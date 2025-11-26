This Black Friday deals event, we're seeing some truly exceptional savings on controllers and gaming peripherals. Some of my all-time favorites from brands like GameSir and 8BitDo are available for less than $50, and that's what I'm here to present to you today.

• Shop Amazon's full Black Friday sale

For me, the big winner available under $50 is the original 8BitDo Ultimate, which has dropped to a value-beating $44.99 (was $69.99) at Amazon, and includes a carrying case. Or, for a few dollars more, you can get the 8BitDo Ultimate 2 for just $47.99 (was $59.99), though sadly, there's no carry case here. Can't win 'em all.

Elsewhere, the GameSir Kaleid, one of my favorite Xbox and PC controllers, has plummeted to a record low of $39.99 (was $59.99). Naturally, you can't count out ol' reliable; the Xbox Wireless Controller is available for $39.99 (was $64.99), too.

Below, I've listed all my favorite Black Friday controller deals under $50, with the addition of UK prices and links to our own reviews where applicable, so you can get a better understanding of each product before you decide to buy.

Today's best Black Friday controller deals under $50