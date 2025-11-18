This Logitech G522 Lightspeed pre-Black Friday deal takes one of our most highly rated gaming headsets down to its lowest price ever

Deals
By published

We called this headset 'almost perfect' in our review

The Logitech G522 headset in black, with pink and purple lighting on the ear cup.
(Image credit: Logitech)

Gaming headset deals are starting to heat up as we approach Black Friday. The Logitech G522 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset has had its price slashed to just $119.99 (was $159.99) at Amazon.

Shop Amazon's full Black Friday sale

Today's best gaming headset Black Friday deal

Logitech G522 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset
Save 25%
Logitech G522 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset: was $159.99 now $119.99 at Amazon

This recently released gaming headset from Logitech has already received a significant discount, taking the price down to a new lowest-ever rate for Black Friday. It's perfect for PC, but can also be used on PS5.

<p><strong>Price check: <a href="https://bestbuy.7tiv.net/c/1943169/614286/10014?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fproduct%2Flogitech-g522-lightspeed-wireless-gaming-headset-for-pc-black%2FJ7H7ZYGF5K"><strong>Best Buy - $159.99<strong> | <a href="https://logitech.cfzu.net/c/221109/499820/8585?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.logitech.com%2Fen-us%2Fshop%2Fp%2Fg522-lightspeed.981-001491"><strong>Logitech - $159.99
View Deal

The Logitech G522 Lightspeed is one of the most highly-rated gaming headsets we've reviewed for the price range it's offered at. Ultimately, we felt that its exceptional microphone and unique look made it easy to recommend over other similarly priced headsets.

It features a washable suspension band, which is a great touch, and the microphone is detachable, making the whole thing much more portable and lightweight. The Logitech G522 Lightspeed is designed primarily for PC, though it can also be used with PlayStation 5 if you prefer.

The expansive Logitech G Hub software offers in-depth EQ customization and a bunch of custom audio profiles for you to try out in games like Marvel Rivals and Black Ops 6. This can really change how you play, enhancing footsteps, or honing in on enemy gunfire.

Shop more of today's best Black Friday deals

Check below to see the best Logitech G522 Lightspeed deals available outside of the US.

Jake Green
Jake Green
Evergreen Editor, TechRadar Gaming

Jake is currently working as Evergreen Editor at TechRadar Gaming. Hailing from the overcast shores of Brighton in the United Kingdom, Jake can be found covering everything from features to guides content around the latest game releases. As seen on NME.com, Eurogamer.net, and VG247.com, Jake specializes in breaking games down into approachable pieces for guides, and providing SEO advice to websites looking to expand their audiences.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.