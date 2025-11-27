I picked up my first business book about 14 years ago. Back then, if you wanted to learn about business, expensive courses, university, or books were your only real options.



Today, from marketing tips on TikTok to business-focused podcasts, we are flooded with information everywhere we go.



So, are business books a relic of the past? Not in my opinion.



While I do enjoy quick, digestible content, very few business concepts can be fully explained in a 10-second video. After all, there is little point in knowing what is ‘hot right now’ if you don't have the tools you need to act on it.



A great business book offers curated information, giving you a foundational understanding of a business concept that other content can't achieve. This insight can both inspire ideas and give you the tools you need to execute on them.



This is why I still buy and read business books all the time.



But this isn’t just a list of all the books I’ve read; it's a curated list of the nine books that have had the biggest impact on how I approach business and life.

Books like Essentialism shifted what I focus on and removed my need to be ‘always busy’. Others, like Let My People Go Surfing and Company of One, challenged my thinking on what successful businesses look like.

Some of these books are best sellers, some are lesser known, and some are over a decade old. But each delivers timeless concepts, not trendy advice. I read all of these books every couple of years, and they are all as relevant now as the day they were printed.

If you are looking to build your business knowledge, unlock inspiration, or take your career to the next level - I thoroughly recommend giving them a read.

Speed reading hack: Finish more books with Audible



I've been an Audible member for five years now and often listen to two or three books in the same time it takes me to read just one.



All of the books on this list are available in audio format with Audible.



All of the books on this list are available in audio format with Audible.

Selected by Selected by Owain Williams Editor (Website Builders), TechRadar Pro I was handed my first business book when I started my business and marketing apprenticeship back in 2011. Since then, I've always had a one on the go. For several years, I ran a website where I reviewed my favorite business books. My current bookshelf has around 100 business books on it, although I've read and listened to plenty more than that.