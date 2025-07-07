Sparkle confirms 48GB Arc Pro B60 dual-GPU with workstation-only focus

Passive Arc Pro B60 model likely reserved for business and server partners

New Arc Pro B60 cards scale AI performance without gaming-style dual-GPU setup

Sparkle has confirmed three Arc Pro B60 graphics cards, designed for professionals working in AI, engineering, and media production, based on Intel's Battlemage architecture.

The series includes a 24GB blower-style model, a 24GB passive-cooled version, and a 48GB dual-GPU card with blower cooling.

The Arc Pro B60 line is not aimed at gamers. Rather these cards are designed for workstation and AI inference workloads that demand more memory than consumer options like the Arc B580, which tops out at 12GB.

Only the second dual-GPU Arc Pro card

Each B60 GPU offers 24GB of GDDR6 memory, with the dual-GPU model combining two chips on one board to deliver 48GB.

These GPUs use separate memory channels and do not pool memory or split rendering tasks, unlike gaming-oriented multi-GPU designs.

The dual-GPU version shares a single PCIe 5.0 x16 interface with both chips accessing 8 lanes each.

Sparkle's design is the second dual-GPU Arc Pro card after MaxSun's 400W model. The Taiwanese company claims a total board power of 300W for its dual-GPU variant, while the single-GPU version uses 200W.

Although specifications for the 48GB card are still being finalized, both configurations feature 20 Xe-cores and 160 XMX AI engines per GPU, enabling high-throughput INT8 performance of up to 394 TOPS.

The architecture also supports ray tracing and AV1 acceleration via Intel's Xe media engine.

The passive model appears to be aimed at server and enterprise deployments and will likely not be sold to DIY users. As Videocardz points out, similar approaches have been taken by other vendors, including ASRock.

Linux multi-GPU support and OneAPI compatibility will make the new cards a solid choice for scalable AI setups. Pro drivers promise reliable performance with professional software, while consumer drivers add flexibility for gaming features and lighter workloads.

Sparkle's Arc Pro B60 cards are expected to launch later in 2025.