Huge Apple sale at Best Buy ends tonight - last chance to get up to $400 off a MacBook, iPad, Mac mini and Apple Watch

Best Buy launched a huge Apple sale this weekend with over a dozen fantastic deals across most of the manufacturer's top products. There are record-low prices for iPads, MacBooks, AirPods, Apple Watches, and more up for grabs. However, with the event set to end tonight, you've only got a few hours left to score one of the 14 best offers I recommend.

• Browse the full Apple sale at Best Buy

One deal that stands out to me is the Apple AirPods Pro 2 for $169.99 (was $249.99). This is a return to the lowest-ever price for the manufacturer's best and latest earbuds that offer excellent audio quality, impressive noise-cancellation, and solid battery life. These are an easy buy today, as we don't usually see this price outside of major sales.

Elsewhere, you can also find several option products for record-low prices, including the MacBook Air (M4) for $849 (was $999), the latest iPad A16 for $299 (was $349) and the budget-friendly Apple Watch SE 2 for $169.99 (was $249.99). All fantastic deals for this popular and best-selling Apple tech.

I'd snap up any of these if they're on your wishlist, as I can't see prices falling any lower until at least Prime Day in July - and that's a members-only event too. A reminder: the majority of these deals end tonight, so you'll need to act fast unless Best Buy decides to extend the sale beyond Sunday.

Today's 14 best Apple deals at Best Buy

Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $99 at Best Buy If you want to get your hands on Apple's newest AirPods 4, you can find them on sale for $99 at Best Buy. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and pack Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You're also getting a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and support for USB-C for wireless charging. The version with noise-cancellation is also on sale for $149.99.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249.99 now $169.99 at Best Buy Here's another chance to get one of the best discounts I've seen on the latest generation Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C support. As well as that more universal connection option, Apple's newest premium earbuds come with sought-after improvements to audio quality and noise cancellation. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said that these upgrades ensured they were a big step up compared to the originals and helped them truly compete with other high-end buds.

Beats Studio Pro: was $199.95 now $169.99 at Best Buy This saving brings the popular over-ears from Beats down to within $10 of the lowest-ever price. As you'd expect, the design is gorgeous, but they're also easy to use and offer good overall sound quality, according to our Beats Studio Pro review. So, if the lack of multipoint pairing (they do auto-switch with Apple devices, though) and wearer detection don't bother you, this is a very solid deal on some mid-range headphones.

Apple AirPods Max: was $549.99 now $479.99 at Best Buy Unfortunately, this is a long way from the lowest-ever price for the AirPods Max but likely the best deal we'll see for a few months. The headphones use an Apple-designed dynamic driver to provide high-fidelity audio and they sound fantastic for it. Exceptional active noise cancellation, personalized Spatial Audio, and Dolby Atmos support all reinforce that. They feel good on your head as well thanks to the knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions so you can easily wear them for the 20 hours of battery life.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M4): was $999 now $849 at Best Buy Display - 13.6 inches

Processor - Apple M4

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 256GB The MacBook Air 13-inch (M4) is the brand-new version of Apple's popular laptop and it's now down to a record-low price at Best Buy. You get a great-looking 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, while the boost to 16GB of RAM keeps all your programs running smoothly. It's just a shame Apple still insists on only 256GB of storage as standard, which feels a little miserly in 2025. Nevertheless, this is still one of the best laptops you can buy if you need a performance powerhouse for productivity and creative tasks – especially after this $150 discount.

Apple Watch Series 10: was $399 now $299 at Best Buy The Apple Watch 10 is the manufacturer's latest flagship smartwatch and it's back to the lowest-ever price at Best Buy. All of its upgrades are integrated into a thinner, more comfortable body. It includes advanced health features like ECG for monitoring heart irregularities, overnight metrics to identify issues like sleep apnea, and more. Like past models, it remains an ideal fitness partner that can track activity level and health metrics and push you toward your fitness goals.

Apple Watch SE 2: was $249 now $169 at Best Buy A $80 discount brings this affordable entry-level Apple Watch down to $169 – that's just $20 more than the Black Friday deal. It might be Apple's budget-friendly option but it still looks great and functions smoothly in that classic Apple way. For the price, you can enjoy fitness and sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, and car-crash detection.

Apple iPad A16 (2025): was $349 now $299 at Best Buy The latest Apple iPad A16 is back to its lowest-ever price at Best Buy. This has actually settled as a fairly standard price for the entry-level tablet, but still well worth taking advantage of if you have an eye on the latest Apple slate. Just be aware that a larger discount could be coming in the next few months. The biggest upgrade compared to the previous generation model is the latest A16 chip for faster performance. You also get double the storage of 128GB as standard, a sharp 11-inch Liquid Retina display, and solid 12MP front and back cameras.

Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M3, 2025): was $599 now $499 at Best Buy There's a solid $100 discount on the newest iPad Air with the M3 chip on Best Buy. This model was a somewhat surprising update given the M2 version only just launched last year, but both devices are around the same price, so you may as well get the newer version. As well as that more powerful chip, the latest iPad Air boasts a crisp Liquid Retina display, 128GB of storage as standard, 12MP front and back cameras, and support for Apple Intelligence AI features.

Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M3, 2025): was $799 now $699 at Best Buy If you prefer a larger display, you can also save $100 on the newest 13-inch iPad Air with an M3 chip on Best Buy. Apart from the bigger screen, it's identical to the 11-inch version. So, you get the same powerful M3 chip, a sharp Liquid Retina display, 12MP front and back cameras, 128GB of storage at a minimum, and Apple Intelligence compatibility for all the fancy new AI features.

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (M4, 2024): was $999 now $899 at Best Buy There's a $100 saving on the latest iPad Pro 11-inch at Best Buy, which brings it back down to the record-low price from Black Friday. This is still a pricey tablet that's $200 more than the base price for both previous-generation models, but you do get the brand-new M4 chip, high-quality tandem OLED display and twice as much storage (256GB) as standard. Expect this to be one of the better offers we see in the early days of the tablet's life.

Apple iPad mini (A17 Pro): was $499 now $399 at Best Buy The Apple iPad mini is a fantastic small-form all-rounder. The powerful A17 Pro chip makes this the ideal tablet for pro users who need that extra level of performance but in a much smaller package. We love the 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, which is small enough to make the device beautifully portable but large enough to enable tablet video editing. A discount of $100 drops it to a record-low price.

Apple Mac mini (M2): was $699 now $499 at Best Buy We’re still in awe of how teeny the older Apple Mac mini is. Long gone are the days when desktop computers took up a lot of room. This one fits in pretty much anywhere. It has a still-powerful M2 chip with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage, so it’s a good option for simple needs when studying or working from home. It also has support for two displays, which is excellent to see at this price.