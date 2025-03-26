3 things Apple needs to do at WWDC 2025 to save Apple Intelligence, and why I'm convinced it will

Apple just announced WWDC 2025, its annual developer's conference, with a keynote highlighting the next year of software at its core. This year's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) takes place on June 9, and there's more at stake this year than maybe ever before.

Why is WWDC 2025 such a big deal? I hear you ask. Well, coming off the back of Apple's public delay of an Apple Intelligence-powered Siri, we're about to hit the year anniversary of Apple's initial AI announcement, yet we still don't have access to its magical powers that were originally showcased.

At WWDC in June, Apple will have to address the delays and highlight the future of Apple Intelligence to try and win back the credibility that has taken a hit over the last 12 months.

By June, we'll only be a few months away from the launch of the iPhone 17, and if Apple wants consumers to trust in its next flagship iPhone, I think Apple Intelligence needs to be ready.

The world will be watching WWDC 2025 to see how Apple claws itself out of the AI-fuelled mess it's created, and here are three things Tim Cook and Co should do to get the hype train going again.

1. Address the ghosts

(Image credit: Future)

In my opinion, the very first thing that should be discussed at WWDC is the Siri delay. Now I know that's not very "Apple" to highlight mistakes but I think it would be incredibly refreshing to see Apple execs put their hands up and take responsibility for advertising a product that just wasn't ready.

I highly doubt we're even going to get a mention of any delays, I'd actually expect we're more likely to get a timeframe on when Apple Intelligence-powered Siri will launch, glossing over any turmoil.

As long as Apple lays out its plans for on-screen awareness, personal context, and app intents powered Siri, then I think we can move past this mess and start to think more positively about AI in the iPhone.

I won't be satisfied unless we see an actual live demo of Siri working with Apple Intelligence and finally reaching the potential we were promised at WWDC 2024.

I may be naive, but I'm optimistic that Apple will, in fact, showcase Siri in all its glory because if it doesn't and focuses on the rumored iOS 19 redesign, I'll be genuinely disappointed.

This first entry into this list is almost a necessity, and until Apple is able to showcase the promised features, I don't know how we can move on. Fingers crossed, at WWDC 2025, we get a demo of Siri 2.0, a release date, and a newfound trust in Apple to deliver to its loyal fanbase.

2. Apple Intelligence 2.0

(Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

How can I think about Apple Intelligence's second wave of features when the first wave hasn't rolled out yet? AI development is so fast-moving that new features and capabilities are coming out almost daily, and that's very hard to cope with when your company is playing catchup.

Apple needs to do something very special with Apple Intelligence at WWDC 2025; it needs to showcase some form of consumer AI tool that blows the competition out of the water and reaffirms Apple as THE tech company to beat.

Unfortunately, following the Siri failure, I'm not sure if I believe Apple is capable of AI software innovation in the way it has shown to be capable of hardware innovation over the years.

Siri's 2.0 release would bring the iPhone up to speed with its competition powered by Gemini, but for Apple to pass Google's smart assistant, Siri needs to do more. Personally, I want AI on the iPhone to blow my mind and make the mundane of my daily life a breeze.

If Apple takes its Apple Intelligence offering to the next level by showcasing Siri powers we haven't even seen yet, say AI-powered task management that's on a whole new level, then WWDC will get all the right headlines.

3. Make AI relatable

(Image credit: Future)

Apple's tagline, "AI for the rest of us." is excellent. Those words were the number one thing I remembered from last year's Apple Intelligence reveal.

That said, AI still feels like a gimmick and alien to many people, and I think Apple needs to find a way to make it connect with individuals like we've not seen before. Too many people overlook AI or simply don't use it on their devices because, quite frankly, it doesn't make their lives better.

If Apple is going to promote that incredible slogan, it needs an AI strategy that backs it up and highlights why Apple Intelligence is worth using and not worth missing out on.

Nearly a whole cycle has gone by, with those who have invested in an iPhone 16 for Apple Intelligence disappointed, and those who are waiting to upgrade still probably not sold on the idea of Apple's AI.

If Apple can make AI relatable by highlighting new features that connect with the audience, then not only will it make Apple Intelligence a success, but it will also push users to purchase new iPhones come September.