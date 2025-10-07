I cannot believe that I am still writing about price cuts on the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless, some three or so years after I first tested it, but here we are. If only because I would have expected it to sell out by now with the amount of discounts it has had, and the quality it offers!
• See all of today's deals at Amazon
Cutting to it, this magnificent gaming headset has had its price slashed at Amazon as part of its Big Deal Days (or Prime Day 2, if you like) event - on both sides of the Atlantic, too.
They're not quite the lowest ever price, but folks in the US can get it for $264 at Amazon right now (was $379.99), and in the UK shoppers can pick it up for £249.99 at Amazon (was £329.99).
Today's best premium wireless gaming headset deals
This is a very chunky discount on the premium wireless gaming headset, and once again, I implore you to consider it if you want to go big on your next audio upgrade.
It's not a record low in the UK, but it's a huge price cut. Plus, this is the Xbox variant, and so it'll work across all your platforms, which is a great bonus.
In short, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless is one of the best wireless gaming headsets you can buy today. Even though its premium place at the top of the brand's tree has been taken by the newly announced Arctis Nova Elite (my full review is coming soon), this is still an absolutely belting headset that I cannot recommend more.
More Prime Day deals
- Amazon Devices: Fire TV Sticks from $25
- Apple: AirPods + iPads from $99
- Beauty: Oral-B, Philips & Dyson from $9
- Clothing: 50% off Nike, Adidas & Levi's
- Halloween: decor, PJs, candy & more from $5
- Headphones: up to 50% off Beats, Apple & Sony
- Kitchen: save on Ninja, Breville & Instant
- Laptops: Windows and MacBooks with big discounts
- Phones: up to 25% off Google & Samsung
- Smartwatch: up to 30% off Samsung & Apple
- Tablets: Apple, Amazon & Samsung from $139
- TVs: $1,500 off 4K, QLED, and OLED TVs
- Vacuums: Shark and Bissell from $49.99
If you're not in the US or the UK, then check out our price-finding tech below, which will throw up the lowest prices on the Arctis Nova Pro Wireless wherever you are in the world.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Rob is the Managing Editor of TechRadar Gaming, a video games journalist, critic, editor, and writer, and has years of experience gained from multiple publications. Prior to being TechRadar Gaming's Managing Editor, he was TRG's Deputy Editor, and a longstanding member of GamesRadar+, being the Commissioning Editor for Hardware there for years, while also squeezing in a short stint as Gaming Editor at WePC just before joining TechRadar Gaming. He is also a writer on tech, gaming hardware, and video games but also gardens and landscapes, and has written about the virtual landscapes of games for years.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.