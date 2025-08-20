Sony has unveiled two new audio products ahead of Gamescom 2025

The Inzone H9 II is an overhauled version of an existing gaming headset

The Inzone E9 is a pair of FPS gaming earbuds

Just ahead of the start of Gamescom 2025, Sony revealed a suite of new products for its Inzone gaming accessory line. This includes two new bits of gaming audio gear: the Inzone H9 II gaming headset and the Inzone E9 gaming earbuds.

The Inzone H9 II is an overhauled version of the existing Inzone H9. It features the same driver unit as the superb Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones, which achieved four and a half stars thanks to its excellent audio performance in our recent review.

You also get full active noise cancellation and the ability to tweak the equalizer (EQ) settings through the compatible Sony Sound Connect up on PC and PS5.

The Inzone H9 II boasts a wide-band adjustable boom microphone complete with AI-optimized noise filtration technology to help cut out background interference. It's also fully detachable, unlike its predecessor.

The II comes in lighter, too, at just 260g, which is presumably a result of its slimmer-looking headband and more streamlined mic.

The Inzone H9 II is available to pre-order now in either white or black for $349.99 / £299.99 and will ship in September.

Image 1 of 2 The Inzone H9 II at Gamescom 2025. (Image credit: Future) The Inzone E9 at Gamescom 2025. (Image credit: Future)

The Inzone E9 is a pair of in-ear gaming earbuds that comes with a USB-C audio box that can store your customized EQ settings.

They were developed in collaboration with the esports team Fnatic and are intended for "elite FPS play". They cost $149.99 / £129 in either white or black and are up for pre-order now with shipping in October.