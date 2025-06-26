Amazon just dropped new early Prime Day deals - here are 33 items worth adding to your cart

It's been over a week since Amazon announced the dates for Prime Day 2025 and released early deals. While most of the offers have remained the same, the retailer has dropped a wave of new early Prime Day deals that are available right now. You can already score record-low prices on Amazon's best-selling smart home gadgets, TVs, kitchen appliances, vacuums, headphones, Apple devices, and so much more.

As TechRadar's deals editor, I've been shopping Amazon's early sale for hours on end, and I've hand-picked the 33 best deals worth adding to your shopping cart. I've selected highly-rated products with impressive discounts from brands like LG, Bissell, Ninja, Apple, Sony, and Shark.

Amazon's early sale allows you to score a bargain right now, without a Prime membership, and avoid the madness of the 96-hour (yes, it's a four-day sale this year) event.

Keep in mind that these are limited-time offers, and I've already seen some early Prime Day deals come and go. If you see a price you like, I recommend taking advantage of it now before it's too late.

Today's 33 best early Prime Day deals

Kasa Smart Light Bulb: was $16.99 now $8.49 at Amazon Amazon's cheapest early Prime Day deal is the best-selling Kasa Smart Light Bulb for just $8.49, making it a must-buy. The dimmable light bulb can be controlled from anywhere via the Kasa app, and it works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing you to use your voice to control your lights.

Apple EarPods Headphones with USB-C Plug: was $19 now $15.99 at Amazon If you're a fan of Apple products and on a budget, Apple's wired headphones are on sale for only $15.99 - a record-low price. A slim, quality-looking design, clear sound, and comfortable fit are just a few of their best qualities. The earbuds also work with all devices that have a USB-C port and feature a built-in remote and microphone.

Kasa Smart Plug Ultra Mini: was $19.99 now $18.65 at Amazon Grab the handy Alexa-enabled Kasa Smart Plug two-pack for just $18 - a must-have for this price. The smart plug allows you to add voice control to any outlet, so you can turn on and off lights and appliances completely hands-free or with the compatible Kasa app.

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: was $39.99 now $17.99 at Amazon Get a cheap streaming device with Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick on sale for just $17.99 with code FTVHDADD at checkout. In our Fire TV Stick review, we found that the original version offered a cost-effective way to add essential smart features to your TV, including access to HD streaming apps, Alexa voice controls, and the ability to control other smart home devices.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $24.99 at Amazon The best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high-definition 4K resolution and is also on sale for just $24.99, thanks to Amazon's 50% discount. It's a solid streaming stick with access to all the major apps and support for voice controls through Alexa.

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper: was $39.99 now $26.97 at Amazon The Fullstar vegetable chopper has over 100,000 positive reviews on Amazon and is always a customer favorite at past Prime Day sales. For just $26.97, you get four interchangeable blades, allowing you to chop, julienne, and slice your favorite veggies in a flash.

Black+Decker Dustbuster AdvancedClean+: was $79.99 now $59.99 at Amazon This Black+Decker Dustbuster is on my wish list this Prime Day, and it's $20 off at Amazon's early sale. The handheld vacuum is lightweight, powerful, portable, easy to recharge, and features an extra-long crevice tool for cleaning hard-to-reach areas.

Ring Battery Doorbell with Ring Indoor Cam: was $139.99 now $69.99 at Amazon Amazon's best early Prime Day bundle is the best-selling Ring Battery Doorbell with the Ring Indoor Cam for only $69.99 - a 50% discount. The smart doorbell includes a built-in battery and, like the Ring Indoor Cam, allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer.

Keurig K-Express Pod Coffee Maker: was $99.99 now $79.99 at Amazon The Keurig K-Express is a cheap, convenient coffee maker that can quickly brew coffee using your favorite K-Cup Pods. It can brew 8, 10, and 12oz cups depending on your preference. The 42oz reservoir holds enough water to brew up to 5 8oz cups per refill. Today's early Prime Day deal shaves $20 off the retail price.

Amazon Fire TV 2.0 soundbar : was $119.99 now $84.99 at Amazon The Amazon Fire TV soundbar is a no-frills, easy-to-use soundbar with solid sound quality that delivers clear speech and surprisingly spacious virtual surround for a compact, 2.0-channel model. This isn't going to deliver a true cinematic experience, but it's an upgrade over a TV's built-in sound. This deal takes it down to a record-low $84.99, a steal for this soundbar.

Blink Outdoor Security Camera: was $259.99 now $99.99 at Amazon The 4th generation Blink outdoor security camera features enhanced motion detection, two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control. Today's early Prime Day deal is a massive 62% discount and a record-low price.

Beats Studio Buds: was $149.95 now $99.95 at Amazon I've just spotted the highly-rated Beats Studio Buds on sale for $99.95. For your money, you're getting Active Noise Cancelling technology, a comfortable fit, and quality audio performance. This deal is a great alternative compared to Apple's AirPods Pro 2, which are priced at $189.

