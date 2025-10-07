Xbox and PC-compatible controllers are a dime a dozen these days, but dimes are all you'll be saving with this Prime Day's official Xbox Wireless Controller deals. Thankfully, Razer has shown up with a tremendous saving on the Wolverine V3 Pro controller, down to $169.99 (was $199.99) at Amazon right now. If that's still a bit much, the cheaper wired Tournament Edition has dropped to a record-low of $61.50 (was $99.99).
Thankfully, it's not just Razer gracing Amazon Prime Day with top deals. One of my favorite controller brands, GameSir, has slashed the prices of some of its more budget-friendly gamepads. Case in point, the GameSir G7 SE Wired controller has dropped to just $35.99 (was $49.99), an absolute winner of a deal if you're after a cheap but reliable gamepad.
You can check these deals out - as well as a whole lot more - below.
- Razer Wolverine V3 Pro:
was $199.99now $169.99 at Amazon
- Razer Wolverine V3 Pro Tournament Edition:
was $99.99now $61.50 at Amazon
- GameSir G7 SE:
was $49.99now $35.99 at Amazon
- GameSir Kaleid:
was $49.99now $39.99 at Amazon
- Scuf Valor Pro:
was $109.99now $92.99 at Amazon
Today's best Xbox controller deals
Quite simply, the Razer Wolverine V3 Pro is the last word in premium Xbox-compatible controllers. It provides a luxurious gameplay experience with smooth Hall effect thumbsticks and triggers. Its buttons, bumpers, and remappable extras are also powered by Razer mouse click tech, lending them a satisfyingly tactile press. Essential if you have the case to spare.
UK price: was £199.99 now £189.63 at Amazon
The Tournament Edition of the V3 Pro is a worthwhile alternative. It's a wired-only option, but still offers many of its sibling's qualities, including that mouse click tech and Hall effect sticks. Still a winner in my books.
UK price: was £99.99 now £80.74 at Amazon
I sing GameSir's praises a lot here on TRG, but after testing so many of their products, I rarely come away dissatisfied. The G7 SE isn't my absolute favorite GameSir pad, but it's a solid wired option with Hall effect sticks and triggers. Worth checking out if you're on a tighter budget.
UK price: was £59.99 now £39.99 at Amazon
Now this definitely is one of my favorite GameSir controllers. I'm a sucker for translucent designs, and this one doesn't disappoint, with some lovely RGB strips flanking the center of the pad. Throw in tactile micro switch buttons and Hall effect sticks, and it's one of the best cheap controllers available for Xbox or PC, period.
UK price: was £69.99 now £47.99 at Amazon
Not the best price I've ever seen for the Scuf Valor Pro, but a very solid wired controller option with plenty of pro-adjacent features like Hall effect sticks and on-board audio controls.
UK price: was £104.99 now £79.99 at Amazon
Official Xbox Wireless Controller deals could definitely be better this Prime Day, and we've seen them go for much, much less over sales periods. This Robot White controller discount is the best available right now, but I'd be tempted to wait for Black Friday for a better chance at greater discounts. Pretty decent saving in the UK, though.
UK price: was £59.99 now £39.99 at Amazon
Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for over four years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.
