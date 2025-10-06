The Victrix Pro BFG is an excellent controller for all types of fighting games, and one I've sworn by for Tekken 8, Street Fighter 6, and more. Thankfully, Victrix hasn't waited for Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale to host a tremendous deal for the controller. Right now, the gorgeous Tekken 8 variant is down to $149.99 (was $199.99) at Amazon, shaving 50 bucks off retail price.
That's the first time I can recall seeing such a chunky saving for this special edition. But if it's not to your liking, you can also grab the plain white variant for $149.99 (was $199.99) at Amazon, too.
Today’s best Victrix pro BFG deals
The Victrix Pro BFG is an excellent controller that packs in a dedicated 'fightpad' module, for ease of use with four-to-six-button fighters like Tekken 8 and Street Fighter 6. This Tekken 8 special edition is especially striking, with an awesome color scheme based on the fighter.
Price check: was $199.99 now $149.99 at Best Buy | was $179.99 now $149.99 at Walmart
If you fancy a more conservative design, this plain white version of the Victrix Pro BFG is the exact same controller with all the same features, just with a less in-your-face aesthetic. Still a winner.
Price check: was $199.99 now $149.99 at Best Buy
The Victrix Pro BFG is one of the best PS5 controllers for fighting games. Its unique selling point is the controller's swappable modules. This means you can use the included screwdriver to swap around the d-pad, stick, and button placements. Handy if, say, you prefer an asymmetrical layout.
However, my favorite thing about the Pro BFG is its inclusion of an excellent 'fightpad' module. This replaces the right stick and face buttons for a tactile six-button plate that's ideal for the best fighting games. I've used it tons with some of my favorites like Tekken 8 and Street Fighter 6, and it just makes those games more fun and responsive overall.
Now, the controller has since seen an upgrade in the new Victrix Pro BFG Reloaded controller, which adds drift-resistant Hall effect sticks and an improved fightpad module. However, as this one's brand new, it's unlikely to be subject to deals anytime soon. Though it's still a pad, I highly recommend checking out when it does get a discount somewhere down the line.
If you're looking for a bird's eye view of the price of the Victrix Pro BFG, then our automatically updating price-finding tech below has you covered.
Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for over four years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.
