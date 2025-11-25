Thanks to Black Friday Backbone's latest and greatest mobile controller has never been cheaper
Go Pro this Black Friday
The Backbone One might not be on sale, but that doesn't mean that there aren't some great savings on mobile controllers. The Backbone Pro, for example, has received its first major discount and dropped to just $134.99 (was $169.99) at Amazon in the US or just £127.99 (was £159.99) at Amazon in the UK.
• Shop Amazon's full Black Friday sale
These are both superb Black Friday deals that represent new lowest-ever prices for the controller in their respective regions. It's an unexpectedly strong discount when you consider that the pad released earlier this year.
(Not in the US or UK? See today's best deals in your region below)
Today's best Backbone Pro Black Friday deals
After briefly going out of stock at Amazon earlier this week, the Backbone Pro is back at this glorious, heavily discounted price. You're getting a top of the line mobile controller here, compatible with a wide range of games and with some innovative Bluetooth features that make it ideal for cloud gaming too.
Price check: Best Buy - $134.99 | Backbone - $169.99 | Gamestop - $139.99
Shoppers in the UK can also secure a bargain lowest-ever price on the Backbone Pro, which is 20% at Amazon right now. It's the biggest discount we've seen in months and an excellent buy this Black Friday.
Price check: Backbone - £129.99 | Apple - £169.95
The Backbone Pro is an excellent mobile controller, offering a high level of comfort plus fantastic materials and build quality that set it apart from the competition. I awarded it four out of five stars in my recent review, comparing it favourably with the cheaper but noticeably less comfortable Backbone One.
It's become the mobile controller that I reach for every time I want to dive into the likes Zenless Zone Zero in some downtime.
With a 4.4 customer rating, Amazon shoppers have also been enjoying their time with the pad. One five star review states that "this thing is incredible" and that using it "feels like bringing my PC setup everywhere."
"The best part is being able to play my Steam games right from my phone. I couldn’t do that before, and now it feels natural," they add.
Check for even more Backbone Pro discounts, or browse the latest prices near you, below.
