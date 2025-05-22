A dual-GPU design returns, but it’s not meant for gamers this time around

48GB of memory sounds impressive, but will it actually deliver meaningful AI performance?

With no benchmarks and specs, this card is more rumor than revolution right now

Intel may be preparing to launch an unusual graphics card featuring two Arc B580 GPU chips and 48GB of memory, reports have claimed.

While this isn’t an official Intel product, it appears to be a custom design developed by one of Intel’s board partners, who remains unnamed due to non-disclosure agreements.

What makes this card notable is the return of a dual-GPU layout using consumer-class chips, something the industry hasn’t seen in several years.

48GB of memory hints at AI potential

This particular model reportedly combines two B580 GPUs, each paired with 24GB of memory, for a total of 48GB on a single card.

The intent doesn't appear to be gaming, which raises questions about the target audience. Given the high memory and compute potential, one possibility is that it’s intended for AI development or other high-throughput workloads.

Although 48GB still falls short of the memory capacity in top-tier professional accelerators, using consumer-grade GPUs could offer a cost-effective alternative for some training scenarios.

Still, without performance benchmarks or detailed architectural information, it’s difficult to determine whether this configuration could compete with even midrange professional GPUs.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For users comparing it against the best GPUs currently available, skepticism is warranted. No other board partners have been linked to similar designs, and it remains unclear whether this is a one-off experiment or part of a broader strategy.

This development may also interest content creators. With such a high memory ceiling, it could appeal to users seeking the best laptops for video editing or for Photoshop, assuming future mobile variants emerge.

But until more technical data is released, this card is best regarded as a curiosity rather than a sure bet.

Via Videocardz

You might also like