Bissell CleanView Swivel Rewind Vacuum Cleaner: was $175.09 now $134.99 at Amazon The Bissell vacuum also features powerful suction and a triple-action brush roll to pick up pet hair seamlessly. You're also getting swivel steering and a lightweight design. Today's early Prime Day deal brings the price down to $134.99.

Ninja Crispi Air Fryer: was $179.99 now $159.99 at Amazon The Ninja Crispi Air Fryer is now $20 off, marking its lowest price yet. It features four cooking modes, including Max Crisp, Bake, Air Fry, and Recrisp. The Ninja Crispi comes with 4-qt and 6-cup TempWare glass containers with heat-safe feet that protect the glass from cracking while cooking and also the surfaces you're cooking on.

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum: was $199.99 now $179.99 at Amazon Home appliances are a hot category on Prime Day, and last year, the Shark Navigator was a top seller. The upright vacuum works on both carpet and hard floors, featuring lift-away technology that allows you to easily clean hard-to-reach areas by simply lifting the pod.

Garmin Vivoactive 5: was $299.99 now $199.99 at Amazon $100 cheaper than the Apple Watch above, the Garmin Vivoactive 5 is a fitness tool first and a smartwatch second: however, for under $200, it's a steal with blood oxygen monitoring, Fitness Age and Body Battery metrics, and even LiveTrack to keep you safe during activity.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: was $329.99 now $229.99 at Amazon One of our favorite Android smartwatches at the moment, we rate the Galaxy Watch 7 for its health and fitness tracking and beautiful AMOLED display. Today's discount at Amazon brings a massive $100 upfront discount on the slightly larger 44mm size, which is a fantastic deal for one of the better smartwatches you can buy right now.

Shark HD430 FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System: was $349.99 now $249 at Amazon If you don't want to shell out for the pricey Dyson Airwrap, Amazon's early Prime Day sale has the Shark Flexstyle on sale for only $249. For that price, you get a powerful hairdryer that minimizes damage to your hair, plus attachments to curl and blow out your hair.

Apple iPad 10.9 (2025): was $349 now $299 at Amazon Amazon isn't done with Apple deals - the retailer has the latest entry-level iPad, now available at its lowest price yet. While this particular model is outwardly extremely similar to the previous iteration, it features the powerful A16 chipset, making it a great choice for everyday browsing, shopping, and watching content.

Dyson V8 Plus Cordless Vacuum: was $469.99 now $349.99 at Amazon Dyson vacuums are consistently best sellers during holiday sales, such as Prime Day, and Amazon has a $120 discount on the highly rated V8 Plus model. Perfect for pet owners, it features powerful suction that works across hardwood floors and carpets and can transform into a handheld vac for quick and convenient clean-ups.

Sony WH-1000XM6 Noise Canceling Headphones: was $479.99 now $448 at Amazon Amazon is offering a free $30 gift card when you purchase the all-new Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones. The Sony headphones offer some of the best noise-cancelling technology in the industry, providing the impressive sound that Sony headphones are known for.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (2024): was $1,199 now $1,049 at Amazon Processor: Apple M4

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB If you're looking for a powerful MacBook, here's a $150 discount on the upgraded 512GB MacBook Air, which brings the price down to a record low. We're not a huge fan of the massive surcharge Apple wants for a storage upgrade, but this is likely to be the lowest price we'll see for a while on this configuration.

Insignia 42-inch F20 Series HD smart TV: was $179.99 now $119.99 at Amazon Amazon's cheapest early Prime Day TV deal is the 42-inch Insignia HD smart TV, now on sale for a record-low price of $119.99. This is a fantastic deal if you're looking to add a smaller display to an extra bedroom. While the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution, you're getting the Fire TV experience built-in and an Alexa voice remote.

Amazon 50-inch 4-Series 4K Fire TV: was $399.99 now $259.99 at Amazon This brand-new version of the Amazon Fire TV 4-Series is on sale for its lowest price yet. The mid-sized 4K display supports HDR 10, offering a sharp, clear, and vibrant image for TV shows, movies, and sports. All major streaming apps are ready to go, too, plus there's voice control support through Alexa. It's an all-around solid TV for the price if you need an affordable and capable display.

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,296.99 at Amazon The LG C4 OLED is ranked number one in our best TV guide, and Amazon has the 65-inch model on sale for $1,296.99, thanks to a $1,400 discount. The LG C4 boasts exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for enhanced performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, as well as 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,196.99 at Amazon Amazon has LG's highly rated 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for an incredible price of $1,196.9. While the LG C3 was released in 2023, it still features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

Toshiba C350 75-inch 4K Fire TV: was $649.99 now $399.99 at Amazon A 75-inch 4K smart TV for under $400 is an unbeatable deal. Toshiba's C350 is a 4K TV with HDR support, delivering solid picture quality for everyday viewing. Access to streaming apps is easy with the Fire TV OS, which has Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, and more at your fingertips. It's not as powerful as many premium options, but if you're on a tight budget and want a large display, this is an excellent option.