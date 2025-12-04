Upgrading your Wix website just got more affordable with up to 50% off some of the platform’s top apps.



From advanced SEO tools to apps for improved security, Wix’s App Market offers over 800 apps that can help you increase the functionality of your website. If what you need isn’t built into the website builder, chances are there is an app that can help.



So, now is a great time to invest in your website, helping you get ready for a successful 2026.

Up to 50% off Wix’s top apps



Wix currently has 476 apps on sale on its App Market, with discounts ranging from a generous 20% to an outstanding 50%. Some top picks include:



Wix Google Reviews Pro: 40% off

Blockify: IP & Country Blocker: 30% off

Upsell.com: 20% off

Instagram Follow Us: 20% off

Why upgrade now?

With the festive shopping season far from over and the new year just around the corner, now is the perfect time to make some much-needed upgrades to your website.



For example, you could turn visits into follows with the Instagram Follow Us widget, double down on security with Blockify, or increase your average order value with the Upsell.com app.



This is exactly why I decided to buy today.



I’ve been using the free version of the Wix Google Reviews Pro widget on my site for over a year. It’s a great way to highlight other customers’ experiences and quickly build trust. But I’ve also had a bunch of reviews that don’t show on my current plan, so I decided to take the opportunity.

Want to learn more about Wix? Read our full Wix review.