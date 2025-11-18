The superb Razer Kishi Ultra mobile controller has plummeted to a new lowest-ever price for Black Friday and is on sale for just $95.99 (was $149.99) at Amazon.

This is one of the best early Black Friday deals that I've spotted so far, saving you $54 on an absolutely sublime peripheral. It's comfortable in the hands and compatible with a wide range of native mobile games, including popular hits like Call of Duty: Mobile, Minecraft, and Zenless Zone Zero and boasts a number of premium features like RGB lighting, tactile face buttons, and full-size thumbsticks.

I rank the Razer Kishi Ultra among the very best mobile controllers on the market today. It's usually pretty expensive, but it more than justifies its price tag with a wealth of high-end features.

This includes cosmetic additions like customizable RGB lighting, plus full-size mechanical buttons and smooth thumbsticks.

The controller is compatible with some fantastic software too, which allow you to map buttons to on-screen inputs in order to open up compatibility with titles that don't officially support gamepads.

In addition to working with most phones via its USB Type-C connector, the Razer Kishi Ultra is compatible with the iPad Mini and most small Android tablets. Paired with an Apple Arcade subscription, its the ultimate mobile gaming device and offers a truly AAA experience on the go.

These are just some of the reasons why it achieved a rare five out of five score in my review, plus our 2024 TechRadar Choice Awards prize for 'Best Mobile Gaming Accessory'.

