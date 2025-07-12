Apple deals still running! These 15 huge deals on AirPods, Apple Watch, MacBooks and more didn't end with Prime Day – don't miss out!
You can still get these great Apple deals, but who knows when they'll end?
We thought that the end of Amazon's Prime Day sales event on July 11th would mean the end of all the biggest deals – but a lot of really major discounts are still running, and Apple in particular doesn't seem to have noticed the main event is over!
• Shop all Amazon's remaining Apple deals, from just $19
There are really big deals across Apple's products, including several that are still at record-low prices – and the ones that have risen in price have often only increased by small amounts that still leave them looking like great buys. Here's a quick summary of my five favorites:
- AirPods Pro 2 for $149 (was $249) | Record-low price!
- Apple Watch SE for $169 (was $279) | Cheapest this year!
- iPad 11-inch (2025) for $299 (was $399) | Great low price
- MacBook Air 13-inch M4 for $849 (was $999) | Great low price
- AirTag for $19 (was $29) | Record-low price!
I've covered Apple products as a tech journalist for 15 years, and I've been covering major sales events such as Amazon Prime Day for seven years – so I know a good Apple deal when I see one.
I've chosen 15 Apple deals that are worth paying attention to here – and remember that we have no idea when they'll end, so don't hang around too long if you like the look of one.
Apple AirTags deals
The Apple AirTag is Amazon's top-selling tech gadget, and thanks to Prime Day, it's on sale for only $19.99 – a record-low price. If you tend to misplace your keys or wallet or want to track your luggage, just attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to lose, and your iPhone will locate the item.
You can also get a four-pack on sale for $67.99, which comes down to just $17 an AirTag.
Apple AirPods deals
If you want to get your hands on Apple's all-new AirPods 4, you can find them on sale for a new record-low price of $89. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and feature Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You also get a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and support for USB-C for wireless charging. The version with active noise cancellation is also reduced to $119.99 – another record-low price.
Amazon is also offering the all-new AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation for $119, marking a new record-low price and an incredible deal on Apple earbuds with ANC. It's only $30 more than the deal above, so if noise cancellation is essential for you, then you should grab this deal before it sells out.
Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro 2 sound excellent, offer top-tier noise cancellation, feature Dolby Atmos spatial audio, which is amazing for movies, and they even have an unlosable case, thanks to technology that points you to where it's hiding (and a speaker to help, too). Today's Prime Day deal is another record-low price.
Apple Watch deals
If you're looking for a budget smartwatch, Amazon's Prime Day sale has the Apple Watch SE for $169, which is the cheapest price we've seen this year. The Apple Watch SE tracks activity, sleep, and calories burned and will notify you when a high or low heart rate is detected. The water-resistant smartwatch also helps you stay connected by allowing you to receive notifications, take calls, and reply to texts directly from your wrist.
The Apple Watch Series 10 is Apple's latest flagship smartwatch, and it's down to nearly a record-low price – it was $20 cheaper on Prime Day. All of its upgrades are integrated into a thinner, more comfortable body. It includes all the standard health and fitness tracking features, as well as some more advanced ones like an ECG for monitoring heart irregularities, overnight metrics to identify issues like sleep apnea, and more. As with past models, it remains an ideal fitness partner that can track activity levels and health metrics and push you toward your fitness goals.
Apple iPad deals
You can get the latest Apple iPad A16 on sale for a great low price. The most significant upgrade compared to the previous generation model is the latest A16 chip for faster performance. You also get double the storage of 128GB as standard, a sharp 11-inch Liquid Retina display, and solid 12MP front and back cameras.
There's little not to love about Apple's iPad mini tablet. The built-in A17 Pro chip delivers an incredible level of power, complemented by an 8.3-inch display that looks stunningly beautiful. This is a portable powerhouse that makes a perfect travel companion. A $100 discount brings the iPad mini down to a very tempting price.
Apple's latest iPad Air is $130 off, bringing the price down to a new record low. You're getting Apple's powerful M3 chip, the latest iPad Air boasts a crisp Liquid Retina display, 128GB of storage as standard, 12MP front and back cameras, and support for Apple Intelligence AI features.
Apple Mac deals
Processor: Apple M4
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 256GB
Amazon's Prime Day sale has a $100 discount on the latest MacBook Air - a fantastic deal if you're looking for an everyday laptop. While this particular model is a relatively iterative upgrade over the previous 2024 M3 version, it's still more powerful, more power efficient, and features 16GB of RAM right out of the box. Overall, it's an outstanding buy.
Processor: Apple M4
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 512GB
If you need more storage, here's a $150 discount on the upgraded 512GB configuration. Apple is currently listing a record-low price on this excellent machine, so it's an easy recommendation to make. We're not a huge fan of the massive surcharge Apple wants for a storage upgrade, but this is likely to be the lowest price we'll see for a while on this configuration.
The Apple MacBook Pro (M4 Pro) is one of the most powerful MacBooks available, with ample power ready to tackle intensive tasks. With a 14-core CPU and a 20-core GPU, productivity and gaming are a breeze, and it also helps that you'll have 24GB of unified memory. While still quite pricey on sale, it's a generous deal for a laptop that will serve you well for years.
This has very briefly fallen to just $469 in the past, so this isn't a totally blockbuster deal – but it's a 5-star product and it's got a discount, so it's only right to bring it to your attention. The Mac Mini M4 is all the computer that 99% of us could ever need – it's really powerful, it's tiny, it's silent, macOS works beautifully, it's got lots of ports… read our full Mac Mini M4 review for more.
Beats deals
The Beats Solo 4 are a much more affordable option at 50% off and better priced in line with the level of audio quality and performance you can expect from these cans. The lightweight build, ergonomic design, and 50-hour battery life make them a convenient pick for commutes for most casual listeners. It might not be the most advanced set of headphones out there, but they are great value for some good-looking cans with lossless audio capabilities and plenty of utility.
The Beats Studio Buds Plus are our pick for the best Beats earbuds – and they've had a further $10 price cut after dropping below $100 earlier this week. These earbuds build on the standard Studio Buds with better active noise cancellation, larger mics for clear, crisp calls, and longer battery life up to 36 hours with the charging case. It also lets you customize the fit with four pairs of silicone tips. All that, plus the stylish good looks, make it a great deal for mid-range buds under $90.
Matt is TechRadar's Managing Editor for Entertainment, meaning he's in charge of persuading our team of writers and reviewers to watch the latest TV shows and movies on gorgeous TVs and listen to fantastic speakers and headphones. It's a tough task, as you can imagine. Matt has over a decade of experience in tech publishing, and previously ran the TV & audio coverage for our colleagues at T3.com, and before that he edited T3 magazine. During his career, he's also contributed to places as varied as Creative Bloq, PC Gamer, PetsRadar, MacLife, and Edge. TV and movie nerdism is his speciality, and he goes to the cinema three times a week. He's always happy to explain the virtues of Dolby Vision over a drink, but he might need to use props, like he's explaining the offside rule.
