Optimizing for online sales: Your insider guide to Black Friday success

If, like me, you've ever run an online store, you probably have a love/hate relationship with the holiday sale season.

On one hand, the stress can feel unbearable:

Do you have enough stock? Can you get the orders out on time? Does my website builder offer me the tools I need to make the most of the peak trading period?



On the other hand, if you've planned well, it can be the most profitable time of the year.



With access to insight and data from millions of websites, I have asked experts from the best ecommerce platforms - including Wix, Squarespace, and Hostinger - to share their strategies for Black Friday/Cyber Monday (BFCM). This guide breaks down their advice, giving you a go-to guide for optimizing your website for holiday sale season success.

1. Wix

Oren Inditzky Social Links Navigation VP and GM of Online Stores at Wix Oren Inditzky is the VP and GM of Online Stores at Wix. He is responsible for Product Management, Engineering, UX, Design, Data and Operations for Wix ecommerce website builder, powering more than 1M online stores worldwide. Prior to Wix Oren worked as Head of Product at Expedia and a Director of Product Management at Dell, leading cross-functional global teams, responsible for mass-market mobile apps, e-Commerce and SaaS.

Black Friday isn’t just a sales spike, it’s a behavioral shift. Now Supercharged by AI.

During this short window, shoppers are more open than ever to discovering new brands, often stepping outside their usual go-to stores in search of deals and gifting inspiration. For entrepreneurs, that means opportunity, and today, AI makes it faster and easier than ever to capture it.

Until recently, launching and running a professional ecommerce business required deep pockets, design expertise, and technical know-how. Now, AI bridges that gap.

You can literally describe your idea in a few sentences, and AI will generate your brand name, matching domain, and custom logo, then build your storefront layout, visuals, and product descriptions, all in your tone of voice and optimized for conversion.

AI doesn’t stop there.

It writes SEO content, identifies trending search queries, and helps your store show up not only on Google, but in AI-powered searches like ChatGPT or Gemini, a new layer of “Generative Engine Optimization.” It can even act as your marketing team: creating social-first campaigns with tailored videos and captions that feel native to TikTok or Instagram.

Once visitors arrive, AI personalizes their journey in real time, surfacing the right products for each shopper, while an AI Buyer Assistant handles questions and nudges toward purchase 24/7.

This BFCM, with AI, creativity replaces complexity, letting small businesses compete like the giants while staying fast, authentic, and personal.

2. Squarespace

Nikki Kuritsky Social Links Navigation Head of Commerce at Squarespace Nikki Kuritsky is the Head of Commerce at Squarespace. She brings over 15 years of experience building consumer products within a variety of industries, including entertainment, creator commerce, education, online auction, and ecommerce, and has held leadership roles at Shutterstock, Christie’s Auction House, LTK / Rewardstyle, and Chief.

Make sure you’re thinking beyond traditional SEO.

The holiday shopping season is when small businesses have an opportunity to shine – that’s never changed.

What has changed is how shoppers are discovering those small businesses online, as more consumers turn to AI tools to find and compare brands. As the online shopping experience evolves at a rapid pace, your brand’s discoverability and trustworthiness need to evolve in tandem.

Start with the fundamentals.

Ensure your services or offerings are clearly described, your pricing is transparent, and your contact or booking process is efficient. This serves to remove outdated friction between interest and conversion during a time when even the smallest delay can go from a browse to a bounce. Then, make sure that a shopper understands your brand from start to finish, whether that’s customized local discounts or high-quality, on-brand imagery – this helps build the kind of trust that keeps shoppers invested in your brand.

Then, and perhaps most importantly, make sure you’re thinking beyond traditional SEO.

Your online business needs to not just be ready for the AI-powered search era, but fully equipped for it. That means structuring your website so that AI systems can clearly understand who you are and what you have to offer, using plain, descriptive language that mirrors how people might phrase questions while they search in AI chat tools. Use this function across all of your products, services, and even FAQ pages to make sure every page links back to tangible outcomes.

In short, write for both humans and machines – clear enough to be easily understood while staying true to your brand voice to inspire trust and confidence. Remember: while AI might introduce your brand – design and experience seal the deal.

3. Hostinger

Kristina Strimaitė Social Links Navigation Chief Marketing Officer at Hostinger Kristina leads Hostinger’s global brand growth through data-driven, customer-first strategies and rapid user acquisition. With deep experience in international marketing and performance channels, she drives expansion into new markets. Kristina is passionate about empowering teams, building lasting customer relationships, and fostering a culture of learning and growth.

Half of mobile users leave if a page takes 3+ seconds to load.

Preparation for the Black Friday and Cyber Monday rush goes far beyond discounts.

Low prices may attract visitors, but they won’t matter if your site can’t keep up. In fact, half of mobile users leave if a page takes 3+ seconds to load. In a season where every second counts and competitors are just a click away, fast performance and smooth user experience are your most valuable sales tools.

Build anticipation through countdowns, exclusive previews, and engaging social content – these are the basics.

Here's what’s new this year: shoppers are increasingly asking ChatGPT and Perplexity for product recommendations, not just Googling. To appear in these searches, focus on clear, well-organized product descriptions and site structure – that's what GEO (Generative Engine Optimization) is really about.

Finally, look for platforms with built-in AI features. At Hostinger, we've added AI tools that take care of the copy, visuals, and even campaign setup – the goal is to handle the technical grunt work so you can focus on what makes your brand unique. It's about using AI where it actually saves time, not just because it's trendy.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are about possibilities. It’s a chance for anyone, from first-time creators to growing businesses, to launch new ideas and reach wider audiences.

Preparation starts now.

Test your site speed this week, update your product information for AI search, and set up your automation tools before the traffic hits. The brands that do well aren't the ones with the biggest discounts – it's the ones whose sites actually work when it matters.

4. TechRadar

Owain Williams Social Links Navigation Editor (Website Builders) at TechRadar Owain is the Editor in charge of website builder content at TechRadar. He has been using, testing, and reviewing website builders for 9 years. During his time at TechRadar, Owain has interviewed key executives from leading website builders, including Wix, Hostinger, Squarespace, and Webflow. He has also spoken at and live blogged from several industry events, including WordCamp Europe.

Don't forget to take regular breaks, stay hydrated, and connect with others during this often chaotic and stressful period.

The BFCM period presents an almost unique opportunity to drive larger profits, but also presents a challenge, giving you limited time to earn limited attention.



With just seconds to grab a customer's attention, don't let potential confusion lose you the sale.



To cut through the noise of competitors, take time to develop a strong value proposition for any promotion you are offering. This can then be applied to all marketing materials from your homepage and dedicated landing pages to social media posts and ads.



With high volumes of orders coming in, it is important not to leave your marketing to chance. Start by creating a detailed marketing plan ahead of time. Consider all the ways you may be able to drive traffic to your site - paid ads, social media, marketplaces, email marketing, search engines, and, of course, AI platforms like ChatGPT and Google Gemini.



Use this plan to save yourself time. For example, you may choose to pre-write and design your marketing emails for the period and then use your website builder's built-in email marketing platform to schedule them throughout the period. Using the right tools, you can do this for almost every aspect of your marketing plan, leaving you to deal with the logistics of getting orders to your customers.



There are countless opportunities and possible ways to promote your business during BFCM. However, as a small business, you need to pick those that will have the biggest impact on your success. Use built-in analytical tools to see what has and hasn't worked in the past, using that data to help shape where you focus your resources.



Finally, don't forget to take regular breaks, stay hydrated, and connect with others during this often chaotic and stressful period.