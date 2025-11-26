This Black Friday deals event, we're seeing some truly exceptional savings on controllers and gaming peripherals. Some of my all-time favorites from brands like GameSir and 8BitDo are available for less than $50, and that's what I'm here to present to you today.
• Shop Amazon's full Black Friday sale
For me, the big winner available under $50 is the original 8BitDo Ultimate, which has dropped to a value-beating $44.99 (was $69.99) at Amazon, and includes a carrying case. Or, for a few dollars more, you can get the 8BitDo Ultimate 2 for just $47.99 (was $59.99), though sadly, there's no carry case here. Can't win 'em all.
Elsewhere, the GameSir Kaleid, one of my favorite Xbox and PC controllers, has plummeted to a record low of $39.99 (was $59.99). Naturally, you can't count out ol' reliable; the Xbox Wireless Controller is available for $39.99 (was $64.99), too.
Below, I've listed all my favorite Black Friday controller deals under $50, with the addition of UK prices and links to our own reviews where applicable, so you can get a better understanding of each product before you decide to buy.
Today's best Black Friday controller deals under $50
Still one of the best Switch/Switch 2 and PC controllers available, offering superb build quality, Hall effect thumbsticks, and an included charging dock. Unmissable at this price, just be sure to tick the coupon box to get the full discount!
UK price (2C version): £24.99 at Amazon
Read our full 8BitDo Ultimate review
While this is the PC-only version of the 8BitDo Ultimate 2, it's still a superb choice if you're after a reliable controller for your desktop. Upgraded TMR thumbsticks, additional claw grip bumper buttons, and RGB lighting headline this enhanced gamepad.
UK price: £49.80 at Amazon
Read our full 8BitDo Ultimate 2 review
Quite simply, the best wired Xbox and PC controller you can buy under 40 bucks right now. I love the GameSir Kaleid, from its eye-catching translucent shell and RGB lighting to the way its tactile microswitch buttons feel. It's one of the best to ever do it, even at its retail price.
UK price: £47.99 at Amazon
Read our full GameSir Kaleid review
Another GameSir banger, this one has an utterly gorgeous aesthetic, and comes with Hall effect sticks and triggers, and a handy charging dock.
UK price: £39.99 at Amazon
Read our full GameSir Super Nova review
Yep, ol' reliable is on sale yet again. This is close to its lowest ever price on record, too, so well worth picking up if you're just in need of a quick and easy spare or replacement pad, and aren't too fussed about missing out on extra features from more contemporary controllers. Lots of colorways on sale, too, including:
Deep Pink: $49 at Amazon
Electric Volt: $44.99 at Amazon
Pulse Cipher: $49 at Amazon
Pulse Red: $39.99 at Amazon
Robot White: $39.99 at Amazon
Shock Blue: $47.99 at Amazon
UK price: £39.99 at Amazon
Read our full Xbox Wireless Controller review
It's not the first time Amazon has dropped the price of its controller to 40 bucks; it typically does so at every Black Friday event. But this is a solid PC controller that works for all games beyond the Luna subscription service.
UK price: £34.99 at Amazon
Read our full Luna Wireless Controller review
