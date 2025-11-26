We've seen some very tempting Black Friday deals for Xbox and PC controllers this week - many of which you can get for under $50 - but what if you're looking for something a bit more premium?

That's where Razer comes in. The popular gaming hardware manufacturer currently has a superb deal on its Wolverine V3 Pro controller, taking it down to $159.99 (was $199.99) at Amazon. That's a new record-low price for the Xbox and PC-compatible controller, and an even greater reduction than we saw last week when it was $169.99.

If that price is still a bit much, definitely consider checking out the cheaper Razer Wolverine V3 Tournament Edition at just $59.99 (was $99.99) at Amazon. This model is wired-only, and is a slight step down in overall build quality, but still packs a tremendous gaming experience and desirable features.

I've used the Razer Wolverine V3 Pro for well over a year now, and it's comfortably sat in the premium spot in our best Xbox controllers buying guide. And if you don't own an Xbox, fear not; it's fully compatible with PC and even comes with a 2.4GHz USB dongle for wireless connectivity there.

There are so many luxurious features here. Razer utilizes its mouse-click tech in the Wolverine V3 Pro, allowing for incredibly tactile and responsive rear remappable buttons, bumpers, and digital trigger presses (should you choose to use them via the trigger locks). Throw in wireless connectivity, Hall effect sticks, and optional claw grip bumpers, and you have a premium controller that's great for both casual and competitive play.

But you shouldn't sleep on the Razer Wolverine V3 Tournament Edition, either, if you'd prefer a budget purchase. Its build quality isn't quite on par with the V3 Pro, and you're only getting wired connectivity here. But other features like those sticks and mouse-click-like buttons are all present, allowing for a comparable gaming experience.

