11 excellent MacBook Neo cases to keep your new tech protected and your peripherals neat — from $9.88

Sturdy cases to guard against scratches and bumps

A selection of MacBook Neo cases against an adventure backdrop
(Image credit: Apple / Amazon / Woolnut / Edited by Gemini)
Collections
By published

There's a new entry-level MacBook in town: the MacBook Neo, announced as part of last week's launch extravaganza. Although there are other laptops also joining the lineup (a new MacBook Air and two new MacBook Pros) it's the Neo that's gaining perhaps the most attention. It comes in four fun colors, and is powered by the same chip that can be found in the iPhone 16 Pro, and can be yours for as little as $599.

The Neo will be available in the US from 11 March and if you have one preordered already, you'll want to get a cover sorted so you're all set for when it arrives. It's surprisingly affordable for a MacBook but it's still 600 bucks, you'll want to keep it protected when you're out and about. Below, I've hunted out what I think are the best MacBook Neo cases for the job.

The best MacBook Neo cases