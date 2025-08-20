Affiliate Marketing in 2025: practical insights into the rise of alternative channels and the video-first revolution

Affiliate marketing in 2025 is undergoing a transformation that reflects the dynamic nature of the industry. A 3.38% conversion rate for e-shop owners, according to platform data from 2Performant, reflects a strong industry performance, but it only tells part of the story. Growth is happening across multiple alternative channels, with video-first platforms, social commerce and emerging formats challenging conventional affiliate marketing approaches.

The shift towards alternative channels is an evolution in how consumers discover and purchase products across multiple touchpoints. With video content representing over 62% of internet traffic in the EU, social commerce growing at 30% annually, and mobile commerce accounting for 74% of all global mobile data, the infrastructure for multi-channel affiliate marketing is not only ready but actively driving consumer behavior.

Dorin Boerescu Social Links Navigation CEO of 2Performant.com.



The Dynamics of Emerging Trends in the European Market

Europe's embrace of alternative channels varies across regions, reflecting differences in consumer behavior, market maturity, and commercial infrastructure. What works effectively in the US market doesn't automatically translate to European consumers, who tend to be more cautious about online purchases and more research-driven in their shopping behavior.

Across Europe, Google campaigns and CSS affiliates continue to serve as the primary sales drivers, consistently delivering the most reliable revenue. The continued dominance of PPC affiliates stems from financial accountability. Agencies invest their own money in campaigns, creating a direct relationship between their profitability and performance that reflects how campaigns are optimized.

Yet, the live-shopping and video commerce trend is catching on.

Platforms like Temu and Trendyol are investing heavily in promotional campaigns and growing in European markets. This expansion isn't happening in isolation. The ongoing cost-of-living crisis has made consumers more prudent but it has also created demand for the very benefits that video commerce provides, including real-time interaction, immediate question answering and detailed product demonstration.

When 55% of European consumers report they "can't afford to make wrong choices," live shopping's ability to provide authentic, detailed product information becomes a competitive advantage rather than a nice-to-have feature.

Video Commerce: The Leading Alternative Channel

Video commerce has emerged as the most visible alternative channel, with TikTok Shop processing thousands of live sessions daily in the UK alone and live shopping generating billions in global merchandise value. Individual sellers are seeing meaningful results, with typical live sessions moving around 100 items worth approximately £773 in sales.

The platform's success stems from its understanding of modern consumer behavior. Today's shoppers, particularly younger demographics, expect entertainment, education and commerce to be seamlessly integrated. TikTok Shop delivers this integration and creates shopping experiences that feel natural rather than transactional.

However, the effectiveness varies significantly by product category and target demographic. Beauty and personal care categories are generating billions in gross merchandise value globally, while other categories struggle to achieve similar conversion rates. This selective success highlights the importance of channel-product fit rather than assuming general applicability.

Social Commerce Beyond Video

Social commerce includes Instagram Shopping, Pinterest Product Pins and Facebook Marketplace integrations, extending beyond video platforms. These platforms are experiencing significant growth by allowing consumers to discover and purchase products without leaving their preferred social environments.

Instagram Shopping has evolved into a commerce platform with features like product tags, shop tabs, and checkout functionality creating seamless purchase journeys. Pinterest's visual discovery model aligns with product exploration, making it effective for home décor, fashion and lifestyle categories.

The key advantage of social commerce is in its ability to capture consumers during moments of inspiration rather than active search. This discovery-based approach complements traditional search-based affiliate marketing by reaching consumers earlier in their purchase journey.

The Advantage of the Performance-Based Model

The transition towards cost-per-sale pricing models favors alternative channels that can demonstrate clear conversion paths. When agencies and creators are compensated based on actual sales rather than clicks or impressions, the conversion capabilities of well-executed alternative channel strategies become clear competitive advantages.

Video commerce's ability to demonstrate products, answer questions and build trust translates directly into higher conversion rates for businesses willing to invest in quality content and authentic presenter skills. The integrated nature of video platforms means that attribution and performance management tracking provide clearer insights into what drives conversions, making it easier to optimize campaigns for maximum effectiveness.

While search-based affiliate marketing continues to generate revenue, it's increasingly competing for attention with more engaging formats. The mobile performance crisis affecting traditional affiliate marketing, with click-through rates dropping by 50% and AI overviews further reducing traffic, doesn't impact alternative channels in the same way.

Google's algorithm changes increasingly favor video content, making it harder for traditional affiliate sites to maintain their search rankings. Social platforms are also investing heavily in commerce features that make alternative channel shopping more seamless and attractive.

Consumers, particularly younger demographics, are moving away from text-based research towards multi-channel discovery and decision-making processes that blend entertainment, education, and commerce across multiple touchpoints.

The Technology Infrastructure Is Ready

The technology for multi-channel affiliate marketing has matured quickly. Attribution systems can now track performance across multiple touchpoints from initial discovery through final purchase.

Content creation tools have democratized production across multiple formats, making it possible for individual creators and small businesses to produce engaging content for video, social and emerging channels without substantial budgets. Mobile-first platforms have eliminated many technical barriers that once made alternative channels accessible only to well-funded enterprises.

Payment platforms have also evolved to support seamless purchase journeys across all channels, with fintech solutions enabling smooth transactions regardless of where the customer journey begins.

Integration Over Replacement

The future of affiliate marketing is in understanding how to integrate traditional and alternative channels effectively. Alternative channels represent opportunities for growth and differentiation, but they work best when combined with the reliability and reach of established channels.

Live shopping will continue growing throughout 2025, but scalability challenges prevent it from becoming a dominant revenue source for most businesses. Social commerce works particularly well for discovery and inspiration, while emerging technology channels excel at reducing friction for specific use cases.

The most important factor remains the quality of commercial offers presented to consumers. No amount of creative content, sophisticated technology or innovative formats can compensate for poor pricing, low-quality products or complicated purchasing processes. Success in 2025 will come from businesses that build their affiliate marketing strategies around creating genuine value for consumers across multiple channels.

Alternative channels are defining the next wave of sales because they align with how consumers actually want to shop in 2025. The transformation is already underway, and the question is how quickly businesses will adapt these alternative channels to capture the opportunity while maintaining the foundation that traditional channels provide.

