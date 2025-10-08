Finally, I can smash out Call of Duty matches on the go thanks to these amazing mobile controller deals
Grab these mobile controller Prime Day deals before they up and go
I own a ludicrous number of handheld consoles, so you better believe I love gaming on the go. While that includes gaming on my phone, I'm not always a huge fan of on-screen controls, as I find my fat thumbs quickly get me killed by blocking half the action. Fortunately for me – and for you, if you love mobile gaming – Amazon currently has a whole heap of discounts on top-tier mobile controllers
In fact, there are Amazon Prime Day bargains on almost every single item on our list of the best mobile controllers, from premium pads to budget bangers. Whether you're committed Call of Duty player or just a fan of classic RPGs, there are some great value options for you.
If value is your biggest priority, you'll want to check out the GameSir X2s Type-C. Currently on sale for $27.99 (was $49.99) at Amazon US, it's an exceedingly wallet-friendly way to give you better control over your mobile games. Another excellent value option is the Turtle Beach Atom, which is on sale for $55.99 (was $79.99 at Amazon and offers Bluetooth connectivity for those without a USB-C port.
At the other end of the spectrum, you can currently buy the five-star Razer Kishi Ultra for $99.99 (was $149.99) at Amazon. This is an enormous discount on a seriously premium mobile controller and is worth snapping up if comfort and performance are your priority.
My personal tip though is the Asus ROG Tessen, which has had its price slashed to $69.99 (was $129.99) at Amazon. Not only has it been reduced to nearly half-price but its super-responsive controls make it the obvious choice for first person shooters.
And before you panic about the lack of UK prices in the above deals, I've also hunted out their UK equivalents. So make sure you check them out below!
Amazon Prime Day mobile controller deals
For anyone on a tighter budget, this is the mobile controller we'd recommend. Not only does it have delightfully retro looks and rock Hall-effect thumbsticks but its also a solid performer for the price, being fast and responsive for a cheap mobile controller. And this $22 discount just makes it even better value.
UK price: was £34.99 now £27.99 at Amazon
Not everyone has a USB-C port on their device – older iPhone users I feel you here – which is where the Turtle Beach Atom comes in handy. Connecting via Bluetooth, it will hook up to any device, packs up into a compact package and has a seriously lengthy battery. And this deal makes it seriously cheap, at just $55.99.
UK price: was £69.99 now £59.00 at Amazon
For anyone looking to pwn the competition on first-person shooters, the Asus ROG Tessen is gonna be your dream mobile controller. Responsive sticks and shallow triggers makes it easier to react at lightning speed, while mappable rear paddles can be assigned to quickly reload or throw a grenade. At almost half price, it's a winner in every sense.
UK price: was £109.99 now £83.59 at Amazon
It should be pretty obvious why we gave this five stars in our Razer Kishi Ultra review. Thanks to its ergonomic design and premium buttons, it should be comfortable to use even on longer gaming sessions. Couple in subtle RGB lighting and the fact you can even use it to game on the iPad Mini and it's a steal – especially at just $99.
UK price: was £149.99 now £75.89 at Amazon
