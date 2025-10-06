The Victrix Pro BFG is an excellent controller for all types of fighting games, and one I've sworn by for Tekken 8, Street Fighter 6, and more. Thankfully, Victrix hasn't waited for Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale to host a tremendous deal for the controller. Right now, the gorgeous Tekken 8 variant is down to $149.99 (was $199.99) at Amazon, shaving 50 bucks off retail price.

That's the first time I can recall seeing such a chunky saving for this special edition. But if it's not to your liking, you can also grab the plain white variant for $149.99 (was $199.99) at Amazon, too.

The Victrix Pro BFG is one of the best PS5 controllers for fighting games. Its unique selling point is the controller's swappable modules. This means you can use the included screwdriver to swap around the d-pad, stick, and button placements. Handy if, say, you prefer an asymmetrical layout.

However, my favorite thing about the Pro BFG is its inclusion of an excellent 'fightpad' module. This replaces the right stick and face buttons for a tactile six-button plate that's ideal for the best fighting games. I've used it tons with some of my favorites like Tekken 8 and Street Fighter 6, and it just makes those games more fun and responsive overall.

Now, the controller has since seen an upgrade in the new Victrix Pro BFG Reloaded controller, which adds drift-resistant Hall effect sticks and an improved fightpad module. However, as this one's brand new, it's unlikely to be subject to deals anytime soon. Though it's still a pad, I highly recommend checking out when it does get a discount somewhere down the line.

