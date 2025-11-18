Gaming headset deals are starting to heat up as we approach Black Friday. The Logitech G522 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset has had its price slashed to just $119.99 (was $159.99) at Amazon.

This early Black Friday deal is particularly special, given that the headset only launched in September of this year. It's the lowest price ever for the product, making this the perfect time for those who held off initially.

The Logitech G522 Lightspeed really stands out from the competition, notably in its visual design featuring RGB side panels that can be customized to show a wide range of colors. There's a detachable mic, a washable suspension band, and even a decent battery life of 60 hours.

The Logitech G522 Lightspeed is one of the most highly-rated gaming headsets we've reviewed for the price range it's offered at. Ultimately, we felt that its exceptional microphone and unique look made it easy to recommend over other similarly priced headsets.

It features a washable suspension band, which is a great touch, and the microphone is detachable, making the whole thing much more portable and lightweight. The Logitech G522 Lightspeed is designed primarily for PC, though it can also be used with PlayStation 5 if you prefer.

The expansive Logitech G Hub software offers in-depth EQ customization and a bunch of custom audio profiles for you to try out in games like Marvel Rivals and Black Ops 6. This can really change how you play, enhancing footsteps, or honing in on enemy gunfire.

