Xbox and PC-compatible controllers are a dime a dozen these days, but dimes are all you'll be saving with this Prime Day's official Xbox Wireless Controller deals. Thankfully, Razer has shown up with a tremendous saving on the Wolverine V3 Pro controller, down to $169.99 (was $199.99) at Amazon right now. If that's still a bit much, the cheaper wired Tournament Edition has dropped to a record-low of $61.50 (was $99.99).

Thankfully, it's not just Razer gracing Amazon Prime Day with top deals. One of my favorite controller brands, GameSir, has slashed the prices of some of its more budget-friendly gamepads. Case in point, the GameSir G7 SE Wired controller has dropped to just $35.99 (was $49.99), an absolute winner of a deal if you're after a cheap but reliable gamepad.

You can check these deals out - as well as a whole lot more - below.

Today's best Xbox controller deals

GameSir Kaleid: was $49.99 now $39.99 at Amazon Now this definitely is one of my favorite GameSir controllers. I'm a sucker for translucent designs, and this one doesn't disappoint, with some lovely RGB strips flanking the center of the pad. Throw in tactile micro switch buttons and Hall effect sticks, and it's one of the best cheap controllers available for Xbox or PC, period. UK price: was £69.99 now £47.99 at Amazon Read more ▼

