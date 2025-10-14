SteelSeries has announced the Arctis Nova 7 Gen 2

This refreshed version features around 40% more battery life

It's available to buy in three system-specific configurations

Gaming hardware brand SteelSeries has just revealed the Arctis Nova 7 Gen 2, an update to the excellent SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7.

The Arctis Nova 7 Gen 2 is available now in one of three configurations that are each compatible with specific systems: PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. All three cost $199.99 / £179.99 / AU$199.99 and can be picked up from the official SteelSeries website or regional online retailers. The Nova 7 Gen 2 is also compatible with Nintendo Switch 2 via Bluetooth.

SteelSeries claims the Arctis Nova Gen 2 features 40% improved battery life over the original model, now with up to 54 hours on a single charge, according to the product's press release. If accurate, this would put it among the best wireless gaming headsets in terms of pure battery longevity.

The new headset also features dual 2.4GHz and Bluetooth audio, ClearCast Gen 2 mic, and spatial audio-supporting neodymium drivers - all of which should make for a pretty exciting premium gaming headset experience.

Plus, if you download the Arctis app, you'll have access to preset audio profiles for over 200 games. At least one of your favorites will likely be featured in that list, so having a bespoke audio profile to enjoy could inject some new life into your next playthrough, or make it even better if you're checking a title out for the first time.

The Nova 7 has been one of our favorite headsets, particularly for console players, in recent years, so this refresh is an excellent one in our view and should make for a superb headset.

