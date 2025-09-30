SteelSeries has unveiled the super-premium, high-end Arctis Nova Elite

This sublime headset is the first Hi-Res certified wireless gaming model and boasts premium materials

It doesn't come cheap, though, and will cost $599.99 / £599.99 / AU$649.99

Gaming accessory brand SteelSeries has unveiled the new Arctis Nova Elite, designed to deliver high-quality audio across multiple compatible platforms.

The flagship model is the world's first Hi-Res certified wireless gaming headphones and is capable of 24-bit transmission over its 2.4Ghz wireless connection or Bluetooth.

It features 40mm carbon fiber speaker drivers, with a "custom-designed brass ring" to improve performance.

It comes bundled with a new Wireless Gamehub, boasting a control wheel, multiple ports, and a small OLED screen to help adjust settings. Thanks to a new OmniPlay system, it can connect to PC, PlayStation, and Xbox at the same time - mixing audio between the multiple sources without losing clarity.

The headset also features active noise cancellation and a dual-battery system that allows you to swap out its battery on the fly to provide theoretically limitless battery life.

Unlike some other audiophile gaming headsets, such as the Sennheiser HD 550, the Arctis Nova Elite comes with a microphone right out of the box. It boasts some impressive materials too, with an all-metal frame and metal control wheel.

We've been testing the headset extensively in the build-up to launch, and can confirm that it's a truly luxurious experience that offers fantastic comfort and sublime audio quality. It offers a whole lot of firsts for a gaming headset and the execution is of the highest order.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That should perhaps not be much of a surprise given the lofty price tag, though. The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Elite goes for an eye-watering $599.99 / £599.99 / AU$649.99, putting it right at the top of the gaming audio market.

It's available today in two colorways: a sleek black Obsidian and a classy Sage and Gold. We'll have our full review ready soon, so stay tuned to see whether it will land among some of the best gaming headphones.