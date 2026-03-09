There's a new entry-level MacBook in town: the MacBook Neo, announced as part of last week's launch extravaganza. Although there are other laptops also joining the lineup (a new MacBook Air and two new MacBook Pros) it's the Neo that's gaining perhaps the most attention. It comes in four fun colors, and is powered by the same chip that can be found in the iPhone 16 Pro, and can be yours for as little as $599.

The Neo will be available in the US from 11 March and if you have one preordered already, you'll want to get a cover sorted so you're all set for when it arrives. It's surprisingly affordable for a MacBook but it's still 600 bucks, you'll want to keep it protected when you're out and about. Below, I've hunted out what I think are the best MacBook Neo cases for the job.

I've included some Neo-specific cases available direct from Apple, plus various compatible third-party options. There are compact sleeves if you need to keep things streamlined, as well as all-in-one storage solutions that include handy compartments for your cables and any other peripherals. I've also snuck in a couple of bag options and a separate cable management pouch to complete the collection.

A quick note on size before we dive in. The dimensions of the MacBook Neo, as given by Apple, are (H x W x D) 0.5 x 11.71 x 8.12 inches / 1.27 x 29.75 x 20.64 cm. It's close enough in size to MacBook Pro 13-inch M2, 2022 (0.61 x 11.97 x 8.36 inches / 1.56 x 30.41 x 21.24 cm) and the MacBook Air 13-inch M5 (0.44 x 11.97 x 8.46 inches / 1.13 x 30.41 x 21.5cm) that most cases designed for those models should also fit the Neo, although perhaps not quite perfectly.