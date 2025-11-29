Save on the 12 most comfortable office chairs we've tested in the Cyber Monday sales

Jump to:

My team and I have tested almost 100 of the best office chairs you can get - but if you're looking for the most comfortable options with big savings for Cyber Monday, these are the best you can get that we have hands-on experience testing.

Throughout the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales weekend, I've been tracking plenty of top office chair deals from the likes of FlexiSpot, Herman Miller, Secretlab, and more. But with so many on offer, it can be difficult to know which ones to buy.

Most comfortable for the office

Flexispot C7 Office chair
Save $300
Flexispot C7 Office chair: was $600 now $300 at FlexiSpot Inc.
UK Price: was £360 now £270

The C7 from FlexiSpot offers excellent value for money when it comes to ergonomics thanks to its dynamic lumbar support and 4D armrests. In our review, we awarded this 4.5 stars and loved that it delivered luxury ergonomics and adjustability at around half the price of more premium chairs.

Sihoo Doro C300
Save $84
Sihoo Doro C300: was $350 now $266 at Amazon
UK Price: was £340 now £257

We found the Siho Doro C300 ideal for those looking for a chair for long hours - in our review, we called it "a pleasant ergonomic office chair that provides all-day comfort" thanks to its comfortable dynamic lumbar support and 3D armrests.

Steelcase Series 2 Ergonomic Office Chair
Save $156
Steelcase Series 2 Ergonomic Office Chair: was $696 now $540 at Amazon
UK price: was £699 now £532

The Steelcase Series 2 is the perfect entry-point into the premium chair market, as we discovered in our review. The clever engineering found in most Steelcase chairs makes it incredibly comfortable to use, and features a dynamic LiveBack backrest for consistent support, as well as 4D armrests. A model with the headrest is also available.

Most comfortable for back pain

Steelcase Leap
Save $385
Steelcase Leap: was $1,399 now $1,014 at Amazon
UK price: was £1219 now £950

The Steelcase Leap is my top pick for those looking for back pain relief. In our review, it proved an impressively supportive office chair with 3D dynamic LiveBack backrest that naturally molds to the shape of your spine for all-day support. Add in tunable lumbar support and an adjustable seat depth, and you have comfortable office chair for alleviating aches and pains.

Herman Miller Embody
Save 30%
Herman Miller Embody: was $2,045 now $1,432 at Herman Miller
UK price: was £1715 now £1287

For comfort, you can't go wrong with a Herman Miller office, but for better back support and posture correction, I'd opt for the Embody. This scored very high in our review, and features a dynamic backrest for continued support throughout the day.

Steelcase Gesture with headrest
Save $431
Steelcase Gesture with headrest: was $1,722 now $1,291 at Amazon
UK price: was £1289 now £1004

As with other Steelcase chairs, the high-back Gesture boasts that comfortable and supportive dynamic LiveBack technology in its backrest, alongside dynamic lumbar support and 3D armrests. During our review, it delivered an excellent build quality and a very comfortable sit.

Most comfortable for big & tall

Herman Miller Aeron Office Chair
Save $482
Herman Miller Aeron Office Chair: was $1,930 now $1,448 at Herman Miller
UK price: was £1160 now £870

The Herman Miller Aeron stands out as a top office chair for all body types, big, small, short, small. That's because, unlike most one-size-fits-all seats, this one's available in three different sizes for a more accommodating fit. In our review, we called it a paragon of ergonomic chairs thanks to its comfort, adjustable lumbar support, 3D armrests, and 12-year warranty.

FlexiSpot ErgoX Pro
Save $124
FlexiSpot ErgoX Pro: was $580 now $456 at Amazon
UK price: was £360 now £290

The ErgoX is a near-identical spin on the FlexiSpot C7 - but the ErgoX Pro kicks that up a notch, and with these features it's arguably better. Here, you get an office chair with a wider seat, taller backrest, 5D lumbar support, 7D armrests, and a very high 551lb weight limit.

Hbada E3 Pro
Save $220
Hbada E3 Pro: was $700 now $480 at Amazon
UK price: was £600 now £510

The Hbada E3 Pro is specifically designed for big and tall body types. In our review, we loved its wrap-around lumbar support, wide seat base, 300 lb weight limit, and impressive range of features like the 4D adjustable headrest and 6D armrests.

Most comfortable for gaming

Secretlab Titan Evo
Save $80
Secretlab Titan Evo: was $579 now $499 at Secretlab
UK Price: was £469 now £419

The Secretlab Titan Evo has long been the chair of choice for gamers, featuring adjustable lumbar support, 4D armrests, and a padded seat and backrest for comfort during long hours of play. When we reviewed the Titan Evo, we found it one of the most comfortable chairs of its type.

Corsair TC100 Relaxed
Save $55
Corsair TC100 Relaxed: was $270 now $215 at Amazon
UK price: was £200 now £149

I've long thought the Corsair TC100 Relaxed was the ideal office chair for gamers on a budget. Alright, it's not a feature-rich as other seating options, but it has a classic, professional style and during our review it offered good comfort levels for the price.

Razer Enki
Save $50
Razer Enki: was $500 now $450 at Razer
UK price: was £393 now £338

Razer's office chair range is always worth a look - they have a classic gaming chair style with some great features like the 4D armrests, steel frame, and 299lb weight limit. When we reviewed the Razer Enki, we were impressed with just how comfortable it was, particularly when we used it for all-day and all-night gaming sessions.

Steve Clark
B2B Editor - Creative & Hardware

Steve is B2B Editor for Creative & Hardware at TechRadar Pro, helping business professionals equip their workspace with the right tools. He tests and reviews the software, hardware, and office furniture that modern workspaces depend on, cutting through the hype to zero in on the real-world performance you won't find on a spec sheet. He is a relentless champion of the Oxford comma.

