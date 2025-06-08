Huge Apple sale at Best Buy ends tonight - last chance to get up to $400 off a MacBook, iPad, Mac mini and Apple Watch
Score great low price on some top Apple tech
Best Buy launched a huge Apple sale this weekend with over a dozen fantastic deals across most of the manufacturer's top products. There are record-low prices for iPads, MacBooks, AirPods, Apple Watches, and more up for grabs. However, with the event set to end tonight, you've only got a few hours left to score one of the 14 best offers I recommend.
• Browse the full Apple sale at Best Buy
One deal that stands out to me is the Apple AirPods Pro 2 for $169.99 (was $249.99). This is a return to the lowest-ever price for the manufacturer's best and latest earbuds that offer excellent audio quality, impressive noise-cancellation, and solid battery life. These are an easy buy today, as we don't usually see this price outside of major sales.
Elsewhere, you can also find several option products for record-low prices, including the MacBook Air (M4) for $849 (was $999), the latest iPad A16 for $299 (was $349) and the budget-friendly Apple Watch SE 2 for $169.99 (was $249.99). All fantastic deals for this popular and best-selling Apple tech.
I'd snap up any of these if they're on your wishlist, as I can't see prices falling any lower until at least Prime Day in July - and that's a members-only event too. A reminder: the majority of these deals end tonight, so you'll need to act fast unless Best Buy decides to extend the sale beyond Sunday.
Best Buy Apple sale - quick links
- AirPods: save up to $80
- Apple Watch: from $169
- Beats: from $99.99
- iMac: up to $400 off
- iPad: up to $100 off all models
- iPhone: up to $1,000 off with trade-in
- MacBook: record-low prices for MacBook Air
Today's 14 best Apple deals at Best Buy
If you want to get your hands on Apple's newest AirPods 4, you can find them on sale for $99 at Best Buy. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and pack Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You're also getting a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and support for USB-C for wireless charging. The version with noise-cancellation is also on sale for $149.99.
Here's another chance to get one of the best discounts I've seen on the latest generation Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C support. As well as that more universal connection option, Apple's newest premium earbuds come with sought-after improvements to audio quality and noise cancellation. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said that these upgrades ensured they were a big step up compared to the originals and helped them truly compete with other high-end buds.
This saving brings the popular over-ears from Beats down to within $10 of the lowest-ever price. As you'd expect, the design is gorgeous, but they're also easy to use and offer good overall sound quality, according to our Beats Studio Pro review. So, if the lack of multipoint pairing (they do auto-switch with Apple devices, though) and wearer detection don't bother you, this is a very solid deal on some mid-range headphones.
Unfortunately, this is a long way from the lowest-ever price for the AirPods Max but likely the best deal we'll see for a few months. The headphones use an Apple-designed dynamic driver to provide high-fidelity audio and they sound fantastic for it. Exceptional active noise cancellation, personalized Spatial Audio, and Dolby Atmos support all reinforce that. They feel good on your head as well thanks to the knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions so you can easily wear them for the 20 hours of battery life.
Display - 13.6 inches
Processor - Apple M4
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 256GB
The MacBook Air 13-inch (M4) is the brand-new version of Apple's popular laptop and it's now down to a record-low price at Best Buy. You get a great-looking 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, while the boost to 16GB of RAM keeps all your programs running smoothly. It's just a shame Apple still insists on only 256GB of storage as standard, which feels a little miserly in 2025. Nevertheless, this is still one of the best laptops you can buy if you need a performance powerhouse for productivity and creative tasks – especially after this $150 discount.
The Apple Watch 10 is the manufacturer's latest flagship smartwatch and it's back to the lowest-ever price at Best Buy. All of its upgrades are integrated into a thinner, more comfortable body. It includes advanced health features like ECG for monitoring heart irregularities, overnight metrics to identify issues like sleep apnea, and more. Like past models, it remains an ideal fitness partner that can track activity level and health metrics and push you toward your fitness goals.
A $80 discount brings this affordable entry-level Apple Watch down to $169 – that's just $20 more than the Black Friday deal. It might be Apple's budget-friendly option but it still looks great and functions smoothly in that classic Apple way. For the price, you can enjoy fitness and sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, and car-crash detection.
The latest Apple iPad A16 is back to its lowest-ever price at Best Buy. This has actually settled as a fairly standard price for the entry-level tablet, but still well worth taking advantage of if you have an eye on the latest Apple slate. Just be aware that a larger discount could be coming in the next few months. The biggest upgrade compared to the previous generation model is the latest A16 chip for faster performance. You also get double the storage of 128GB as standard, a sharp 11-inch Liquid Retina display, and solid 12MP front and back cameras.
There's a solid $100 discount on the newest iPad Air with the M3 chip on Best Buy. This model was a somewhat surprising update given the M2 version only just launched last year, but both devices are around the same price, so you may as well get the newer version. As well as that more powerful chip, the latest iPad Air boasts a crisp Liquid Retina display, 128GB of storage as standard, 12MP front and back cameras, and support for Apple Intelligence AI features.
If you prefer a larger display, you can also save $100 on the newest 13-inch iPad Air with an M3 chip on Best Buy. Apart from the bigger screen, it's identical to the 11-inch version. So, you get the same powerful M3 chip, a sharp Liquid Retina display, 12MP front and back cameras, 128GB of storage at a minimum, and Apple Intelligence compatibility for all the fancy new AI features.
There's a $100 saving on the latest iPad Pro 11-inch at Best Buy, which brings it back down to the record-low price from Black Friday. This is still a pricey tablet that's $200 more than the base price for both previous-generation models, but you do get the brand-new M4 chip, high-quality tandem OLED display and twice as much storage (256GB) as standard. Expect this to be one of the better offers we see in the early days of the tablet's life.
The Apple iPad mini is a fantastic small-form all-rounder. The powerful A17 Pro chip makes this the ideal tablet for pro users who need that extra level of performance but in a much smaller package. We love the 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, which is small enough to make the device beautifully portable but large enough to enable tablet video editing. A discount of $100 drops it to a record-low price.
We’re still in awe of how teeny the older Apple Mac mini is. Long gone are the days when desktop computers took up a lot of room. This one fits in pretty much anywhere. It has a still-powerful M2 chip with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage, so it’s a good option for simple needs when studying or working from home. It also has support for two displays, which is excellent to see at this price.
The best-selling Apple AirTag has been discounted a lot more lately, but if you missed the previous offer, you can now get this four-pack for a solid price of $74.99. These are a great way to keep track of a child's backpack or anything you don't want to lose. Just attach the Apple AirTag and your iPhone will locate it with a touch of a button.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
James Pickard is a Deals Editor at TechRadar. After many years of scouring the net for the cheapest games and tech for his personal use, he decided to make it his job to share all the best bargains and coupon codes with you. James also has almost a decade of experience covering some of the biggest sales events of the year at Eurogamer and VG247, including Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Amazon Prime Day. When not deals hunting or stacking coupon codes to get the biggest savings, James can be found on the PS5, watching a classic film noir or cheering on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.