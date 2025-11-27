A minimalist home office set up should offer perfect functionality without distraction.



I’ve been working from home for eight years now. During that time I’ve transitioned from working from a messy kitchen table to my dream, minimalist home office.



It took me a long time to get it just how I like it, and I am always looking for small ways to improve it. But I now find it a relaxing and productive space to be in.



Every item in my home office has a purpose. Whether that be functional essentials like my desk, chair, and laptop or a perfectly selected candle that helps set the mood.



Below, I have listed my top picks for a minimalist home-office set up, with a dark-mode vibe.



Some of these products I already own, some are on my ‘to buy’ list, and some would make it into my set-up if I had the chance to start from scratch. Many of the products are in the Black Friday sale, making now a great time to build your dream minimalist home office.



One thing I am not minimalist with is business books. I have about 100 in my current collection, but have read and listened to many more. I recently curated a list of the 9 business books that changed the way I think.

Selected by Selected by Owain Williams Editor (Website Builders), TechRadar Pro Ever since I was given my first desk as a Business and Marketing Apprentice back in 2011, I have taken pride in my workspace. I'm now lucky enough to work fully remotely and have my own home office, which has given me the flexibility and freedom to really make the space my own.

Essentials

Functional additions