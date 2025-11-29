Save on the 12 most comfortable office chairs we've tested in the Cyber Monday sales
We've tested almost 100 office chairs and these are the 12 most comfortable home office seats you can get - all on deal in the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals
My team and I have tested almost 100 of the best office chairs you can get - but if you're looking for the most comfortable options with big savings for Cyber Monday, these are the best you can get that we have hands-on experience testing.
Throughout the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales weekend, I've been tracking plenty of top office chair deals from the likes of FlexiSpot, Herman Miller, Secretlab, and more. But with so many on offer, it can be difficult to know which ones to buy.
So, as someone who spends his days testing and reviewing office chairs for work and play, I've selected the best Cyber Monday deals on office chairs for those prioritizing comfort and support over the cheapest prices possible.
I've included office chairs my team and I have experience using, and each one features adjustable armrests and dynamic backrests that allow you to fine-tune your comfort levels for consistent support while working (or gaming). And all of them are on a Cyber Monday deal right now.
Most comfortable for the office
UK Price: was £360 now £270
The C7 from FlexiSpot offers excellent value for money when it comes to ergonomics thanks to its dynamic lumbar support and 4D armrests. In our review, we awarded this 4.5 stars and loved that it delivered luxury ergonomics and adjustability at around half the price of more premium chairs.
UK Price: was £340 now £257
We found the Siho Doro C300 ideal for those looking for a chair for long hours - in our review, we called it "a pleasant ergonomic office chair that provides all-day comfort" thanks to its comfortable dynamic lumbar support and 3D armrests.
UK price: was £699 now £532
The Steelcase Series 2 is the perfect entry-point into the premium chair market, as we discovered in our review. The clever engineering found in most Steelcase chairs makes it incredibly comfortable to use, and features a dynamic LiveBack backrest for consistent support, as well as 4D armrests. A model with the headrest is also available.
Most comfortable for back pain
UK price: was £1219 now £950
The Steelcase Leap is my top pick for those looking for back pain relief. In our review, it proved an impressively supportive office chair with 3D dynamic LiveBack backrest that naturally molds to the shape of your spine for all-day support. Add in tunable lumbar support and an adjustable seat depth, and you have comfortable office chair for alleviating aches and pains.
UK price: was £1715 now £1287
For comfort, you can't go wrong with a Herman Miller office, but for better back support and posture correction, I'd opt for the Embody. This scored very high in our review, and features a dynamic backrest for continued support throughout the day.
UK price: was £1289 now £1004
As with other Steelcase chairs, the high-back Gesture boasts that comfortable and supportive dynamic LiveBack technology in its backrest, alongside dynamic lumbar support and 3D armrests. During our review, it delivered an excellent build quality and a very comfortable sit.
Most comfortable for big & tall
UK price: was £1160 now £870
The Herman Miller Aeron stands out as a top office chair for all body types, big, small, short, small. That's because, unlike most one-size-fits-all seats, this one's available in three different sizes for a more accommodating fit. In our review, we called it a paragon of ergonomic chairs thanks to its comfort, adjustable lumbar support, 3D armrests, and 12-year warranty.
UK price: was £360 now £290
The ErgoX is a near-identical spin on the FlexiSpot C7 - but the ErgoX Pro kicks that up a notch, and with these features it's arguably better. Here, you get an office chair with a wider seat, taller backrest, 5D lumbar support, 7D armrests, and a very high 551lb weight limit.
UK price: was £600 now £510
The Hbada E3 Pro is specifically designed for big and tall body types. In our review, we loved its wrap-around lumbar support, wide seat base, 300 lb weight limit, and impressive range of features like the 4D adjustable headrest and 6D armrests.
Most comfortable for gaming
UK Price: was £469 now £419
The Secretlab Titan Evo has long been the chair of choice for gamers, featuring adjustable lumbar support, 4D armrests, and a padded seat and backrest for comfort during long hours of play. When we reviewed the Titan Evo, we found it one of the most comfortable chairs of its type.
UK price: was £200 now £149
I've long thought the Corsair TC100 Relaxed was the ideal office chair for gamers on a budget. Alright, it's not a feature-rich as other seating options, but it has a classic, professional style and during our review it offered good comfort levels for the price.
UK price: was £393 now £338
Razer's office chair range is always worth a look - they have a classic gaming chair style with some great features like the 4D armrests, steel frame, and 299lb weight limit. When we reviewed the Razer Enki, we were impressed with just how comfortable it was, particularly when we used it for all-day and all-night gaming sessions.
