Save on the 12 most comfortable office chairs we've tested in the Cyber Monday sales

My team and I have tested almost 100 of the best office chairs you can get - but if you're looking for the most comfortable options with big savings for Cyber Monday, these are the best you can get that we have hands-on experience testing.

Throughout the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales weekend, I've been tracking plenty of top office chair deals from the likes of FlexiSpot, Herman Miller, Secretlab, and more. But with so many on offer, it can be difficult to know which ones to buy.

So, as someone who spends his days testing and reviewing office chairs for work and play, I've selected the best Cyber Monday deals on office chairs for those prioritizing comfort and support over the cheapest prices possible.

I've included office chairs my team and I have experience using, and each one features adjustable armrests and dynamic backrests that allow you to fine-tune your comfort levels for consistent support while working (or gaming). And all of them are on a Cyber Monday deal right now.

Most comfortable for the office

Most comfortable for back pain

Save $385 Steelcase Leap: was $1,399 now $1,014 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ UK price: was £1219 now £950 The Steelcase Leap is my top pick for those looking for back pain relief. In our review, it proved an impressively supportive office chair with 3D dynamic LiveBack backrest that naturally molds to the shape of your spine for all-day support. Add in tunable lumbar support and an adjustable seat depth, and you have comfortable office chair for alleviating aches and pains.

Most comfortable for big & tall

Save $124 FlexiSpot ErgoX Pro: was $580 now $456 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ UK price: was £360 now £290 The ErgoX is a near-identical spin on the FlexiSpot C7 - but the ErgoX Pro kicks that up a notch, and with these features it's arguably better. Here, you get an office chair with a wider seat, taller backrest, 5D lumbar support, 7D armrests, and a very high 551lb weight limit.