Why Britain's £187M skills investment needs to work for everyone, not just students

The UK government just announced £187 million for the TechFirst initiative to embed digital and AI skills in classrooms and communities. It's a smart move that will pay dividends in the long run. But here's the problem — we can't wait 10 years for today's secondary school students to join the workforce.

Right now, businesses are grappling with AI disruption and cybersecurity threats that demand immediate attention. Our research shows that while 44% of professionals report their organizations have invested in AI, many employees lack adequate skills to use these tools effectively. That's a recipe for wasted investment and security vulnerabilities.

The gap becomes particularly dangerous when you consider how threats are evolving. Many office workers don't know that advanced AI can impersonate anyone's voice, putting companies at serious risk from social engineering attacks. At this point, nearly one in three security and IT professionals have no documented strategy for managing generative AI risks.

Starting in schools is absolutely the right foundation. But we need to build on that foundation with programs that reach everyone from recent graduates to senior executives.

Getting current workers up to speed

The TechFirst initiative includes four strands — youth, graduate, expert and local. That's encouraging because it acknowledges we need different approaches for different groups. But the real test will be how well these programs connect with each other and with what businesses are already doing.

Companies can't outsource digital skills development to government programs alone. They need to take ownership of getting their teams ready for an AI-powered workplace. This means practical training that goes further than basic digital literacy, addressing real security risks and productivity opportunities.

It’s far too common for organizations to rush to implement new AI tools without considering whether their people know how to use them appropriately. The result is often disappointing returns on technology investments and unnecessary exposure to cyber threats.

Making education relevant to work

To make an impact, skills programs must connect classroom learning with actual business challenges. Students need exposure to real workplace scenarios, not just theoretical concepts. This means tech companies should work directly with schools and universities to provide hands-on experience opportunities.

However, we also need to consider regional differences. Digital literacy levels vary significantly across the UK, and a program that works in London might not be right for smaller cities or rural areas. The TechFirst initiative's local strand recognizes this reality, but success will depend on strong partnerships between government, education and local businesses.

Industry networks can help tailor programs to what companies actually need. Too often, educational qualifications don't match up with workplace requirements because there's no ongoing dialogue between educators and employers.

Cultivating skills that last

As AI automates routine tasks, workers need to develop capabilities that complement rather than compete with technology. Critical thinking, complex problem-solving and the ability to work alongside AI systems are emerging as more valuable than the ability to memorize technical procedures.

This requires a different approach to professional development. Instead of occasional training courses, organizations need cultures where people continuously update their skills. The pace of change in AI and cybersecurity means what you learned six months ago might already be outdated.

Different people learn differently, too. Some thrive with online courses, others need hands-on projects or peer mentoring. The best upskilling programs offer multiple ways to build competence and confidence with new technologies.

Connecting the dots

Fragmentation is arguably the biggest risk with any large-scale skills initiative. Government programs, university courses and corporate training often operate independently, creating gaps and duplicated effort. Coordination between all these moving parts is a critical part of ensuring success.

This means sharing resources, aligning what gets taught and ensuring smooth transitions between different types of learning. A student who develops AI skills through TechYouth should be able to build on that foundation in university and then in their first job without starting from scratch each time.

Companies should also recognize their role in making these connections work. Hiring managers need to understand what different qualifications actually mean. Training departments should build on skills people already have rather than ignoring previous learning.

What success looks like

Getting this right means creating learning pathways that support people throughout their careers, not just at specific points. It means businesses that can confidently deploy new technologies because their teams understand both the opportunities and the risks.

Most importantly, it means a UK workforce that can compete globally in an increasingly digital economy. The £187 million TechFirst investment provides a strong starting point, but realizing its potential requires recognizing that skills development doesn't end when people leave school.

We need programs that work for 16-year-olds choosing their A-levels, 25-year-olds starting their careers, 40-year-olds managing teams and 55-year-olds adapting to new technologies. Only by addressing skills gaps across all these groups can we build the digitally resilient economy Britain needs.

Taking a comprehensive approach — supporting both future and current workers — can multiply the impact of this investment. With cyber threats evolving daily and AI capabilities advancing monthly, connecting these efforts across all age groups delivers much stronger returns.

