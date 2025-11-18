The Razer Kishi Ultra is one of the best mobile controllers I've ever tested, and it's received a big price cut for Black Friday
Award-winning hardware doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg
The superb Razer Kishi Ultra mobile controller has plummeted to a new lowest-ever price for Black Friday and is on sale for just $95.99 (was $149.99) at Amazon.
This is one of the best early Black Friday deals that I've spotted so far, saving you $54 on an absolutely sublime peripheral. It's comfortable in the hands and compatible with a wide range of native mobile games, including popular hits like Call of Duty: Mobile, Minecraft, and Zenless Zone Zero and boasts a number of premium features like RGB lighting, tactile face buttons, and full-size thumbsticks.
Today's best Backbone Pro Black Friday deal
This stellar Amazon discount takes the Razer Kishi Ultra down to a new lowest-ever price with $54 off. This controller is worth every penny at full price, but for $4 less than a Backbone One it's an absolute steal.<p><strong>Price check: <a href="https://bestbuy.7tiv.net/c/1943169/614286/10014?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fproduct%2Frazer-kishi-ultra-wireless-gaming-controller-for-android-iphone-and-ipad-mini-black%2FJ39HWFH3HG"><strong>Best Buy - $104.99<strong> | <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/568844/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FRazer-Kishi-Ultra-USB-C-Gaming-Controller-for-Android-iPhone-and-iPad-Mini-Black%2F13541966599%3FclassType%3DREGULAR%26from%3D%2Fsearch" target="_blank"><strong>Walmart - $137<strong> | <a href="https://razer.a9yw.net/c/221109/642901/10229?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.razer.com%2Fmobile-controllers%2Frazer-kishi-ultra%2FRZ06-05070100-R3U1"><strong>Razer - $104.99
I rank the Razer Kishi Ultra among the very best mobile controllers on the market today. It's usually pretty expensive, but it more than justifies its price tag with a wealth of high-end features.
This includes cosmetic additions like customizable RGB lighting, plus full-size mechanical buttons and smooth thumbsticks.
The controller is compatible with some fantastic software too, which allow you to map buttons to on-screen inputs in order to open up compatibility with titles that don't officially support gamepads.
In addition to working with most phones via its USB Type-C connector, the Razer Kishi Ultra is compatible with the iPad Mini and most small Android tablets. Paired with an Apple Arcade subscription, its the ultimate mobile gaming device and offers a truly AAA experience on the go.
These are just some of the reasons why it achieved a rare five out of five score in my review, plus our 2024 TechRadar Choice Awards prize for 'Best Mobile Gaming Accessory'.
Dash is an experienced tech journalist who currently serves as the Gaming Editor at TechRadar, where he helps oversee coverage of video games and related products.
Before joining the team, he was Contributing Writer at PLAY (formerly Official PlayStation Magazine) and has also written articles for many of the UK's biggest gaming magazines including Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX.
Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found listening to J-pop or feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.
