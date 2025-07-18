Mounting SSDs on a GPU limits your ability to upgrade graphics and storage independently

Shared PCIe bandwidth creates more complications than benefits for most desktop system builders

Colorful iGame Ultra mid-range GPU is trying to do too much with too little justification

Colorful has revealed a curious hybrid product at Bilibili World 2025: a graphics card from its iGame Ultra series which features two M.2 SSD slots mounted directly onto the PCB.

The integration of storage and graphics processing may appear efficient for compact systems, but it raises questions about practicality and long-term value.

Colorful has not confirmed the GPU’s architecture, although observers believe it is based on Nvidia’s GB206 or GB207 silicon, possibly aligning with the RTX 5050 or 5060.

An integrated approach to graphics and storage

This configuration positions the card firmly in the mid-range category, far from what most would consider the best GPU tier.

The standout feature of this card is the presence of dual M.2 SSD slots on its backside, near the I/O bracket, allowing users to install drives without separate cabling.

These slots are supported by mounting points for heatsinks and are cooled by the same dual-fan system that manages the GPU itself.

By using PCIe bifurcation, the card splits a single x16 slot into eight lanes for graphics and four lanes each for the SSDs.

This setup aims to preserve bandwidth for both functions while reducing the need for additional expansion cards.

For builders working with limited motherboard M.2 slots or compact ITX cases, this could seem like a space-saving solution.

The cooling arrangement also suggests that SSD thermals will be actively managed under load - however, the benefits of this layout may not justify the compromises.

Attaching storage directly to a GPU introduces additional layers of complexity in system configuration, including BIOS support, lane sharing, and upgrade constraints.

Storage and graphics are typically upgraded on separate timelines, and combining them on a single board limits that flexibility.

Visually, the card adopts a clean, matte-white aesthetic that stands apart from the more common darker GPU designs.

While this may appeal to custom PC builders who prioritize appearance, the core performance considerations remain unchanged.

The SSD slots are unlikely to support the largest SSD capacities or deliver the best SSD speeds on the market, and the GPU itself, based on its probable architecture, is not aimed at top-tier performance.

This puts the product in a narrow use case, offering integration without delivering leadership in either category.

As of now, the company has not provided detailed specifications or pricing, and without this information, the card appears more experimental than practical.

This device is technically interesting, but it is not yet clear why such a product needs to exist beyond novelty.

For users who care about maximizing storage capacity, pursuing the best GPU performance, or building for future flexibility, this design may offer more limitations than advantages.

