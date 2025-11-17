A week ahead of Black Friday, I can't believe the superb Victrix Pro BFG PS5 controller is almost half price

A brilliant modular pad for much less

A price cut on the PDP Victrix Pro BFG for Xbox.
(Image credit: Future / PDP)

Like Christmas, the Black Friday sales event seems to come earlier every single year. In 2025, that hasn't changed with some of Amazon's current gaming deals, which includes a massive saving on the excellent Victrix Pro BFG PS5 controller.

Today's best Victrix Pro BFG Black Friday deal

Victrix Pro BFG
Save $80
Victrix Pro BFG: was $199.99 now $119.99 at Amazon

A brilliant, forward-thinking PS5 gamepad that's also compatible with PS4 and PC, the Victrix Pro BFG features swappable stick and button modules, so you can adopt different controller layouts. Pair this with solid battery life and great build quality, and you just might prefer it over the DualSense.

I love the Victrix Pro BFG, and I personally find it to be one of the most interesting PS5 controllers on the market. The unique selling point here is its swappable modules, which allow you to change the layout of its sticks, d-pad, and face buttons. If you prefer, for example, an asymmetrical layout for your thumbsticks, all it takes is a quick swap of the modules to make it happen.

The controller also includes a bespoke 'Fightpad' module. This six-button module is perfect for the best fighting games with tactile buttons. I'm a huge fan of it for Street Fighter 6 and Tekken 8 here on the BFG, and the Victrix Pro BFG Reloaded upgrade (which sadly hasn't been discounted just yet).

Long story short, if you're looking for a high-end PS5 controller (or one for PS4 or PC for that matter), one with a helpful gimmick, great build quality and solid battery life, then you should definitely consider buying the Victrix Pro BFG at this huge discounted price.

