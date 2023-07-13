Sihoo Doro-C300 ergonomic office chair review

Why you can trust TechRadar We spend hours testing every product or service we review, so you can be sure you’re buying the best. Find out more about how we test.

The Sihoo Doro-C300 Ergonomic Office Chair is a top choice - but perhaps only for those of the proper size. By this, I mean if you are a tad shorter than average, you'll still find comfort in this chair, but the lower back support will be lower to mid back support. If you're a taller individual, the lower back support will be low back and upper posterior support - but for those within the average height range, this chair is fantastic for even all-day use.

(Image credit: Collin Probst // Future)

Unboxing and First Impressions

The Sihoo Doro-C300 arrived disassembled entirely, and I had to assemble everything short of weaving the fabric chair itself. I spent 45 minutes hustling to finish and built this chair from start to finish. In the box came a pair of white gloves to help keep any dirt or grime from the shipping box off of the fresh white frame and mesh.

Assembly was easy enough, with simple to follow instructions that we were able to knock out fairly quickly, with no real problems or complex parts.

Once I finished assembly, my first thoughts were quite optimistic about the chair. It looked comfortable, sleek, and quality right off the bat.

(Image credit: Collin Probst // Future)

Design and Build Quality

Specs Dimensions: 29.9 x 15.4 x 25.6in

Maximum Load: 300lb

The Doro-C300 from Sihoo is an excellent overall ergonomic chair with a solid frame. The materials used are durable, and all are pretty comfortable - however, the armrests are the biggest downside to this chair. We like the 3D features of this armrest, allowing us to get it to the perfect spot, however, the loss for this gain is that the armrests need to be more mobile. There have been instances when I lean on the armrests to readjust my seating position or stand up, but I end up almost falling because the armrests move unexpectedly.

Outside of the love/hate relationship with the armrests, I don't have any qualms with this chair's design or build quality. The comfortable mesh material that lines the chair is breathable and is terrific for all-day comfort. I have yet to have a day of sitting in this chair that we feel fatigued or like a pressure point is being pressed in any way. I have had team members use this chair for 8-10 hour workdays with only standing up for bathroom breaks, and they have not had any issues with this chair, even for their extended use case.

(Image credit: Collin Probst // Future)

In Use

For most of our team, the lower back support is a highly functional lumbar support and provides relief in all the right places. The chair's neck rest is excellent. We have tried numerous neck rests on chairs in the past that were either uncomfortable or useless, but this one is effective.

As many office chairs do, the Sihoo Doro-C300 has caster wheels on the base to make rolling the chair from place to place possible. Those are the standards these days for office and conference chairs. The caster wheels on the Doro-C300 are good overall. They may get caught up in longer carpets or rugs, but these wheels work wonderfully on short carpets or hard floors such as concrete, tile, and wood.

(Image credit: Collin Probst // Future)

Final Verdict

Overall, I did like the Sihoo Doro-C300 - at the end of the day, it's a great chair that would be an excellent option for most people. However, the one pro and con to us testing chairs all day long every day is that we have a wide range of chairs we have experience with. We have tested thproducts that cost the same as some cars and the chairs that nobody should buy and are not worth it. With all that in mind, the Sihoo Doro-C300 still sits in the outstanding category. Yes, we came down hard on the arms, but that is only one part of this chair overall. A few of our team members liked the arms, opposing the view of most of our team, but that goes to show that chairs, at a certain point, are very subjective to the user.

If you are looking for a quality chair, want a high-end chair but not the price, or are looking to outfit your office space with ergonomic chairs, check out Sihoo's Doro-C300 Ergonomic Office Chair as a great option.