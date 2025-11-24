I'm changing my office setup with these 7 Amazon Haul productivity bargains for Black Friday

Amazon Haul is home to all manner of budget friendly bargains, with everything priced at twenty dollars or less.

While Black Friday brings up all manner of flashy deals, the everyday pricing in Haul is hard to beat, especially when you’re kitting out a workspace on a limited budget. The shipping takes a little longer than standard Amazon orders but the savings usually make the wait worthwhile.

I spent some time browsing through the current listings and picked out a group of office friendly buys that can help bring order to your desk, make work a little more comfortable, or simply introduce some small quality of life upgrades.

Black Friday Amazon Haul bargains

So what have I found during my Amazon Haul browsing? One of the simplest but most useful items is a set of cable clips that can keep phone chargers and USB cables from sliding onto the floor. They take seconds to stick down and instantly reduce clutter.

Sticky notes are a classic office staple that never goes out of style. A twelve pad set in muted vintage colors gives you plenty of space for reminders, quick lists, or ideas you want in front of you instead of buried in an app.

If you need a home for your headset, an under desk aluminum hanger is a neat solution that keeps it close at hand, and a leather desk mat provides a smooth surface that protects your table while giving your setup a classy look.

There is also a folding phone stand with a smart wooden base that spins and adjusts, and for long hours at the keyboard, there's a portable footrest with a rocking design and massage rollers help ease leg tension and encourage better posture.

Sure, nothing here is flashy, but each item earns its spot by offering a small improvement at a very friendly price.

Inchor Cord Organizer: was $6.55 now $5.24 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ These cable organizers feature durable clips with three and five slots, keeping USB cords, power wires, and charging cables arranged and accessible. Their strong adhesive backing secures them to desks, car interiors, or home surfaces to reduce clutter and tangling.

Mdozq Computer Monitor Memo Board: was $6.98 now $5.58 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ These transparent acrylic memo boards attach to the sides of your monitor, creating a handy spot for notes, reminders, and business cards. Suitable for home or office, they help organize tasks, boost productivity, and bring tidy convenience to a workspace.

Dual Folding Phone Desk Stand: $1.04 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ This dual-folding phone stand offers flexible viewing with a 360° rotating holder and adjustable angles for hands-free use. Its sturdy wooden base adds stability and a stylish touch. Compatible with all smartphones, it’s ideal for video calls, browsing, or charging.

CasaZenith Foot Rest for Under Desk: $11.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ This ergonomic under-desk footrest elevates your legs to support better posture and reduce fatigue during long hours of sitting. Its rocking design adds soothing movement, while the textured surface and built-in roller give a gentle massage. It’s simple to assemble and convenient for office, home, or travel.

Mr. Pen Sticky Notes: $7.85 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ These 3"x3" sticky notes come in vintage-inspired colors. With twelve pads in a bulk set, they’re ideal for reminders, planning, and creative projects. Each sheet adheres well and removes cleanly.

JAKO Headphone Stand: was $9.99 now $7.56 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ This aluminum alloy headphone stand mounts neatly under a desk, keeping your headset accessible without cluttering your workspace. Its sturdy build supports office and even gaming headphones, and it's durable and easy to install.