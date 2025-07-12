We thought that the end of Amazon's Prime Day sales event on July 11th would mean the end of all the biggest deals – but a lot of really major discounts are still running, and Apple in particular doesn't seem to have noticed the main event is over!

There are really big deals across Apple's products, including several that are still at record-low prices – and the ones that have risen in price have often only increased by small amounts that still leave them looking like great buys. Here's a quick summary of my five favorites:

I've covered Apple products as a tech journalist for 15 years, and I've been covering major sales events such as Amazon Prime Day for seven years – so I know a good Apple deal when I see one.

I've chosen 15 Apple deals that are worth paying attention to here – and remember that we have no idea when they'll end, so don't hang around too long if you like the look of one.

Apple AirPods deals

Apple AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation: was $179 now $119 at Amazon Amazon is also offering the all-new AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation for $119, marking a new record-low price and an incredible deal on Apple earbuds with ANC. It's only $30 more than the deal above, so if noise cancellation is essential for you, then you should grab this deal before it sells out.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $149 at Amazon Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro 2 sound excellent, offer top-tier noise cancellation, feature Dolby Atmos spatial audio, which is amazing for movies, and they even have an unlosable case, thanks to technology that points you to where it's hiding (and a speaker to help, too). Today's Prime Day deal is another record-low price.

Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): was $279 now $169 at Amazon If you're looking for a budget smartwatch, Amazon's Prime Day sale has the Apple Watch SE for $169, which is the cheapest price we've seen this year. The Apple Watch SE tracks activity, sleep, and calories burned and will notify you when a high or low heart rate is detected. The water-resistant smartwatch also helps you stay connected by allowing you to receive notifications, take calls, and reply to texts directly from your wrist.

Apple Watch Series 10: was $399 now $299.99 at Amazon The Apple Watch Series 10 is Apple's latest flagship smartwatch, and it's down to nearly a record-low price – it was $20 cheaper on Prime Day. All of its upgrades are integrated into a thinner, more comfortable body. It includes all the standard health and fitness tracking features, as well as some more advanced ones like an ECG for monitoring heart irregularities, overnight metrics to identify issues like sleep apnea, and more. As with past models, it remains an ideal fitness partner that can track activity levels and health metrics and push you toward your fitness goals.

Apple iPad deals

Apple iPad A16 (2025): was $349 now $299 at Amazon You can get the latest Apple iPad A16 on sale for a great low price. The most significant upgrade compared to the previous generation model is the latest A16 chip for faster performance. You also get double the storage of 128GB as standard, a sharp 11-inch Liquid Retina display, and solid 12MP front and back cameras.

Apple iPad mini (A17 Pro): was $499 now $399 at Amazon There's little not to love about Apple's iPad mini tablet. The built-in A17 Pro chip delivers an incredible level of power, complemented by an 8.3-inch display that looks stunningly beautiful. This is a portable powerhouse that makes a perfect travel companion. A $100 discount brings the iPad mini down to a very tempting price.

Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M3, 2025): was $599 now $479 at Amazon Apple's latest iPad Air is $130 off, bringing the price down to a new record low. You're getting Apple's powerful M3 chip, the latest iPad Air boasts a crisp Liquid Retina display, 128GB of storage as standard, 12MP front and back cameras, and support for Apple Intelligence AI features.

Apple Mac deals

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (2024): was $999 now $849 at Amazon Processor: Apple M4

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 256GB Amazon's Prime Day sale has a $100 discount on the latest MacBook Air - a fantastic deal if you're looking for an everyday laptop. While this particular model is a relatively iterative upgrade over the previous 2024 M3 version, it's still more powerful, more power efficient, and features 16GB of RAM right out of the box. Overall, it's an outstanding buy.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (2024): was $1,199 now $1,049 at Amazon Processor: Apple M4

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB If you need more storage, here's a $150 discount on the upgraded 512GB configuration. Apple is currently listing a record-low price on this excellent machine, so it's an easy recommendation to make. We're not a huge fan of the massive surcharge Apple wants for a storage upgrade, but this is likely to be the lowest price we'll see for a while on this configuration.

Apple MacBook Pro (M4 Pro, 2024): was $2,499 now $2,232 at Amazon The Apple MacBook Pro (M4 Pro) is one of the most powerful MacBooks available, with ample power ready to tackle intensive tasks. With a 14-core CPU and a 20-core GPU, productivity and gaming are a breeze, and it also helps that you'll have 24GB of unified memory. While still quite pricey on sale, it's a generous deal for a laptop that will serve you well for years.

Beats deals

Beats Solo 4: was $199.95 now $97.99 at Amazon The Beats Solo 4 are a much more affordable option at 50% off and better priced in line with the level of audio quality and performance you can expect from these cans. The lightweight build, ergonomic design, and 50-hour battery life make them a convenient pick for commutes for most casual listeners. It might not be the most advanced set of headphones out there, but they are great value for some good-looking cans with lossless audio capabilities and plenty of utility.