The AI-native generation is coming, are you ready?

The UK government is going all in on AI literacy. From primary school to postgraduate study, the plan is to create a pipeline of AI-native graduates — people who have grown up using AI tools as naturally as their parents used calculators or Google.

Some of this use will be “official” (sanctioned by teachers and coursework), some not so much (hello, ChatGPT-written essays).

Either way, this new wave of talent will arrive in the workforce with skills that can look, to the uninitiated, almost wizard-like.

That’s a gift for organizations that are prepared to harness it. But for those that aren’t? Well, let’s just say Hogwarts graduates without a Headmaster are more chaos than magic.

Building AI literacy from the ground up

The flagship effort is TechFirst, a £187 million program to embed AI education into the school curriculum and equip a million young people with essential digital skills. At university level, the government is even funding master’s degrees in AI at selected institutions.

The vision here is ambitious: an ‘AI learning arc’ that stretches from childhood through higher education, ensuring students graduate fluent in the technologies shaping the future of work.

The AI-native workforce is different

For business leaders, this means a workforce shift is already underway. Soon, you’ll be hiring employees who are more fluent in emerging technologies than their managers.

These workers will expect workplaces that reward innovation, encourage experimentation, and let them flex their AI-enhanced capabilities.

And here’s the rub: while companies across industries have been clamoring for AI skills, many are spectacularly unprepared to leverage the talent that’s about to walk through their doors.

Five shifts organizations need to make

1. Hiring

In some ways, the fundamentals of hiring won’t change. Strong leadership traits still matter. In fact, a recent NBER study found a striking correlation between effective leaders of humans and effective directors of AI agents. Good leaders, it turns out, are good leaders — whether managing silicon or carbon.

But in an AI-enabled future, the premium on critical thinking and emotional intelligence (EQ) rises even higher. To get the most value out of AI, you have to ask it the right questions, know how to spot and interrogate assumptions, and communicate analysis and conclusions with clarity. EQ grows in importance because workers will need to navigate networks of people as well as machines to get the collaboration, teamwork, persuasion, and trust-building skills algorithms can’t cover for.

2. Onboarding

Traditional onboarding often focuses on the mechanics, things like logins, expense systems, and compliance modules no one remembers. That won’t cut it. AI natives need context: the big-picture view of the industry, customers, competitors, and strategic challenges. This is the type of knowledge that is often gained over the course of years on the job, but it needs to be delivered faster and more intentionally to new recruits early on.

If they don’t understand how their work fits into the organization's objectives, they can’t direct AI tools effectively. Imagine dropping a brilliant chess tactician onto a rugby coaching staff, without explaining the rules of the game or providing any intelligence on the team or the opponent. Skills wasted. Context matters.

3. Managing to goals

If you’re not already using OKRs (objectives and key results), now is the time. AI-native workers need clarity on what matters most so they can direct their efforts toward meaningful outcomes. Otherwise, they’ll be very busy… producing very little that matters.

4. Software and security

If your IT processes are needlessly cumbersome, you’re going to frustrate AI natives fast. They need access to the right tools at the right time. Endless approval chains kill innovation — and retention.

Of course, security still matters. AI tools can be vulnerable targets if not managed properly, and cyber threats are only multiplying. Striking the balance between speed and safety will require a nimble security team, clear and pragmatic processes, and well-defined policy.

5. Networking

AI natives are used to instant answers. But in organizations, not all answers live in a database. They live in people. That means relationships matter.

Strong EQ will help these employees connect quickly — sending a Teams message to the right colleague, picking up the phone when needed, and, yes, showing up in person. Team-building, informal coffees, and the occasional pub night aren’t “nice to haves”; they’re the social glue that makes AI-powered work actually work.

Continuous learning: the real differentiator

This is the big one. If there’s a single competitive advantage in the AI era, it’s whether your culture embraces continuous learning.

The education system is retooling to offer students a starting point in their ‘AI learning arc,’ but employers need to pick up where schools leave off so that once students become professionals, they can continue to acquire new skills throughout their careers.

This will enable employees to keep up with changing technologies. The learning arc is life-long and employers have a new role to play as tech education evolves.

Why? Because most organizations are already tripping over themselves for lack of AI readiness, and we’re only at the beginning phases of this revolution. Our research shows that nearly two-thirds (65%) of companies have had to abandon AI projects due to lack of internal skills. That looks like:

Using AI to solve the wrong problems

Launching projects without understanding the tools

Missing the data or infrastructure needed for success

Meanwhile, generational divides are widening. Millennials are 1.4 times more likely than older peers to be deeply familiar with generative AI, and 1.2 times more likely to expect major workflow changes within a year. Contrast that with the 91% of C-suite leaders who admit to exaggerating their AI knowledge. Yes, you read that right — nine out of ten.

Leaders can’t fake it. To lead in the AI era, you don’t need to learn Python, but you do need to know what AI tools can (and cannot) do, where they’re useful, and where they’re risky. That requires upskilling — continuous, embedded in workflows, and delivered in formats that match how people actually learn (on-demand, short-form, real-world). That’s how you’ll truly get prepared for the next generation of talent.

And the cultural shift is not just for supporting new hires. Existing employees need to adopt AI tools too. Think of it as two groups speaking different dialects: one fluent in “AI-native,” the other in “organizational wisdom.” Both have value, but unless they learn to talk to each other, knowledge stays siloed and potential is squandered.

Final thought

The AI-native generation is coming, ready or not. They’ll arrive with new skills, new expectations, and, yes, a different language. The question isn’t whether they’ll reshape your organization — it’s whether you’ll let that reshaping be intentional or accidental.

So ask yourself: will your company be the place where AI natives thrive and fuel the transformation you’ve envisioned? Or will you be the one still fumbling with the playbook while your competitors score?

