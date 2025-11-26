The best Black Friday controller deals under $50 – save big on Xbox, 8BitDo, and more

Deals
By published

Don't break the bank on Black Friday controller deals

Black Friday controller deals under $50 featuring 8BitDo Ultimate 2 and GameSir Super Nova
(Image credit: Future)

This Black Friday deals event, we're seeing some truly exceptional savings on controllers and gaming peripherals. Some of my all-time favorites from brands like GameSir and 8BitDo are available for less than $50, and that's what I'm here to present to you today.

Shop Amazon's full Black Friday sale

Today's best Black Friday controller deals under $50

8BitDo Ultimate
Save 36%
8BitDo Ultimate: was $69.99 now $44.99 at Amazon
Read moreRead less

Still one of the best Switch/Switch 2 and PC controllers available, offering superb build quality, Hall effect thumbsticks, and an included charging dock. Unmissable at this price, just be sure to tick the coupon box to get the full discount!

UK price (2C version): £24.99 at Amazon

Read our full 8BitDo Ultimate review

View Deal
8BitDo Ultimate 2
Save 20%
8BitDo Ultimate 2: was $59.99 now $47.99 at Amazon
Read moreRead less

While this is the PC-only version of the 8BitDo Ultimate 2, it's still a superb choice if you're after a reliable controller for your desktop. Upgraded TMR thumbsticks, additional claw grip bumper buttons, and RGB lighting headline this enhanced gamepad.

UK price: £49.80 at Amazon

Read our full 8BitDo Ultimate 2 review

View Deal
GameSir Kaleid
Save 33%
GameSir Kaleid: was $59.99 now $39.99 at Amazon
Read moreRead less

Quite simply, the best wired Xbox and PC controller you can buy under 40 bucks right now. I love the GameSir Kaleid, from its eye-catching translucent shell and RGB lighting to the way its tactile microswitch buttons feel. It's one of the best to ever do it, even at its retail price.

UK price: £47.99 at Amazon

Read our full GameSir Kaleid review

View Deal
GameSir Super Nova
Save 33%
GameSir Super Nova: was $59.99 now $39.99 at Amazon
Read moreRead less

Another GameSir banger, this one has an utterly gorgeous aesthetic, and comes with Hall effect sticks and triggers, and a handy charging dock.

UK price: £39.99 at Amazon

Read our full GameSir Super Nova review

View Deal
Xbox Wireless Controller
Save 38%
Xbox Wireless Controller: was $64.99 now $39.99 at Amazon
Read moreRead less

Yep, ol' reliable is on sale yet again. This is close to its lowest ever price on record, too, so well worth picking up if you're just in need of a quick and easy spare or replacement pad, and aren't too fussed about missing out on extra features from more contemporary controllers. Lots of colorways on sale, too, including:

Deep Pink: $49 at Amazon
Electric Volt: $44.99 at Amazon
Pulse Cipher: $49 at Amazon
Pulse Red: $39.99 at Amazon
Robot White: $39.99 at Amazon
Shock Blue: $47.99 at Amazon

UK price: £39.99 at Amazon

Read our full Xbox Wireless Controller review

View Deal
Amazon Luna Wireless Controller
Save 43%
Amazon Luna Wireless Controller: was $69.99 now $39.99 at Amazon
Read moreRead less

It's not the first time Amazon has dropped the price of its controller to 40 bucks; it typically does so at every Black Friday event. But this is a solid PC controller that works for all games beyond the Luna subscription service.

UK price: £34.99 at Amazon

Read our full Luna Wireless Controller review

View Deal