upgrade compared to the previous generation model is the latest A16 chip for faster performance. You also get double the storage of 128GB as standard, a sharp 11-inch Liquid Retina display, and solid 12MP front and back cameras.

Garmin Fenix 7 Pro: was $899.99 now $549.99 at Amazon At full price, the Fenix 7 Pro will make many eyes water, but with a significant discount like this, it becomes a lot more affordable. The watch is packed with sports tracking modes, a gorgeous screen, and a hand flashlight. This is the watch that masters outdoor adventuring, according to our testing, and it can now be yours for a new record-low price.

Insignia 32-inch F20 Series HD smart TV: was $169.99 now $79.99 at Amazon Amazon's cheapest early Prime Day TV deal is the 32-inch Insignia HD smart TV, now on sale for a record-low price of $79.99. This is a fantastic deal if you're looking to add a smaller display to an extra bedroom. While the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution, you're getting the Fire TV experience built-in and an Alexa voice remote.

Amazon 50-inch 4-Series 4K Fire TV: was $399.99 now $259.99 at Amazon This brand-new version of the Amazon Fire TV 4-Series is on sale for its lowest price yet. The mid-sized 4K display supports HDR 10, offering a sharp, clear, and vibrant image for TV shows, movies, and sports. All major streaming apps are ready to go, too, plus there's voice control support through Alexa. It's an all-around solid TV for the price if you need an affordable and capable display.

Amazon 55-inch Fire TV Omni Series 4K TV: was $549.99 now $339.99 at Amazon Amazon's highly rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, you can control the volume and launch channels hands-free instead of using your remote. Today's early Prime Day deal brings the 55-inch model down to $339.99, which is the lowest price we've seen this year.

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,296.99 at Amazon The LG C4 OLED is ranked number one in our best TV guide, and Amazon has the 65-inch model on sale for $1,296.99, thanks to a $1,400 discount. The LG C4 boasts exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for enhanced performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, as well as 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

LG 65-Inch C5 OLED TV: was $2,696.99 now $1,696.99 at Amazon The all-new LG C5 was just released in March of this year, and Amazon has the 65-inch model on sale for an unbelievable price of $1,696.99. Awarded five out of five stars in our review, the OLED display delivers an outstanding picture thanks to LG's Alpha 9 AI processor Gen8, impressive gaming features, and a comprehensive smart platform featuring all-new AI capabilities. This deal is in danger of selling out, so you should take advantage before it's too late.

Toshiba C350 75-inch 4K Fire TV: was $649.99 now $399.99 at Amazon A 75-inch 4K smart TV for under $400 is an unbeatable deal. Toshiba's C350 is a 4K TV with HDR support, delivering solid picture quality for everyday viewing. Access to streaming apps is easy with the Fire TV OS, which has Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, and more at your fingertips. It's not as powerful as many premium options, but if you're on a tight budget and want a large display, this is an excellent option.

Amazon 75-inch Fire TV Omni QLED 4K TV: was $1,099.99 now $569.99 at Amazon Amazon's Fire TV Omni QLED Series represents a significant upgrade in the otherwise affordable range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features, including a QLED display, full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision IQ, and HDR10+ Adaptive support to deliver a high-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. A good overall buy for the budget-conscious who don't want to compromise on performance, especially now that it's down to a record-low price of $569.99.

US Deal Audible Premium Plus 3 month trial: was $44.85 at audible.com While the Premium Plus membership is active, you will receive one credit a month that can be used on any Audible audiobook. In addition to the heavily discounted subscription, customers who take advantage of this offer will benefit from a 30% discount on all audiobooks from the Audible store.

Amazon Kindle Unlimited 3 month trial: was $35.97 at Amazon Kindle Unlimited is perfect if you read a lot of books or you can’t settle on just one genre. Sign up and you have ready access to a near never-ending supply of fiction and non-fiction, including biographies, self-help books, and foreign language novels. There are even audio books too although don’t expect the same quantity as you get with Audible.

Amazon Music Unlimited 4 month trial: was $43.96 at Amazon More into your tunes? You can also get a lengthy 4-month trial of Music Unlimited right now - Amazon’s premium music streaming service. Unlike the free tier or the basic Amazon Music Prime benefit, Music Unlimited provides ad-free listening, the ability to download songs for offline playback, and high-definition and spatial audio options. With over 11 million tracks, you're sure to be covered regardless of taste, too.

Grubhub+ membership If you're a Prime member, you're automatically entitled to a free Grubhub+ membership. That's a saving of $120 per year on memberships, and if Amazon's marketing is to be believed, an average saving of $300 for most people on deliveries and such. Alongside free delivery and access to exclusive promotions, Prime members can also PRIME10 at checkout to get $10 off any order over $20 until July 7th!

Amazon Prime gaming: get six games for $100 free

If you're a Prime member, you're already entitled to a free Prime gaming and Twitch subscription. There is an additional perk in the build-up to this year's Amazon Prime Day, however - six free games. The games in question here are slightly older titles from the Saints Row, Star Wars, and Tomb Raider franchises, but they all add up to a pretty hefty free gift. Check it out if you're a gamer!

Hallmark+ add-on subscription to Prime Video: was $7.99 a month now $0.99 at Prime Video

If you celebrate Christmas in July, then you're going to love this Prime Video subscription add-on discount for Hallmark+. The deal has come at the perfect time, because it means you can stream new movies from its Christmas in July collection like Mistletoe Murders, Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story andThe Motherhood for a fraction of the usual price. Just be aware that this offer ends on July 11.

