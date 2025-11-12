Backbone has just unveiled a new version of its Pro mobile controller

The Backbone Pro Xbox Edition is available today

It seems perfect for Xbox Game Pass

Popular mobile accessory maker Backbone has just unveiled a new officially licensed Xbox controller, and it might be a better choice than the Elite Series 2 if you love cloud gaming.

The Backbone Pro Xbox Edition is available today for $179.99 via the Backbone website, Amazon, and Best Buy. It's a bright green Xbox-branded version of the existing Backbone Pro, which is packed with specialist features that make it perfect for Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

It's compatible with your phone via its USB Type-C connector, so you can plug it in to play native mobile titles like Zenless Zone Zero or Call of Duty: Mobile in addition to countless streamed games via Xbox Cloud Gaming.

The controller boasts Bluetooth functionality too, with more than forty hours of battery life. In wireless mode you can hook it up to your Smart TV, PC, laptop, or tablet and dive right back into your streamed Xbox games. The peripheral is fully compatible with Xbox Remote Play allowing you to stream directly from your Xbox console instead of Microsoft's servers if you prefer.

On top of this, it shares a few features with the premium Elite Series 2 pad such as remappable rear inputs. The compatible Backbone app allows you to access a wealth of settings, plus a universal game launcher that puts all your available games in one place for easy access.

Every Backbone Pro Xbox Edition also comes bundled with a code for one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, so you can dive into hundreds of titles right out of the box.

I was impressed with the standard version of the controller in my recent Backbone Pro review, where I praised the impressive level of comfort that it offers and high quality build, so this new model seems like a winner.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.