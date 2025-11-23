Even though it's still early in the Black Friday sales, I'm already impressed with some of the deals we're seeing on high-end gaming headsets. Case in point: if you're looking for a super-pro headset for less, you can currently buy the Logitech Astro A50 X McLaren Edition Lightspeed Wireless for $299.99 (was $429.99) at Best Buy.

Covering the bright orange limited edition McLaren colorway, this huge $130 Black Friday deal is made even more impressive when you compare it side by side with the Astro A50 X Lightspeed's other colorways. For example, the Black colorway is available for $329.99 (was $399.99) at Best Buy – a decent $70 discount but not as impressive as the McLaren Edition above.

By the way, don't panic if you're based in the UK: just because I haven't found any deals on the McLaren Edition where you are as yet, that doesn't mean you miss out entirely. You can buy the Black version of the Logitech Astro A50 X Lightspeed Wireless for £278.81 (was £359) at Amazon UK, which is a better deal on that colorway than you can get stateside.

Want more details to help you weigh up that price? I'm happy to oblige.

Today's best Logitech Astro A50 X Lightspeed Black Friday deals

Save $130 Logitech Astro A50 X McLaren Edition Lightspeed: was $429.99 now $299.99 at Best Buy US deal: On top of its striking orange – sorry, 'papaya' colorway – the Astro A50 X McLaren Edition Lightspeed has plenty that helps it stand out. One of my favorite features is its platform-switching on-ear control that allows you to seamlessly jump between your Xbox Series X|S, PS5 and PC without hassle. Not bad given it also has 30% off.

Save £80.19 Logitech Astro A50 X Lightspeed Wireless: was £359 now £278.81 at Amazon UK deal: OK, so what else does this deal get you, aside from over £80 off? Well, it offers wireless dual-device mixing, enabling you to tune in to two devices at once. It's also capable of superlative spatial audio that really immerses you in the virtual world you're exploring. That's a literal game-changer.

As we explored in our full Logitech Astro A50 X review, it's not hard to see why this device originally attracted such a premium list price. It serves up sumptuous sound thanks to its Pro-G Graphene Audio Drivers, and its spatial audio provision feels suitably cinematic. My personal highlight though is the platform switching – if, like me, you own a bunch of computers and consoles, you'll find this saves you an awful lot of time.

