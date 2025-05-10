After six months with my iPhone 16 Pro, I’m still not convinced by the Action button

Last year, I finally upgraded from an iPhone 12 Pro to an iPhone 16 Pro, and to say it was a big step up would be an understatement. From the speedy performance and improved camera system to the Dynamic Island and super-smooth 120Hz display, I’ve found a lot to love about the best iPhone money can buy in 2025.

Since getting an iPhone 16 Pro, one thing I’ve really grown fond of is Camera Control. This built-in tool lets me quickly open the Camera app when time is of the essence, and I can even do it as I’m taking my phone out of my pocket. There’s no need to look at the display or fumble with on-screen controls – it’s just a quick, snappy way to start shooting.

Yet there’s one new feature in my iPhone 16 Pro that I really haven’t taken to: the Action button. Simply put, I’ve never found a compelling use case for it.

Part of my indifference towards the Action button comes down to how little time it might save me. Lots of the pre-defined options that Apple proposes – like activating the flashlight and setting off Shazam – are easy enough for me to get to in other ways, either via the Lock Screen or in the Control Center.

Likewise, I’ve set my Focus modes to start up automatically, so I never really need to do so manually using the Action button. I don’t use Visual Intelligence or Voice Memos enough to warrant adding them instead. And I’ve found nothing in Apple’s suggested list of controls, shortcuts, or accessibility features that I’ve wanted to add to the button.

In the end, I’ve spent most of my time with the Action button set up as a mute toggle, which is exactly what the feature replaced on my old iPhone 12 Pro.

Shortcuts to success

(Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

Part of the problem is that the thing I’d really love to use the Action button for is incredibly fiddly (or downright impossible) right now.

For me, it would be great to use the side-mounted toggle for contextual shortcuts – where, at a certain time of day or a specified location, the Action button does one thing, and at another time or location, it does something else. I haven’t found a way to do that yet.

And while there are ways to have multiple shortcuts run when you press the button, setting them up is an involved, complex process. I’d like to see a native option to do so from Apple, but that doesn’t seem to be forthcoming, unless the company has something up its sleeve for the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) this June.

Sure, maybe this is a “me” problem – after all, my colleagues John-Anthony and Axel have found some excellent uses for the Action button involving artificial intelligence and language translation. But neither of their setups really appeals to me and my lifestyle. Right now, I’m still looking for something to change my mind.

Still searching

(Image credit: Apple)

Perhaps the only thing that might convince me of the Action button’s utility is Shazam – like Camera Control, it’s something that’s designed to be used quickly. But even so, adding it to the Action button is only likely to save me a second or two compared to opening Shazam from the Control Center. Yes, identifying a song can be time-sensitive, but not quite as much as snapping a photo before the moment’s gone.

At the end of the day, I’m fine with the Action button and my minimal use of it. After all, it doesn’t get in the way or slow down my day-to-day life. Most of the time, I simply forget it’s there.

But it would be great to find a really convincing reason to use it that can revolutionize how I use my iPhone 16 Pro. If anyone can suggest one to me, I’m all ears.