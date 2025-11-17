Like Christmas, the Black Friday sales event seems to come earlier every single year. In 2025, that hasn't changed with some of Amazon's current gaming deals, which includes a massive saving on the excellent Victrix Pro BFG PS5 controller.

• Shop Amazon's full Black Friday sale

Right now, the white Victrix Pro BFG controller is down to just $119.99 (was $199.99) at Amazon. Not only is that a huge $80 (around 40%) saving, it's also a record-low price for one of the brand's most premium gamepads, beating the previous best of $149.99 from last month comfortably.

Unfortunately, discounts on other color variants for the Victrix Pro BFG have yet to appear. Neither the Call of Duty or Tekken special editions have been discounted, and the standard black colorway is only down to $189.99 (was $199.99). So the white model is definitely the one to go for right now if you want one of the best PS5 controllers for much less.

(Not in the US? See today's best deals in your region below)

Today's best Victrix Pro BFG Black Friday deal

I love the Victrix Pro BFG, and I personally find it to be one of the most interesting PS5 controllers on the market. The unique selling point here is its swappable modules, which allow you to change the layout of its sticks, d-pad, and face buttons. If you prefer, for example, an asymmetrical layout for your thumbsticks, all it takes is a quick swap of the modules to make it happen.

The controller also includes a bespoke 'Fightpad' module. This six-button module is perfect for the best fighting games with tactile buttons. I'm a huge fan of it for Street Fighter 6 and Tekken 8 here on the BFG, and the Victrix Pro BFG Reloaded upgrade (which sadly hasn't been discounted just yet).

Long story short, if you're looking for a high-end PS5 controller (or one for PS4 or PC for that matter), one with a helpful gimmick, great build quality and solid battery life, then you should definitely consider buying the Victrix Pro BFG at this huge discounted price.

Shop more of today's best Black Friday sales