I cannot believe that I am still writing about price cuts on the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless, some three or so years after I first tested it, but here we are. If only because I would have expected it to sell out by now with the amount of discounts it has had, and the quality it offers!

Cutting to it, this magnificent gaming headset has had its price slashed at Amazon as part of its Big Deal Days (or Prime Day 2, if you like) event - on both sides of the Atlantic, too.

They're not quite the lowest ever price, but folks in the US can get it for $264 at Amazon right now (was $379.99), and in the UK shoppers can pick it up for £249.99 at Amazon (was £329.99).

In short, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless is one of the best wireless gaming headsets you can buy today. Even though its premium place at the top of the brand's tree has been taken by the newly announced Arctis Nova Elite (my full review is coming soon), this is still an absolutely belting headset that I cannot recommend more.

