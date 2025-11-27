15 products I'd use to build my dream minimalist home office
I've curated a list of my favorite minimalist home office products - and many of them are on sale this Black Friday
A minimalist home office set up should offer perfect functionality without distraction.
I’ve been working from home for eight years now. During that time I’ve transitioned from working from a messy kitchen table to my dream, minimalist home office.
It took me a long time to get it just how I like it, and I am always looking for small ways to improve it. But I now find it a relaxing and productive space to be in.
Every item in my home office has a purpose. Whether that be functional essentials like my desk, chair, and laptop or a perfectly selected candle that helps set the mood.
Below, I have listed my top picks for a minimalist home-office set up, with a dark-mode vibe.
Some of these products I already own, some are on my ‘to buy’ list, and some would make it into my set-up if I had the chance to start from scratch. Many of the products are in the Black Friday sale, making now a great time to build your dream minimalist home office.
One thing I am not minimalist with is business books. I have about 100 in my current collection, but have read and listened to many more. I recently curated a list of the 9 business books that changed the way I think.
Ever since I was given my first desk as a Business and Marketing Apprentice back in 2011, I have taken pride in my workspace. I'm now lucky enough to work fully remotely and have my own home office, which has given me the flexibility and freedom to really make the space my own.
Essentials
Functional additions
Carefully curated extras
- Check out our Black Friday office chair deals
- We've also listed the best Black Friday standing desk deals
- Here are the best business laptops on the market
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Owain has been building websites and online stores for his own and his client's businesses for over 8 years. Having taken on a role at TechRadar Pro in 2023, he now leads on all website builder and CRM content, spending his days researching, testing, and reviewing some of the best website building and CRM platforms on the market. He also has a passion for helping people get a great deal on website builders, delivering the best coupon and promo codes on the market. With an extensive background in business, Owain holds a BA(Hons) in Business and Marketing and has written for several leading publications including MarketingProfs, Website Builder Expert, Digital Doughnut, and NealSchaffer.com.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.