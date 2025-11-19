The next Zenless Zone Zero update adds a chakram-wielding panda girl
She's got a phone too
- Zenless Zone Zero Version 2.4 is just days away
- The update drops on November 26 and adds two new playable heroes
- This includes a cute panda girl with a unique telephone motif
A deluge of details regarding the upcoming Zenless Zone Zero Version 2.4 update, or 'On the Precipice of the Abyss', has been released by developer Hoyoverse.
Set to drop next week on November 26, it introduces a major new story chapter and two playable characters. This most interesting of these is Dialyn, a customer service rep with a cute panda-like black and white design.
True to her punny name, she carries around an old-fashioned telephone and wears clothing adorned with adorable iconography that combines both pandas and telephones.
She's armed with a razor-sharp metal disk that she throws around the battlefield like a chakram.
The other agent on the way is Banyue, a powerful cybernetic martial artist with abilities that combine two distinct combat techniques.
Also coming in the update are two new Bangboos: Birkblick and Bild N. Boolok. The former is equipped with a sensor array that can transform into a floating cannon on the battlefield, bombarding enemies with energy, while the latter is a toy-themed companion with a big brick hammer.
Of course, no update would be complete without a wealth of in-game events, including the return of the popular Bangboo auto chess mode (with a load of new stages to master) and much more.
Want to dive into the world of Zenless Zone Zero in time for this next batch of content? The game is available now as a free-to-play title for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, and mobile phones.
Xbox Game Pass subscribers can also dive in without the need for a download via Xbox Cloud Gaming.
